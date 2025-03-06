Our Picks
Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen 3 7320U 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 250 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Arctic Grey/1.65 Kg), 82YU00W7IN
|
ASUS VivoBook 15 (2022), Intel®Core™ i3-1215U 12th Gen, 15.6 (39.62 cm) FHD, Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512 SSD//Windows 11/Office 2021/Backlit KB/Cool Silver/1.7 kg), X1504ZA-NJ322WS
Dell Vostro 3520, I5-1235U Processor | Windows 11 Home, Intel Iris Xe Graphics (16GB RAM) | 512GB SSD|Window11|Ms Office21|15.6(39.62 Cm) |15 Month McAfee/Titan Grey/1.69Kg Laptop
HP Envy x360, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U,16GB DDR5, 512GB SSD, (Win11,Office21,Black,1.77kg),Touchscreen,OLED, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) FHD Laptop, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 5MP IR camera, B&O, Pen, fe0028TU
Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Premium Thin and Light Laptop (16 GB RAM/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) AL15-41, 39.62 cm (15.6) Full HD Display, Metal Body, Gray, 1.59 KG
MSI Modern 15, Intel 13th Gen. i7-1355U, 40CM FHD 60Hz Laptop (16GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Iris Xe Graphics/Classic Black/1.7Kg), B13M-288IN
ASUS VivoBook 15 (2022), Intel®Core i3-1215U 12th Gen, 15.6 (39.62 cm) FHD, Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512 SSD//Windows 11/Office 2021//Backlit KB/Icelight Silver/1.7 kg), X1502ZA-EJ322WS
ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i5-1235U 12th Gen, 15.6 (39.62 cm) FHD, Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Office 2021/Backlit Keyboard/Quiet Blue/1.7 kg), X1504ZA-NJ521WS
ASUS Vivobook Go 14, Thin and Light Laptop, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U, 14 (35.56 cm) FHD, (8 GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/42WHr /Black/1.38 kg), E1404FA-NK325WS
ASUS Vivobook S 15 OLED (2023), Intel Core EVO i5-13500H 13th Gen, 15.6 (39.62 cm) 2.8K 120Hz OLED, Thin & Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Iris Xe/Win 11/Office 2021/75WHr/Blue/1.7 kg) S5504VA-MA541WS
ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (2023), AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 15.6 (39.62 cm) FHD, Thin & Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Alexa Built-in/Mixed Black/1.63 kg), E1504FA-NJ542WS
ASUS TUF Gaming A15, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 16:9 144Hz, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS, Gaming Laptop (16 DDR5/512GB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050/Windows 11 Home/Graphite Black/2.30 Kg), FA506NFR-HN045W
ASUS Vivobook 16, Thin & Light Laptop, 16 (40.64cm)WUXGA 16:10 60 Hz, Intel Core i7-12700H (16GB DDR4/512GB SSD/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Win 11/Office 2021/Transparent Silver/1.88 Kg), X1605ZAC-MB741WS
ASUS TUF Gaming A15, AMD Ryzen 7 7435Hs, 15.6-Inch, FHD 144Hz, Gaming Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3050/Windows 11/48WHR/Graphite Black/2.3 Kg), FA506NCR-HN054W
ASUS TUF Gaming A15, AMD Ryzen 7 7435HS, 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz, Gaming Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050/Windows 11/90WHr/Mecha Gray/2.2 Kg), FA507NUR-LP082W
ASUS Vivobook 16 FHD+ (1920 X 1200), 60Hz 300Nits, Core i5-12500H, (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Intel Iris X? Graphics/Win 11/Office Home/Fingerprint/42Whr Battery/Transparent Silver/1.88Kg), X1605ZAC-MB541WS
Dell [Smartchoice] Windows 11 Home 3520 Laptop, Intel Core i3-1215U, 12Th Gen (8GB RAM /512GB SSD /Window 11 /MS Office 21 /15.6(39.62 Cm) FHD Display /15 Month Mcafee /Black /1.69Kg Thin & Light
Dell Inspiron 3530 Thin & Light Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U Processor, 16GB, 1TB SSD, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD Display, Backlit Keyboard, Windows 11 + MSO24 & 15 Month McAfee, Silver, 1.62kg
Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop, Intel Core i5-1235U Processor/16GB DDR4 + 512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/15.6 (39.62cm) FHD Display/Win 11 + MSO21/15 Month McAfee/Carbon Black/Spill Resistant KB/1.69kg
Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop, Windows 11 Home, Intel Core i5-1235U Processor, 8GB RAM + 512GB SSD, 15.6 FHD Window 11 + Mso 21, 15 Month Mcafee, Spill-Resistant Keyboard, Black, 1.66Kg
Dell Inspiron 5630 13th Gen Laptop, Intel Core i5-1340P Processor/16Gb LPDDR5/512GB /16.0 (40.64cm) FHD+ WVA AG 250 nits/Backlit KB + FPR/Windows 11+ MSO21/McAfee 15 Months/Platinum Silver/1.85kg
Dell Inspiron 7430 2in1 Touch Laptop, Intel Core i7-1355U Processor/16GB/512GB SSD/14.0 FHD+ 16:10 Aspect Ratio/Active Pen/Backlit KB + FPR/Windows 11 + MSO21/McAfee 15 Months/Platinum Silver/1.58kg
Dell Inspiron 7440 Thin & Light Laptop, Intel Core i7-13620H Processor, 16GB DDR5 + 512GB SSD, 14 (35.52cm) FHD+ 250nits Display, Backlit KB + FPR, Win 11 + MSO21, 15 Months McAfee, Ice Blue, 1.60kg
Dell Inspiron 3530 13th Gen Laptop, Intel Core i3-1305U/8GB/512GB SSD/15.6 (39.62cm) FHD WVA AG 120Hz 250 nits Narrow Border/Windows 11+MSO21/McAfee 15 Month/Platinum Silver/1.62kg
Dell Inspiron 3530 Laptop, 13th Generation Intel Core i7-1355U Processor, 16GB, 512GB, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 120Hz Display, Backlit KB, Windows 11 + MSO21, 15 Month McAfee, Silver, Thin & Light-1.62kg
Dell Vostro 15 3520 Laptop - 15.6 inch (39.62cm) FHD Display, Intel Core i5-1235U, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD, Titan Grey, 1.69Kg, Ideal for Business Users, Perfect for Productivity and Collaboration
HP 15 AMD Ryzen 3 7320U (8GB Ram/512GB SSD/Fhd/15.6 (39.6 Cm)/Backlit Keyboard/Windows 11/Ms Office 21/1.59Kg/Silver) Fc0026Au Laptop
HP Laptop 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), FHD, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Intel UHD Graphics, 720p HD Camera, Anti-Glare Screen, Thin & Light (Win 11, Silver, 1.69 kg), fy5004TU
HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Grey, 1.59kg), Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge,15.6-inch(39.6cm), FHD Laptop, Intel UHD Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera, fd0006TU
HP 15S AMD Ryzen 5000 (16GB Ram/512GB SSD/Fhd/Windows 11/Ms Office 21/Backlit Keyboard/ 15.6 (39.6 Cm)/Silver/2.21 Kg) Eq2305Au/Eq2182Au Laptop
HP 15, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.59kg), Anti-Glare, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) FHD Laptop, Iris Xe Graphics, FHD Camera, Backlit KB, fd0316TU/fd0315TU
HP Victus, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H, NVIDIA RTX 2050, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD (Win11, Office21, Blue, 2.3kg) 144Hz, 9MS, IPS, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) Gaming Laptop, Enhanced Cooling, fa1227TX/fa1314TX
HP Pavilion x360, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U,16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win11,Office 21, Silver,1.51kg), Touchscreen, 14-inch(35.6cm), FHD Laptop, Iris Xe, FPR, 5MP Camera, Backlit KB, Pen, ek1074TU
HP Victus, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, NVIDIA RTX 3050, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD (Win11, Office21, Blue, 2.37kg) 144Hz, 9MS, IPS, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) Gaming Laptop, Backlit kb, Enhanced Cooling, fb0106AX/Fb0112AX
HP 15 AI Laptop, Intel Core Ultra 5 125H, 12 Tops, 16GB DDR5, 512GB SSD (Win11, Office 21, Silver, 1.65kg) IPS, 15.6-inch(39.6cm), 300 nits, FHD, Intel Arc Graphics, Backlit KB, FHD Camera, fd1099TU
HP Pavilion 14, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U, 16GB DDR4, 1TB SSD, (Win11, Office21, Silver,1.41 kg), IPS, Micro-edge, BrightView,14-inch (35.6cm) FHD Laptop, Intel Iris Xe graphics, HD camera,dv2015TU
Lenovo V15 Intel Celeron N4500 15.6 (39.62 cm) FHD (1920x1080) Antiglare 250 Nits Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/256GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Black/1Y Onsite/1.7 kg), 82QYA00MIN
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1305U 15.6 inch (39.6cm) FHD Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Alexa Built-in/1Yr ADP Free/3 Month Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.62Kg), 82X700C8IN
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3 12th Gen 15.6 inch (39.62cm) FHD Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/3months Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.63Kg), 82RK00VWIN
Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 250 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Iron Grey/1.65 Kg) Grey
Lenovo LOQ 2024 AMD Ryzen 5 7235HS 15.6 (39.6cm) 144Hz 300Nits FHD IPS Gaming Laptop (12GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/NVIDIA RTX 3050 6GB Graphics/100% sRGB/Office 21/3 Mon. Game Pass/Grey/2.4Kg), 83JC0031IN
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 Intel Core Celeron N4020 14 HD Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Office 21/1Yr Warranty/Cloud Grey/1.3Kg), 82V6009LIN
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-12450H 15.6 inch (39.6cm) FHD Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2024/Alexa Built-in/1Yr ADP Free/3 Month Game Pass/Arctic Grey/1.62Kg), 83ER00KPIN
Lenovo V14 G3 (2024), Intel Core i5 12th Gen 1235U - (16GB/512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/DOS) Thin and Light Business Laptop/14.0 FHD Display/Iron Grey/1.57 kg
Lenovo Ideapad 5 2-in-1 13th Gen Intel Core i7 13620H 14 (35.5cm) WUXGA OLED 400Nits Convertible Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Win 11/MSO/FPR/FHD Camera/1Yr ADP Free/3Mon.Game Pass/Grey/1.5kg), 83KX0019IN
Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5 Intel Evo Core Ultra 9 185H Built-in AI 14 (35.5cm) 2.8K-OLED 400Nits 120Hz Laptop (32GB/1TB SSD/Intel Arc GPU/Win11/MSO 21/FHD+IR Cam/1Yr ADP Free/Grey/1.4Kg), 83D2001GIN
Acer Chromebook CB315-4H Intel Celeron N4500 (Chrome OS/8 GB RAM/128 GB/WiFi 6) 39.6 cm (15.6) Full HD, Silver, 1.6 KG, 3 Months Google One AI Premium Plan with Gemini Advanced & 2TB Cloud Storage
Acer Aspire 3 Intel Core i5-1235U Processor Laptop with 35.56 cm (14) FHD LED-Backlit IPS Display (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/WiFi 6/Intel Graphics/Win11Home) A324-51, Backlit Keyboard, Steel Gray, 1.45KG
Acer ALG 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Gaming Laptop (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/4GB RTX 2050 Graphics/144Hz/Win11Home/Wifi 6) AL15G-52, 39.62cm (15.6 inch) FHD Display, Premium Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59KG
Acer [Smartchoice Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 7 5700U Premium Thin and Light Laptop (Windows 11 Home/16 GB RAM/512 GB SSD/MSO) AL15-41 with 39.62 cm (15.6) Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.6 KG
Acer One 14 Business Laptop AMD Ryzen 3 3250U Processor (8GB RAM/256GB SSD/AMD Radeon Graphics/Windows 11 Home) Z2-493 with 35.56 cm (14.0) HD Display
Acer [Smartchoice Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 3 5300U Premium Thin and Light Laptop (Windows 11 Home/8 GB RAM/512 GB SSD) AL15-41 with 39.62 cm (15.6) Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.6 KG
Acer Aspire Lite 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U Thin and Light Laptop (Windows 11 Home/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/Intel Iris Xe Graphics) AL15-52, 39.62cm (15.6) Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.6 KG
Acer Aspire 3 Laptop Intel Core Celeron N4500 Processor Laptop (8 GB LPDDR4X SDRAM/512 GB SSD/Win11 Home/38 WHR/HD Webcam) A325-45 with 39.63 cm (15.6) HD Display, Pure Silver, 1.5 KG
Acer ALG Gaming Laptop 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor (16GB RAM/512GB SSD/6GB RTX3050/144Hz/Win11Home/Wifi 6) AL15G-52, 39.62cm (15.6) Full HD, Premium Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.99KG
Acer Nitro V Gaming Laptop 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H with RTX 4050 Graphics, (16GB DDR5/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Wi-Fi 6),15.6(39.6cms) FHD ANV15-51
MSI Thin 15, Intel Core i5-13420H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop(16GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050,GDDR6 4GB /Cosmos Gray/1.86Kg), B13UCX-1807IN
MSI Modern 14, Intel 12th Gen. i5-1235U, 36CM FHD 60Hz Laptop(8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/MSO 2021/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Classic Black/1.4Kg), C12MO-1249IN
MSI Katana A17 AI, AMD 8th Gen. Ryzen 9 8945HS,Built-in AI, 44CM Laptop(16GB/1TB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/Nvidia GeForce RTX4050, 6GB GDDR6/Black/2.6Kg), B8VE-884IN
MSI Cyborg 15 AI, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H,Built-in AI, 40CM Gaming Laptop(16GB/1TB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, GDDR6 8GB/Translucent Black/1.9Kg), A1VFK-049IN
MSI Thin A15, Ryzen 5 7535HS, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop(16GB/512 GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, GDDR6 4GB /Cosmos Gray/1.86Kg), B7UC-067IN
MSI Titan 18 HX, Intel 14th Gen. i9-14900HX, 45.72CM UHD+ MiniLED 120Hz Gaming Laptop(64GB/2TB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080, /Core Black/3.6Kg), A14VHG-207IN
MSI Modern 14, Intel 12th Gen. i3 1215U,36CM Laptop(8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/UHD Graphic/Classic Black/1.4Kg),C12MO-1205IN
MSI Cyborg 15, Intel Core i5-12450H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop(16GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050,GDDR6 6GB/Translucent Black/1.98Kg), A12UDX-1049IN
Amazon’s Laptop Days sale is here, bringing massive discounts of up to 50% on top laptop brands like Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Acer, and MSI. Whether you need a powerful gaming laptop, a sleek ultrabook for work, or a budget-friendly option for everyday tasks, this sale has something for everyone.
With limited-time offers on the latest models, now is the perfect time to upgrade your device at unbeatable prices. Don’t miss this chance to grab high-performance laptops at a fraction of their original cost. Head to Amazon and take advantage of the Laptop Days sale before it ends!
Top laptops
Asus laptop deals on Amazon
Asus laptops are known for their innovation, durability, and cutting-edge performance, making them a top choice for gamers and professionals alike. With high refresh rate displays, powerful GPUs, and advanced cooling systems, Asus models deliver an unmatched experience. Get incredible discounts on Asus laptops during the Amazon sale and upgrade to next-level performance.
Dell laptops on Amazon Sale
Dell offers reliable and high-performance laptops with sleek designs and excellent battery life, ideal for students and professionals. Whether you need a lightweight ultrabook or a powerful workstation, Dell provides versatile options to suit your needs. Don't miss out on amazing deals on Dell laptops during Amazon Laptop Days!
HP laptop deals
HP combines style, performance, and durability, offering premium laptops for work, gaming, and everyday use. Known for their sturdy build quality and efficient performance, HP laptops are a great investment. Grab top HP models at unbeatable prices and make the most of the Amazon sale before stocks run out.
Lenovo laptop deals on Amazon
Lenovo stands out with its robust ThinkPad series, versatile Yoga 2-in-1s, and gaming-focused Legion laptops. Whether you need a business laptop or a powerful gaming machine, Lenovo has it all. Enjoy premium features at affordable prices with Amazon sale discounts on Lenovo’s best-selling models.
Acer laptops on Amazon
Acer offers budget-friendly yet powerful laptops, making high performance accessible to everyone. From lightweight Chromebooks to gaming-focused Predator models, Acer laptops provide great value for money. Upgrade to an Acer laptop at a massive discount and enjoy top-notch features without breaking the bank.
MSI laptop deals
MSI is a go-to brand for gamers and creators, offering high-end graphics, powerful processors, and sleek RGB designs. With industry-leading cooling technology and premium build quality, MSI laptops deliver outstanding performance. Get your hands on an MSI laptop at unbeatable prices during the Amazon Laptop Days sale!
FAQs
Question : When is the Amazon Laptop Days sale?
Ans : The sale is live for a limited time, so hurry to grab the best deals before it ends!
Question : Which brands are available in the Amazon sale?
Ans : Top brands like Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Acer, and MSI are offering huge discounts.
Question : Can I get gaming laptops on sale?
Ans : Yes, gaming laptops from Asus, MSI, Acer, and Lenovo’s Legion series are available at discounted prices.
Question : Are there EMI or exchange offers available?
Ans : Yes, Amazon provides EMI options and exchange offers on select laptop models.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.