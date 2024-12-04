Busting winter water heating myths: What every Indian household should know about geysers
Find out the truth behind common geyser myths, including energy efficiency, maintenance, and lifespan. Learn how to use your water heater effectively, lower electricity bills, and extend its lifespan. Perfect for optimising geyser usage during Indian winters.
When it comes to water heaters, myths and misconceptions abound, particularly during the winter months when the demand for hot water surges. Many households in India rely on geysers to make their winters more comfortable, yet several misunderstandings about these appliances often lead to inefficient usage, increased energy bills, and unnecessary repairs. In this article, we’ll tackle the most common myths about geysers and water heaters, providing you with facts and actionable tips to keep your appliance functioning efficiently while saving energy.