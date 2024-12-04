Find out the truth behind common geyser myths, including energy efficiency, maintenance, and lifespan. Learn how to use your water heater effectively, lower electricity bills, and extend its lifespan. Perfect for optimising geyser usage during Indian winters.

When it comes to water heaters, myths and misconceptions abound, particularly during the winter months when the demand for hot water surges. Many households in India rely on geysers to make their winters more comfortable, yet several misunderstandings about these appliances often lead to inefficient usage, increased energy bills, and unnecessary repairs. In this article, we’ll tackle the most common myths about geysers and water heaters, providing you with facts and actionable tips to keep your appliance functioning efficiently while saving energy.

Read Less Read More Myth 1: Leaving the geyser on all day saves electricity One of the most prevalent myths is that keeping the geyser on throughout the day reduces electricity consumption, as it avoids reheating water from scratch. The reality, however, is quite different. Geysers consume energy to maintain the water temperature constantly, even when the hot water isn’t being used. This phenomenon, known as “standby heat loss," leads to significantly higher electricity bills.

Fact check: It’s far more efficient to turn on the geyser only when needed. Modern water heaters take just a few minutes to heat water, making it unnecessary to leave them on all the time.

Myth 2: Larger geysers consume more energy The assumption that a bigger water heater will always use more electricity is not entirely accurate. While larger geysers do have a higher capacity, their energy consumption depends more on usage patterns and the thermostat settings. A small geyser that is repeatedly refilled and reheated may consume more electricity than a larger one used efficiently.

Fact check: Choose the geyser size based on your family’s water usage. For example, a family of four may require a 15-litre or 25-litre storage geyser, while a single individual might find a 6-litre instant geyser sufficient.*

Some geyser options for you:

Myth 3: Instant geysers are always more energy-efficient Instant water heaters are often marketed as being more energy-efficient compared to storage geysers. While they do heat water on demand and avoid standby heat loss, they can consume more electricity if used for prolonged periods or large volumes of water, as they operate at higher power levels.

Fact check: Instant geysers are ideal for quick showers or washing dishes, while storage geysers are more suitable for families or tasks requiring continuous hot water. Match the type of geyser to your specific needs to optimise energy usage.

Myth 4: Geysers are maintenance-free appliances Many people believe that once installed, a geyser requires no maintenance. This misconception can lead to problems such as sediment build-up, reduced efficiency, and even appliance failure.

Fact check: Regular maintenance, such as cleaning the tank and checking the heating element, is essential to keep your geyser running efficiently. For areas with hard water, installing a water softener or periodically descaling the tank can prevent scale deposits that damage the appliance.

Myth 5: The thermostat should be set to maximum for better performance It’s a common misconception that setting the thermostat to the highest temperature ensures faster heating or better performance. In reality, this not only increases energy consumption but also poses safety risks such as scalding and accelerated wear on the heating element.

Fact check: Most experts recommend setting the thermostat to a moderate temperature, typically around 50-60°C. This is sufficient for most household tasks and helps save energy while prolonging the lifespan of the geyser.

Some more geyser options for you:

Myth 6: Solar water heaters aren’t reliable in winters Many believe that solar water heaters are ineffective during cloudy or cold days, which discourages their adoption in areas experiencing harsh winters.

Fact check: Modern solar water heaters come with backup systems that ensure consistent hot water availability, even on cloudy days. These systems are an eco-friendly alternative to electric geysers and can significantly reduce electricity bills in the long run.

Myth 7: Geysers have a short lifespan The idea that geysers only last a few years often deters people from investing in high-quality models. While it’s true that poorly maintained geysers may fail prematurely, a well-maintained geyser can last over a decade.

Fact check: Regular servicing, proper installation, and choosing a geyser with a durable inner tank material, such as glass-lined or stainless steel, can extend the appliance’s lifespan.

Water heater options you must not miss:

Myth 8: All geysers work the same way This oversimplification leads to consumers buying models without considering their specific needs, which can result in overpaying for features they don’t use or underperforming appliances.

Fact check: Different geysers are designed for different requirements. Storage geysers are suited for families, while instant models are best for quick tasks. Solar geysers are great for reducing electricity costs, and gas water heaters work well in areas with frequent power cuts.

Tips for efficient geyser usage Now that we’ve debunked common myths, here are some practical tips to optimise your geyser’s performance:

Insulate pipes : Use insulated pipes to minimise heat loss during water transfer, which can reduce the geyser’s workload and save energy.

: Use insulated pipes to minimise heat loss during water transfer, which can reduce the geyser’s workload and save energy. Turn off after use : Always turn off the geyser after using hot water to prevent unnecessary energy consumption.

: Always turn off the geyser after using hot water to prevent unnecessary energy consumption. Use timers : Consider installing a timer to automate the geyser’s operation, ensuring it’s only on when needed.

: Consider installing a timer to automate the geyser’s operation, ensuring it’s only on when needed. Descale regularly : In areas with hard water, descale the tank at least once a year to maintain heating efficiency and prevent damage.

: In areas with hard water, descale the tank at least once a year to maintain heating efficiency and prevent damage. Invest in energy-efficient models: Look for water heaters with a high BEE star rating for better energy savings. Debunking common myths about geysers and water heaters not only helps you make better purchasing decisions but also ensures efficient usage and lower energy bills. By understanding the facts and following best practices, you can maximise your geyser’s performance, enjoy consistent hot water throughout the winter, and save money in the process.

Choose the right geyser for your needs, maintain it regularly, and you’ll find it to be an invaluable addition to your home. From instant water heaters to energy-efficient storage models, there’s a perfect solution out there for every household.

Similar articles for you

FAQs Question : How often should a geyser be serviced? Ans : A geyser should be serviced annually to ensure optimal performance, prevent scaling, and detect potential issues. Regular maintenance helps prolong its lifespan and improves energy efficiency. Question : What size geyser is ideal for a family of four? Ans : A 15-25 litre storage geyser is usually sufficient for a family of four. Choose based on water usage habits and daily requirements. Question : Are instant geysers better than storage geysers? Ans : Instant geysers are ideal for small, quick tasks, while storage geysers are better for families or continuous hot water needs. Select based on usage. Question : Can hard water damage geysers? Ans : Yes, hard water can lead to scale deposits inside the tank, reducing efficiency and lifespan. Installing a water softener can mitigate this issue. Question : What is the ideal thermostat setting for a geyser? Ans : Setting the thermostat to 50-60°C provides sufficient hot water, saves energy, and reduces the risk of scalding or excessive wear on the heater.