Buy Apple iPhone 13 under 50,000 on Flipkart: Here’s how

Buy Apple iPhone 13 under ₹50,000 on Flipkart: Here’s how2 min read . 04:58 PM IST
- One can easily club the available bank offers and exchange discounts to buy iPhone 13 below ₹50,000.
It is never too late to own an iPhone. Missed Diwali sales, but still looking to buy the popular Apple iPhone 13? If yes, then read on. E-commerce platform Flipkart is running Mobiles Bonanza sale on its platform giving discounts on a range of smartphones from various brands.
As per a banner on the e-tailer’s site, the smartphone is available at ₹61,999 onwards. But with bank offers and exchange discounts, the handset can be purchased below ₹40,000. Wondering how?
The base model of Apple iPhone 13 packs 128GB. It is currently listed at discounted price of ₹62,999 on Flipkart. The online retailer is giving bank offers on the phone’s purchase that offers up to 10% discount. For example, there is up to Rs1,000 off on Axis Bank credit card non EMI transactions. There is an instant discount of 5% for Flipkart Axis Bank card holders.
Then, there is an exchange discount of up to ₹17,500. Do note that this is the maximum exchange value you can get. If you own an old phone, for instance an iPhone 11, you can get an exchange value of ₹12,000. There is an exchange offer of ₹16,000 if you are upgrading from iPhone 12 to iPhone 13. You can also exchange your old Android smartphone to get exchange discounts on the purchase of Apple iPhone 13.
You can easily club the above mentioned bank offers and exchange discounts to buy iPhone 13 below ₹50,000. Do note that the discounted price of ₹62,999 is live only for the ongoing Flipkart sale only. The sale ends tonight and so is the discounted price. So hurry and grab the offer on Flipkart before its gone.
Apple iPhone 13 is powered by A15 Bionic chipset - the one which also powers the iPhone 14. The smartphone comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR screen and boasts of a long battery life. It is equipped with a 12MP camera on the front for selfies. There is a 12MP dual camera setup at the back as well.
