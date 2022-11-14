Buy Apple iPhone 13 under 50,000 on Flipkart: Here’s how

Then, there is an exchange discount of up to ₹17,500. Do note that this is the maximum exchange value you can get. If you own an old phone, for instance an iPhone 11, you can get an exchange value of ₹12,000. There is an exchange offer of ₹16,000 if you are upgrading from iPhone 12 to iPhone 13. You can also exchange your old Android smartphone to get exchange discounts on the purchase of Apple iPhone 13.