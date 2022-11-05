Looking to buy the latest iPhone 14? If yes, then this JioMart deal is for you. The smartphone can be purchased with up to ₹7,000 off from the JioMart offline store, which can bring down the phone’s price to ₹72,900. Apple iPhone 14 was launched in September this year with a starting price of ₹79,900. JioMart has listed the device with ₹2,000 off at ₹77,900.

In addition, there is a 5% cashback on purchases made using HDFC Bank credit card. This includes both EMI and non-EMI transactions. With the said offer, the phone can be purchased at ₹72,900. Do note that the discount is available via JioMart offline stores only.

Apple iPhone 14 comes with a 6.1-inch screen and is offered in midnight, blue, starlight, purple and red colour options. The handset comes with updated internal design for thermal performance, Super Retina XDR OLED screens, 1200 nits of peak HDR brightness and Dolby Vision. It is protected by a Ceramic Shield front cover against common spills, water accidents and dust resistance.

The smartphone is powered by A15 Bionic chipset and runs on iOS 16. For optics, the iPhone 14 houses a 12MP primary lens, featuring a larger sensor and larger pixels, a new 12MP front TrueDepth camera with an f/1.9 aperture for low-light performance. Apple offers a new Action mode for smooth video that adjusts shakes, motion, and vibrations when video is being captured in the middle of the action. Additionally, these smartphones have a Cinematic mode which allows users to capture 4K at 30 fps and 24 fps.

Talking about the connectivity, the smartphone includes 5G support, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC with reader mode and more. Apple iPhone 14 is equipped with crash detection and Emergency SOS via Satellite but only for US and Canada for now. This crash detection on iPhone 14 can detect a severe car crash and dial emergency services.