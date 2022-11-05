Buy Apple iPhone 14 at up to ₹7,000 discount on JioMart: Here’s how2 min read . Updated: 05 Nov 2022, 09:00 AM IST
- Apple iPhone 14 comes with a 6.1-inch screen and is offered in midnight, blue, starlight, purple and red colour options.
Looking to buy the latest iPhone 14? If yes, then this JioMart deal is for you. The smartphone can be purchased with up to ₹7,000 off from the JioMart offline store, which can bring down the phone’s price to ₹72,900. Apple iPhone 14 was launched in September this year with a starting price of ₹79,900. JioMart has listed the device with ₹2,000 off at ₹77,900.