Buy Apple iPhone 14 at up to 7,000 discount on JioMart: Here’s how

Looking to buy the latest iPhone 14? If yes, then this JioMart deal is for you. The smartphone can be purchased with up to ₹7,000 off from the JioMart offline store, which can bring down the phone’s price to ₹72,900. Apple iPhone 14 was launched in September this year with a starting price of ₹79,900. JioMart has listed the device with ₹2,000 off at ₹77,900.

