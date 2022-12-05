Apple iPhone 14 is the latest smartphone launched by the company earlier this year. The smartphone carries a price tag of ₹79,900 for the 128GB storage base model. If you are planning to buy the iPhone 14, then here’s a great deal for you. Online commerce platform Flipkart has listed the smartphone at a discounted price of ₹77,400 on its platform. There is an additional discount of ₹5,000 with HDFC Bank credit card non-EMI, and credit and debit cards EMI transactions.

Beside, there is an exchange discount of up to ₹20,500. With the above listed deals and discount, you can easily buy the next-generation iPhone 14 under ₹50,000. Do note that the final exchange value depends on the smartphone brand and condition of your old device.

In case you are looking for easy buying options, Flipkart is giving the facility of no-cost EMI for Apple iPhone 14 purchases. No-cost EMI starts at ₹12,900 per month. Similarly, interested customers can sign up for Flipkart Pay Later and get Flipkart Gift Card worth up to ₹250. Additionally, there is a 5% cashback for Flipkart Axis Bank credit card holder as well.

Apple iPhone 14 features

Apple iPhone 14 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a resolution of 2532x1170 pixels. The smartphone comes with ceramic shield protection. It is powered by Apple A15 Bionic chipset paired with 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage options. Buyers can choose from multiple colour variants of the iPhoen 14. These are Midnight, Purple, Starlight, Product RED and Blue colour options.

For optics, the Apple iPhone 14 smartphone boasts of a 12MP primary sensor at the back paired with another 12MP ultra wide sensor. For selfies, the handset has a 12MP TrueDepth camera on the front. The smartphone features a cinematic mode with 4K Dolby Vision support for up to 30 fps. There is also an Action mode for smooth, steady, handheld videos.

As per Apple, the iPhone 14 can deliver up to 20 hours of video playback time. The smartphone is 5G enabled and comes with faceID unlock. Advanced features include emergency SOS and crash detection on iPhone 14.