Buy Apple iPhone 14 below 50,000: Here’s how

Apple iPhone 14 is the latest smartphone launched by the company earlier this year. The smartphone carries a price tag of ₹79,900 for the 128GB storage base model. If you are planning to buy the iPhone 14, then here’s a great deal for you. Online commerce platform Flipkart has listed the smartphone at a discounted price of ₹77,400 on its platform. There is an additional discount of ₹5,000 with HDFC Bank credit card non-EMI, and credit and debit cards EMI transactions.

