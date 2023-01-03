If you have been eyeing the new Pixel 7 phone, then here’s a news that you may like. Walmart-owned Flipkart is giving you a chance to buy the handset at a price as low as ₹32,999. First things first. Google Pixel 7 was launched in October 2022 with a price tag of ₹59,999. At present, Flipkart is giving exchange discounts of up to ₹23,000 to Flipkart Plus members. Those interested in buying the Pixel 7 phone can get the said discount by giving their old smartphone in exchange.

Do note that this is the maximum exchange value. The exact discount will depend on the working condition of your old smartphone. Additional discounts include ₹5,000 off on HDFC Bank credit and debit card transactions. Flipkart Axis Bank credit card holders can get 5% off on the phone’s purchase.

Lemongrass, Obsidian Black and Snow white are the colour options of the smartphone. Google Pixel 7 is equipped with a 6.32-inch full HD+ OLED display with 2400x1080 pixels resolution. The display has a refresh rate of 90Hz. It comes powered by Google’s Tensor G2 processor.

The handset runs Android 13 out of the box. For optics, the handset boasts of a dual rear camera setup that offers a 50MP primary sensor and a 12MP secondary sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens.

There is a 10.8MP camera at the front front to capture selfies. Google Pixel 7 is backed by a 4,270mAh battery. It is claimed to offer up to 72 hours of battery life with Google’s Extreme Battery Saver mode enabled. Google Pixel 7 packs 8GB RAM with 128GB storage. Connectivity options on the device includes 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GOS, NFC and USB Type-C.