Buy Google Pixel 7 below 35,000: Here’s how

If you have been eyeing the new Pixel 7 phone, then here’s a news that you may like. Walmart-owned Flipkart is giving you a chance to buy the handset at a price as low as ₹32,999. First things first. Google Pixel 7 was launched in October 2022 with a price tag of ₹59,999. At present, Flipkart is giving exchange discounts of up to ₹23,000 to Flipkart Plus members. Those interested in buying the Pixel 7 phone can get the said discount by giving their old smartphone in exchange.

