Google Pixel 7 is the latest Pixel phone that comes powered by Google’s Tensor G2 chipset. If you are planning to buy the smartphone, then e-commerce seller Flipkart has a deal for you. The e-tailer is running Mobile Phones Bonanza sale and has listed Google Pixel 7 at ₹59,999.

Flipkart is giving a flat discount of ₹7000 on the phone’s purchase with HDFC Bank credit and debit card, which reduces the price to ₹52,999. There is an extra discount of up to ₹19,000 on exchanging old phones while buying Google Pixel 7 from Flipkart. With the exchange offer, the selling price of the Pixel 7 can reduce up to ₹34,000. Do note that the ₹19,000 discount is the maximum discount and the final amount will vary on your current phone model.

Other offers on Google Pixel 7 include Exam Prep Classes worth ₹999 align with the change to buy Google Audio at ₹6,699, Google Nest hub(2nd gen) at just ₹4,999 and Google Nest mini at just ₹1,999.

Lemongrass, Snow White and Obsidian Black are the colour variants of the smartphone that one can buy.

Google Pixel 7 specifications

Google Pixel 7 is a dual SIM phone that runs on Android 13 operating system out of the box. The smartphone comes with a 6.32-inch full HD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The display has a 2400x1080 pixel resolution.

Powered by an octa-core Tensor G2 processor, the handset comes paired with 8GB RAM. Google Pixel 7 comes with up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. Connectivity options on the device include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GOS, NFC and USB type-C port.

On the camera front, the Google Pixel 7 comes with a dual rear camera setup which includes a 50MP primary sensor and a 12MP secondary sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies, the smartphone has a 10.8MP front facing camera. Google has added a new ‘Cinematic Blur’ feature which provides a dramatic blur effect when recording videos on the Pixel 7. The device is backed by a 4,270mAh battery and comes with fast wired charging.