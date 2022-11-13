Buy Google Pixel 7 below 40,000 from Flipkart: Here’s how

Buy Google Pixel 7 below ₹40,000 from Flipkart: Here’s how2 min read . 02:50 PM IST
- Lemongrass, Snow White and Obsidian Black are the colour variants of Google Pixel 7 smartphone that one can buy.
Google Pixel 7 is the latest Pixel phone that comes powered by Google’s Tensor G2 chipset. If you are planning to buy the smartphone, then e-commerce seller Flipkart has a deal for you. The e-tailer is running Mobile Phones Bonanza sale and has listed Google Pixel 7 at ₹59,999.
Google Pixel 7 is the latest Pixel phone that comes powered by Google’s Tensor G2 chipset. If you are planning to buy the smartphone, then e-commerce seller Flipkart has a deal for you. The e-tailer is running Mobile Phones Bonanza sale and has listed Google Pixel 7 at ₹59,999.
Flipkart is giving a flat discount of ₹7000 on the phone’s purchase with HDFC Bank credit and debit card, which reduces the price to ₹52,999. There is an extra discount of up to ₹19,000 on exchanging old phones while buying Google Pixel 7 from Flipkart. With the exchange offer, the selling price of the Pixel 7 can reduce up to ₹34,000. Do note that the ₹19,000 discount is the maximum discount and the final amount will vary on your current phone model.
Flipkart is giving a flat discount of ₹7000 on the phone’s purchase with HDFC Bank credit and debit card, which reduces the price to ₹52,999. There is an extra discount of up to ₹19,000 on exchanging old phones while buying Google Pixel 7 from Flipkart. With the exchange offer, the selling price of the Pixel 7 can reduce up to ₹34,000. Do note that the ₹19,000 discount is the maximum discount and the final amount will vary on your current phone model.
Other offers on Google Pixel 7 include Exam Prep Classes worth ₹999 align with the change to buy Google Audio at ₹6,699, Google Nest hub(2nd gen) at just ₹4,999 and Google Nest mini at just ₹1,999.
Other offers on Google Pixel 7 include Exam Prep Classes worth ₹999 align with the change to buy Google Audio at ₹6,699, Google Nest hub(2nd gen) at just ₹4,999 and Google Nest mini at just ₹1,999.
Lemongrass, Snow White and Obsidian Black are the colour variants of the smartphone that one can buy.
Lemongrass, Snow White and Obsidian Black are the colour variants of the smartphone that one can buy.
Google Pixel 7 is a dual SIM phone that runs on Android 13 operating system out of the box. The smartphone comes with a 6.32-inch full HD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The display has a 2400x1080 pixel resolution.
Google Pixel 7 is a dual SIM phone that runs on Android 13 operating system out of the box. The smartphone comes with a 6.32-inch full HD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The display has a 2400x1080 pixel resolution.
Powered by an octa-core Tensor G2 processor, the handset comes paired with 8GB RAM. Google Pixel 7 comes with up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. Connectivity options on the device include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GOS, NFC and USB type-C port.
Powered by an octa-core Tensor G2 processor, the handset comes paired with 8GB RAM. Google Pixel 7 comes with up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. Connectivity options on the device include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GOS, NFC and USB type-C port.
On the camera front, the Google Pixel 7 comes with a dual rear camera setup which includes a 50MP primary sensor and a 12MP secondary sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies, the smartphone has a 10.8MP front facing camera. Google has added a new ‘Cinematic Blur’ feature which provides a dramatic blur effect when recording videos on the Pixel 7. The device is backed by a 4,270mAh battery and comes with fast wired charging.
On the camera front, the Google Pixel 7 comes with a dual rear camera setup which includes a 50MP primary sensor and a 12MP secondary sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens. For selfies, the smartphone has a 10.8MP front facing camera. Google has added a new ‘Cinematic Blur’ feature which provides a dramatic blur effect when recording videos on the Pixel 7. The device is backed by a 4,270mAh battery and comes with fast wired charging.