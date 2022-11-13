Buy Google Pixel 7 below 40,000 from Flipkart: Here’s how

Flipkart is giving a flat discount of ₹7000 on the phone’s purchase with HDFC Bank credit and debit card, which reduces the price to ₹52,999. There is an extra discount of up to ₹19,000 on exchanging old phones while buying Google Pixel 7 from Flipkart. With the exchange offer, the selling price of the Pixel 7 can reduce up to ₹34,000. Do note that the ₹19,000 discount is the maximum discount and the final amount will vary on your current phone model.