Buying a laptop under ₹70000 in 2026 makes the decision easier, thanks to Apple

If you are planning to buy a laptop under ₹70000, one option that often stands out is the Apple MacBook Neo. It offers a clean software experience, efficient performance and strong battery life, making it a compelling choice for many users in this segment.

Our Picks Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions... Loading Suggestions...

Research-Backed Choices Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.

However, if you are looking for something beyond macOS, there are plenty of capable alternatives available. Windows laptops in this price range now offer powerful processors, better multitasking and more flexibility in terms of software and hardware options. From work and study to light creative tasks, these laptops provide a wide range of choices depending on your needs and preferences.

The Apple MacBook Neo is an entry-level Mac designed to bring Apple’s ecosystem to a wider audience with a premium aluminium build and lightweight design. It features a 13-inch Liquid Retina display with high brightness and accurate colours, along with Apple silicon for smooth everyday performance. With all-day battery life, macOS optimisation, and a clean minimalist design, it handles browsing, productivity, and light creative tasks efficiently while maintaining strong portability and reliability.

Specifications Display 13-inch Liquid Retina Processor Apple Silicon (A-series) RAM 8 GB Storage 256 GB SSD OS macOS Reasons to buy Premium lightweight aluminium design Excellent battery life Reason to avoid Limited ports Not suited for heavy workloads

2. Samsung Galaxy Book4 Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

The Samsung Galaxy Book4 is a sleek and lightweight Windows laptop designed for productivity and portability. It features Intel processors, a 15.6-inch Full HD display, and a slim metal design that makes it easy to carry. Integrated with Samsung ecosystem features like Quick Share and Multi Control, it enhances workflow across devices. With decent battery life, fast SSD storage, and smooth performance for office tasks, it is a practical choice for students and professionals seeking reliability.

Specifications Display 15.6-inch Full HD Processor Intel Core (13th/14th Gen) RAM Up to 16 GB Storage 512 GB SSD OS Windows 11 Reasons to buy Lightweight and portable Good ecosystem integration Reason to avoid Average speakers Basic graphics performance

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 with Snapdragon X processor focuses on efficiency, battery life, and modern connectivity. Its ARM-based chipset delivers silent operation and improved power efficiency, making it ideal for everyday tasks like browsing, document work, and streaming. With 16 GB RAM and a large 1 TB SSD, it ensures smooth multitasking and ample storage. The 15.3-inch display and lightweight build enhance usability, while Windows 11 optimisation supports productivity with modern AI-driven features.

Specifications Display 15.3-inch Processor Snapdragon X RAM 16 GB Storage 1 TB SSD OS Windows 11 Reasons to buy Excellent battery efficiency Large storage capacity Reason to avoid Limited app compatibility (ARM) Not ideal for heavy software

The ASUS ExpertBook P1 with 14th Gen Intel Core i5 processor is designed for business users who need reliable performance and durability. It offers strong multitasking capability with 16 GB RAM and fast SSD storage, making it suitable for office workloads, presentations, and multitasking. The laptop features a sturdy build, lightweight design, and added ADP protection for peace of mind. With Windows 11 and bundled Office, it provides a complete productivity package.

Specifications Display 15.6-inch Full HD Processor Intel Core i5 14th Gen RAM 16 GB Storage 512 GB SSD OS Windows 11 Reasons to buy Strong multitasking performance Durable business-focused design Reason to avoid Basic design aesthetics Average display quality

The HP 15 with AMD Ryzen 7 5825U processor offers strong performance for multitasking, productivity, and light creative work. With 16 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD, it ensures smooth operation and quick load times. The 15.6-inch display and backlit keyboard improve usability, while its lightweight design enhances portability. Bundled with Office 2024 and Windows 11, it provides a ready-to-use experience for students and professionals who need reliable everyday computing power.

Specifications Display 15.6-inch Full HD Processor AMD Ryzen 7 5825U RAM 16 GB Storage 512 GB SSD OS Windows 11 Reasons to buy Powerful Ryzen 7 performance Good value for money Reason to avoid Average battery life Standard build quality

Factors to consider when buying a laptop Processor performance: Look for modern processors that can handle multitasking, work applications and everyday usage smoothly.

RAM and storage: At least 8GB RAM and SSD storage help ensure faster performance and better responsiveness.

Display quality: A Full HD display improves clarity for work, streaming and daily use.

Battery life: Long battery life is useful for workdays, travel and uninterrupted usage.

Operating system preference: Choosing between macOS and Windows depends on your workflow, software needs and familiarity. Is a laptop under ₹ 70000 good enough for everyday use? Yes, laptops in this price range are capable of handling work, study, browsing, video calls and even light creative tasks efficiently with the right configuration.

Should you choose macOS or Windows in this segment? macOS offers a smooth and optimised experience, while Windows provides more flexibility and a wider range of software compatibility. The choice depends on your usage and preference.

Can these laptops handle multitasking well? With modern processors and sufficient RAM, most laptops under ₹70000 can manage multiple applications, browser tabs and background tasks without major slowdowns.

Top 3 features of best laptops under ₹ 70000

Laptops under ₹ 70000 Display Processor RAM MacBook Neo 13″ Apple Silicon 8 GB Galaxy Book4 15.6″ Intel Core Up to 16 GB IdeaPad Slim 3 15.3″ Snapdragon X 16 GB ASUS ExpertBook P1 15.6″ Intel i5 14th Gen 16 GB HP 15 Ryzen 7 15.6″ Ryzen 7 5825U 16 GB