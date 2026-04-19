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Buying a laptop under ₹70000 in 2026 makes the decision easier, thanks to Apple

Laptops under 70000 now offer strong performance, sleek designs and reliable battery life, giving users multiple options across different operating systems and use cases.

Published19 Apr 2026, 11:01 AM IST
Powerful and versatile laptops that balance performance and value.
Powerful and versatile laptops that balance performance and value.

By Amit Rahi

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.

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If you are planning to buy a laptop under 70000, one option that often stands out is the Apple MacBook Neo. It offers a clean software experience, efficient performance and strong battery life, making it a compelling choice for many users in this segment.

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However, if you are looking for something beyond macOS, there are plenty of capable alternatives available. Windows laptops in this price range now offer powerful processors, better multitasking and more flexibility in terms of software and hardware options. From work and study to light creative tasks, these laptops provide a wide range of choices depending on your needs and preferences.

The Apple MacBook Neo is an entry-level Mac designed to bring Apple’s ecosystem to a wider audience with a premium aluminium build and lightweight design. It features a 13-inch Liquid Retina display with high brightness and accurate colours, along with Apple silicon for smooth everyday performance. With all-day battery life, macOS optimisation, and a clean minimalist design, it handles browsing, productivity, and light creative tasks efficiently while maintaining strong portability and reliability.

Specifications

Display
13-inch Liquid Retina
Processor
Apple Silicon (A-series)
RAM
8 GB
Storage
256 GB SSD
OS
macOS

Reasons to buy

...

Premium lightweight aluminium design

...

Excellent battery life

Reason to avoid

...

Limited ports

...

Not suited for heavy workloads

2. Samsung Galaxy Book4

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Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.

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The Samsung Galaxy Book4 is a sleek and lightweight Windows laptop designed for productivity and portability. It features Intel processors, a 15.6-inch Full HD display, and a slim metal design that makes it easy to carry. Integrated with Samsung ecosystem features like Quick Share and Multi Control, it enhances workflow across devices. With decent battery life, fast SSD storage, and smooth performance for office tasks, it is a practical choice for students and professionals seeking reliability.

Specifications

Display
15.6-inch Full HD
Processor
Intel Core (13th/14th Gen)
RAM
Up to 16 GB
Storage
512 GB SSD
OS
Windows 11

Reasons to buy

...

Lightweight and portable

...

Good ecosystem integration

Reason to avoid

...

Average speakers

...

Basic graphics performance

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 with Snapdragon X processor focuses on efficiency, battery life, and modern connectivity. Its ARM-based chipset delivers silent operation and improved power efficiency, making it ideal for everyday tasks like browsing, document work, and streaming. With 16 GB RAM and a large 1 TB SSD, it ensures smooth multitasking and ample storage. The 15.3-inch display and lightweight build enhance usability, while Windows 11 optimisation supports productivity with modern AI-driven features.

Specifications

Display
15.3-inch
Processor
Snapdragon X
RAM
16 GB
Storage
1 TB SSD
OS
Windows 11

Reasons to buy

...

Excellent battery efficiency

...

Large storage capacity

Reason to avoid

...

Limited app compatibility (ARM)

...

Not ideal for heavy software

The ASUS ExpertBook P1 with 14th Gen Intel Core i5 processor is designed for business users who need reliable performance and durability. It offers strong multitasking capability with 16 GB RAM and fast SSD storage, making it suitable for office workloads, presentations, and multitasking. The laptop features a sturdy build, lightweight design, and added ADP protection for peace of mind. With Windows 11 and bundled Office, it provides a complete productivity package.

Specifications

Display
15.6-inch Full HD
Processor
Intel Core i5 14th Gen
RAM
16 GB
Storage
512 GB SSD
OS
Windows 11

Reasons to buy

...

Strong multitasking performance

...

Durable business-focused design

Reason to avoid

...

Basic design aesthetics

...

Average display quality

The HP 15 with AMD Ryzen 7 5825U processor offers strong performance for multitasking, productivity, and light creative work. With 16 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD, it ensures smooth operation and quick load times. The 15.6-inch display and backlit keyboard improve usability, while its lightweight design enhances portability. Bundled with Office 2024 and Windows 11, it provides a ready-to-use experience for students and professionals who need reliable everyday computing power.

Specifications

Display
15.6-inch Full HD
Processor
AMD Ryzen 7 5825U
RAM
16 GB
Storage
512 GB SSD
OS
Windows 11

Reasons to buy

...

Powerful Ryzen 7 performance

...

Good value for money

Reason to avoid

...

Average battery life

...

Standard build quality

Factors to consider when buying a laptop

  • Processor performance: Look for modern processors that can handle multitasking, work applications and everyday usage smoothly.
  • RAM and storage: At least 8GB RAM and SSD storage help ensure faster performance and better responsiveness.
  • Display quality: A Full HD display improves clarity for work, streaming and daily use.
  • Battery life: Long battery life is useful for workdays, travel and uninterrupted usage.
  • Operating system preference: Choosing between macOS and Windows depends on your workflow, software needs and familiarity.

Is a laptop under 70000 good enough for everyday use?

Yes, laptops in this price range are capable of handling work, study, browsing, video calls and even light creative tasks efficiently with the right configuration.

Should you choose macOS or Windows in this segment?

macOS offers a smooth and optimised experience, while Windows provides more flexibility and a wider range of software compatibility. The choice depends on your usage and preference.

Can these laptops handle multitasking well?

With modern processors and sufficient RAM, most laptops under 70000 can manage multiple applications, browser tabs and background tasks without major slowdowns.

Top 3 features of best laptops under 70000

Laptops under 70000DisplayProcessorRAM
MacBook Neo13″Apple Silicon8 GB
Galaxy Book415.6″Intel CoreUp to 16 GB
IdeaPad Slim 315.3″Snapdragon X16 GB
ASUS ExpertBook P115.6″Intel i5 14th Gen16 GB
HP 15 Ryzen 715.6″Ryzen 7 5825U16 GB

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HomeTechnologyGadgetsBuying a laptop under ₹70000 in 2026 makes the decision easier, thanks to Apple
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FAQs
Yes, they are well-suited for assignments, research, online classes and everyday productivity tasks.
They can handle casual gaming, but heavy gaming may require more powerful hardware.
Yes, SSDs improve speed, boot time and overall system performance.
Yes, they can easily handle office applications, multitasking and communication tools.
Many models are designed to provide reliable battery performance for daily use.

Meet your Guide

Amit Rahi

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks....Read more

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