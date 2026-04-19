Buying a laptop under ₹70000 in 2026 makes the decision easier, thanks to Apple

If you are planning to buy a laptop under ₹70000, one option that often stands out is the Apple MacBook Neo. It offers a clean software experience, efficient performance and strong battery life, making it a compelling choice for many users in this segment.
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However, if you are looking for something beyond macOS, there are plenty of capable alternatives available. Windows laptops in this price range now offer powerful processors, better multitasking and more flexibility in terms of software and hardware options. From work and study to light creative tasks, these laptops provide a wide range of choices depending on your needs and preferences.
The Apple MacBook Neo is an entry-level Mac designed to bring Apple’s ecosystem to a wider audience with a premium aluminium build and lightweight design. It features a 13-inch Liquid Retina display with high brightness and accurate colours, along with Apple silicon for smooth everyday performance. With all-day battery life, macOS optimisation, and a clean minimalist design, it handles browsing, productivity, and light creative tasks efficiently while maintaining strong portability and reliability.
Premium lightweight aluminium design
Excellent battery life
Limited ports
Not suited for heavy workloads
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The Samsung Galaxy Book4 is a sleek and lightweight Windows laptop designed for productivity and portability. It features Intel processors, a 15.6-inch Full HD display, and a slim metal design that makes it easy to carry. Integrated with Samsung ecosystem features like Quick Share and Multi Control, it enhances workflow across devices. With decent battery life, fast SSD storage, and smooth performance for office tasks, it is a practical choice for students and professionals seeking reliability.
Lightweight and portable
Good ecosystem integration
Average speakers
Basic graphics performance
The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 with Snapdragon X processor focuses on efficiency, battery life, and modern connectivity. Its ARM-based chipset delivers silent operation and improved power efficiency, making it ideal for everyday tasks like browsing, document work, and streaming. With 16 GB RAM and a large 1 TB SSD, it ensures smooth multitasking and ample storage. The 15.3-inch display and lightweight build enhance usability, while Windows 11 optimisation supports productivity with modern AI-driven features.
Excellent battery efficiency
Large storage capacity
Limited app compatibility (ARM)
Not ideal for heavy software
The ASUS ExpertBook P1 with 14th Gen Intel Core i5 processor is designed for business users who need reliable performance and durability. It offers strong multitasking capability with 16 GB RAM and fast SSD storage, making it suitable for office workloads, presentations, and multitasking. The laptop features a sturdy build, lightweight design, and added ADP protection for peace of mind. With Windows 11 and bundled Office, it provides a complete productivity package.
Strong multitasking performance
Durable business-focused design
Basic design aesthetics
Average display quality
The HP 15 with AMD Ryzen 7 5825U processor offers strong performance for multitasking, productivity, and light creative work. With 16 GB RAM and 512 GB SSD, it ensures smooth operation and quick load times. The 15.6-inch display and backlit keyboard improve usability, while its lightweight design enhances portability. Bundled with Office 2024 and Windows 11, it provides a ready-to-use experience for students and professionals who need reliable everyday computing power.
Powerful Ryzen 7 performance
Good value for money
Average battery life
Standard build quality
Yes, laptops in this price range are capable of handling work, study, browsing, video calls and even light creative tasks efficiently with the right configuration.
macOS offers a smooth and optimised experience, while Windows provides more flexibility and a wider range of software compatibility. The choice depends on your usage and preference.
With modern processors and sufficient RAM, most laptops under ₹70000 can manage multiple applications, browser tabs and background tasks without major slowdowns.
|Laptops under ₹70000
|Display
|Processor
|RAM
|MacBook Neo
|13″
|Apple Silicon
|8 GB
|Galaxy Book4
|15.6″
|Intel Core
|Up to 16 GB
|IdeaPad Slim 3
|15.3″
|Snapdragon X
|16 GB
|ASUS ExpertBook P1
|15.6″
|Intel i5 14th Gen
|16 GB
|HP 15 Ryzen 7
|15.6″
|Ryzen 7 5825U
|16 GB
FAQs
Are laptops under ₹70000 suitable for students?
Yes, they are well-suited for assignments, research, online classes and everyday productivity tasks.
Do these laptops support gaming?
They can handle casual gaming, but heavy gaming may require more powerful hardware.
Is SSD storage necessary in this price range?
Yes, SSDs improve speed, boot time and overall system performance.
Are these laptops good for office work?
Yes, they can easily handle office applications, multitasking and communication tools.
Do these laptops offer good battery life?
Many models are designed to provide reliable battery performance for daily use.