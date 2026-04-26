Buying a new phone? These are the best value-for-money 5G mobiles under ₹20,000 right now

Check out our list of top phones you can buy under 20,000 in India including options from Infinix, Realme, Poco, Tecno and vivo.

Aman Gupta
Updated26 Apr 2026, 12:06 PM IST
Best phones under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000: Check out the top options
Best phones under ₹20,000: Check out the top options(Image created with help from AI)

With the rising smartphone prices, finding a well-balanced device in under 20,000 has become an increasingly difficult task. Fortunately, there are still a few options that offer decent value for money by combining performance, good quality display, and battery life.

If you are looking to upgrade your smartphone without breaking the bank, here is a detailed look at the best phones under 20,000 you can buy in India right now.

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1) Poco X7 specifications:

POCO X7 features a 6.67-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision support, and up to 3000 nits of peak brightness. On the performance front, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra processor and comes with support for 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

The device boasts Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection for the front glass and comprehensive IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

For optics, the phone features a triple-camera setup with a 50MP Sony LYT-600 main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, it gets a 20MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

The X7 is backed by a 5500mAh battery with support for 45W of wired fast charging. The phone comes wihthAndroid 14-based Xiaomi Hyper OS out of the box and is promised to receive 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches.

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2) Realme P4 specs

realme P4 5G features a 6.77-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and up to 4500 nits of peak brightness. The device features IP65 and IP66 ratings for dust and splash resistance.

It comes powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra processor and comes with support for up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

On the optics front, the phone features a dual-camera setup with a 50MP OV50D40 main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, it gets a 16MP Sony IMX480 shooter for selfies and video calls.

The P4 5G is backed by a 7000mAh battery with support for 80W of wired fast charging. The phone runs on Android 15 with realme UI 6.0 out of the box with support for 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches.

3) Infinix Note 50s:

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ features a 6.78-inch FHD+ 3D curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 1300 nits of peak brightness.The phone features an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance, along with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection for the display. It also includes stereo speakers tuned by JBL.

It comes powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate processor and comes with support for 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

The Note 50s 5G features a dual-camera setup with a 64MP Sony IMX682 main camera and a 2MP secondary camera. On the front, it gets a 13MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

The phone comes with a 5500mAh battery with support for 45W of wired fast charging. It runs on Android 15 with XOS 15 out of the box

Featurevivo T5x 5GInfinix Note 50s 5G+POCO X7TECNO POVA 7 Pro 5Grealme P4 5G
Display6.76-inch FHD+ 120Hz6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED 144Hz6.67-inch 1.5K OLED 120Hz6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED 144Hz6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz
ProcessorDimensity 7400 TurboDimensity 7300 UltimateDimensity 7300 UltraDimensity 7300 UltimateDimensity 7400 Ultra
Main Camera50MP Sony IMX85264MP Sony IMX68250MP Sony LYT-60064MP Sony IMX68250MP OV50D40
Battery7200mAh5500mAh5500mAh6000mAh7000mAh
Charging44W45W45W45W80W
DurabilityIP68/69, MIL-STD-810HIP64IP66/68/69IP64IP65/66
AndroidAndroid 16 (2+4)Android 15 (2+3)Android 14 (3+4)Android 15 (1+2)Android 15 (3+4)

4) Tecno Pova 7 Pro

TECNO POVA 7 Pro 5G features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 4500 nits of peak brightness. The device features an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance, along with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate processor and comes with support for 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

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For optics, the phone features a dual-camera setup with a 64MP Sony IMX682 main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, it gets a 13MP shooter for selfies and 4K video calls.

The POVA 7 Pro 5G is backed by a 6000mAh battery with support for 45W of wired fast charging and 30W of wireless charging. The phone runs on Android 15 with HiOS 15 out of the box with a promise of 2 years of security patches

5) vivo T5x 5G specs

Vivo T5x 5G features a 6.76-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1200 nits of peak brightness. The device features military-grade durability (MIL-STD-810H) and an IP68 + IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

On the performance front, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo processor and comes with support for up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For optics, the phone features a dual-camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX852 main camera and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it gets a 32MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

The T5x 5G is backed by a 7200mAh battery with support for 44W of wired fast charging. The phone runs on Android 16 with OriginOS 6 out of the box with a promise of 2 years of OS updates and 4 years of security updates.

About the Author

Aman Gupta

Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market. <br> His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022). <br> Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip. <br><br> You can find Aman on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/aman-gupta-894180214">LinkedIn</a> and on X at <a href="https://x.com/nobugsfound">@nobugsfound</a>, or reach him via email at <a href="aman.gupta@htdigital.in">aman.gupta@htdigital.in</a>.

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