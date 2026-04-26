Buying a new phone? These are the best value-for-money 5G mobiles under ₹20,000 right now

With the rising smartphone prices, finding a well-balanced device in under ₹20,000 has become an increasingly difficult task. Fortunately, there are still a few options that offer decent value for money by combining performance, good quality display, and battery life.

If you are looking to upgrade your smartphone without breaking the bank, here is a detailed look at the best phones under ₹20,000 you can buy in India right now.

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1) Poco X7 specifications: POCO X7 features a 6.67-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision support, and up to 3000 nits of peak brightness. On the performance front, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra processor and comes with support for 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

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The device boasts Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection for the front glass and comprehensive IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

For optics, the phone features a triple-camera setup with a 50MP Sony LYT-600 main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, it gets a 20MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

The X7 is backed by a 5500mAh battery with support for 45W of wired fast charging. The phone comes wihthAndroid 14-based Xiaomi Hyper OS out of the box and is promised to receive 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches.

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2) Realme P4 specs realme P4 5G features a 6.77-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and up to 4500 nits of peak brightness. The device features IP65 and IP66 ratings for dust and splash resistance.

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It comes powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra processor and comes with support for up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

On the optics front, the phone features a dual-camera setup with a 50MP OV50D40 main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, it gets a 16MP Sony IMX480 shooter for selfies and video calls.

The P4 5G is backed by a 7000mAh battery with support for 80W of wired fast charging. The phone runs on Android 15 with realme UI 6.0 out of the box with support for 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches.

3) Infinix Note 50s: Infinix Note 50s 5G+ features a 6.78-inch FHD+ 3D curved AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 1300 nits of peak brightness.The phone features an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance, along with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection for the display. It also includes stereo speakers tuned by JBL.

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It comes powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate processor and comes with support for 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

The Note 50s 5G features a dual-camera setup with a 64MP Sony IMX682 main camera and a 2MP secondary camera. On the front, it gets a 13MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

The phone comes with a 5500mAh battery with support for 45W of wired fast charging. It runs on Android 15 with XOS 15 out of the box

Feature vivo T5x 5G Infinix Note 50s 5G+ POCO X7 TECNO POVA 7 Pro 5G realme P4 5G Display 6.76-inch FHD+ 120Hz 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED 144Hz 6.67-inch 1.5K OLED 120Hz 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED 144Hz 6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED 120Hz Processor Dimensity 7400 Turbo Dimensity 7300 Ultimate Dimensity 7300 Ultra Dimensity 7300 Ultimate Dimensity 7400 Ultra Main Camera 50MP Sony IMX852 64MP Sony IMX682 50MP Sony LYT-600 64MP Sony IMX682 50MP OV50D40 Battery 7200mAh 5500mAh 5500mAh 6000mAh 7000mAh Charging 44W 45W 45W 45W 80W Durability IP68/69, MIL-STD-810H IP64 IP66/68/69 IP64 IP65/66 Android Android 16 (2+4) Android 15 (2+3) Android 14 (3+4) Android 15 (1+2) Android 15 (3+4)

4) Tecno Pova 7 Pro TECNO POVA 7 Pro 5G features a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 4500 nits of peak brightness. The device features an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance, along with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

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Under the hood, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate processor and comes with support for 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

For optics, the phone features a dual-camera setup with a 64MP Sony IMX682 main camera and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, it gets a 13MP shooter for selfies and 4K video calls.

The POVA 7 Pro 5G is backed by a 6000mAh battery with support for 45W of wired fast charging and 30W of wireless charging. The phone runs on Android 15 with HiOS 15 out of the box with a promise of 2 years of security patches

5) vivo T5x 5G specs Vivo T5x 5G features a 6.76-inch Full HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1200 nits of peak brightness. The device features military-grade durability (MIL-STD-810H) and an IP68 + IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

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On the performance front, it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo processor and comes with support for up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For optics, the phone features a dual-camera setup with a 50MP Sony IMX852 main camera and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it gets a 32MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

The T5x 5G is backed by a 7200mAh battery with support for 44W of wired fast charging. The phone runs on Android 16 with OriginOS 6 out of the box with a promise of 2 years of OS updates and 4 years of security updates.