Next Story
Buying guide to LG split ACs in India with top notch features and impressive cooling capabilities

Buying guide to LG split ACs in India with top notch features and impressive cooling capabilities

Affiliate Desk

Discover the best LG Split ACs available in India and find the perfect one for your needs with our comprehensive buying guide.

Choose from the best LG split ACs.

When it comes to cooling your space, a reliable and efficient air conditioner is essential. LG offers a wide range of split ACs with various features and capacities to suit different needs.

In this article, we will compare and review the top 7 LG Split ACs available in India, highlighting their key features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision for your purchase.

1. LG Convertible AC TS-Q19YNZE

The LG Convertible AC TS-Q19YNZE is a powerful and energy-efficient split AC with a 5-star energy rating. It features a convertible cooling capacity, anti-virus protection, and a dual inverter compressor for enhanced performance.

Specifications of LG Convertible AC TS-Q19YNZE

  • 5-star energy rating
  • Convertible cooling capacity
  • Anti-virus protection
  • Dual inverter compressor
  • Copper condenser

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Energy-efficientRelatively expensive
Effective anti-virus protection

2. LG Convertible AC TS-Q18JNXE3

The LG Convertible AC TS-Q18JNXE3 offers a convertible cooling capacity, energy-efficient operation, and anti-virus protection for a healthy and comfortable indoor environment.

Specifications of LG Convertible AC TS-Q18JNXE3

  • Convertible cooling capacity
  • Energy-efficient
  • Anti-virus protection
  • Active energy control
  • Himalaya cool technology

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Convertible cooling capacityMay be noisy at high speed
Energy-efficient

3. LG Inverter AC RS-Q13JNYE

The LG Inverter AC RS-Q13JNYE features a 4-in-1 convertible cooling capacity, anti-virus protection, and a dual inverter compressor for efficient and powerful performance.

Specifications of LG Inverter AC RS-Q13JNYE

  • 4-in-1 convertible cooling capacity
  • Anti-virus protection
  • Dual inverter compressor
  • Ocean black protection
  • 100% copper with ocean black protection

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

4-in-1 convertible coolingLimited availability
Powerful performance

1. LG 1.5 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, 2024 Model, TS-Q19JNYE, White)

The LG Convertible AC TS-Q19JNYE offers a convertible cooling capacity, energy-efficient operation, and anti-virus protection for a comfortable and healthy indoor environment.

Specifications of LG Inverter AC RS-Q13JNYE

  • Convertible cooling capacity
  • Energy-efficient
  • Anti-virus protection
  • Active energy control
  • 100% copper with ocean black protection

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Convertible cooling capacityMay be noisy at high speed
Energy-efficient

2. LG 2.0 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, 2024 Model, TS-Q24ENXE, White)

The LG Convertible AC TS-Q24ENXE offers a high cooling capacity, energy-efficient operation, and anti-virus protection for a comfortable and healthy indoor environment.

Specifications of LG Convertible AC TS-Q24ENXE

  • High cooling capacity
  • Energy-efficient
  • Anti-virus protection
  • Active energy control
  • 100% copper with ocean black protection

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

High cooling capacityLarge size may not be suitable for small rooms
Energy-efficient

6. LG Convertible AC RS-Q14YNZE

The LG Convertible AC RS-Q14YNZE features a convertible cooling capacity, energy-efficient operation, and anti-virus protection for a comfortable and healthy indoor environment.

Specifications of LG Convertible AC RS-Q14YNZE

  • Convertible cooling capacity
  • Energy-efficient
  • Anti-virus protection
  • Active energy control
  • 100% copper with ocean black protection

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Convertible cooling capacityMay be noisy at high speed
Energy-efficient

3. LG 1 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, Super Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, 2022 Model, PS-Q12YNXE1, White)

The LG Convertible AC PS-Q12YNXE1 offers a convertible cooling capacity, energy-efficient operation, and anti-virus protection for a comfortable and healthy indoor environment.

Specifications of LG Convertible AC PS-Q12YNXE1

  • Convertible cooling capacity
  • Energy-efficient
  • Anti-virus protection
  • Active energy control
  • 100% copper with ocean black protection

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Convertible cooling capacityMay be noisy at high speed
Energy-efficient

3 best features of LG split AC

Product NameConvertible Cooling CapacityEnergy EfficiencyAnti-virus Protection
LG Convertible AC TS-Q19YNZEYes5-star ratingYes
LG Convertible AC TS-Q18JNXE3YesActive energy controlYes
LG Inverter AC RS-Q13JNYE4-in-1 convertibleNoYes
LG Convertible AC TS-Q19JNYEYesActive energy controlYes
LG Convertible AC TS-Q24ENXEYesActive energy controlYes
LG Convertible AC RS-Q14YNZEYesActive energy controlYes
LG Convertible AC PS-Q12YNXE1YesActive energy controlYes

Best value for money of LG split AC

Among the listed LG Split ACs, the LG Inverter AC RS-Q13JNYE offers the best value for money with its 4-in-1 convertible cooling capacity, anti-virus protection, and powerful performance at a reasonable price point.

Best overall product of LG split AC

The LG Convertible AC TS-Q19YNZE stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering a 5-star energy rating, convertible cooling capacity, and effective anti-virus protection for a comfortable and healthy indoor environment.

How to find the perfect LG split AC

When choosing the perfect LG Split AC, consider the cooling capacity, energy efficiency, anti-virus protection, and overall performance to find the best fit for your needs. Compare the key features, pros, and cons of each model to make an informed decision.

FAQs

Question : What is the energy efficiency rating of these LG Split ACs?

Ans : The energy efficiency ratings range from 3-star to 5-star, ensuring optimal energy savings and performance.

Question : Do these ACs come with a warranty?

Ans : Yes, all LG Split ACs come with a standard manufacturer's warranty for peace of mind.

Question : Are these ACs suitable for large rooms?

Ans : Yes, several models offer high cooling capacities suitable for large rooms or living spaces.

Question : Do these ACs require professional installation?

Ans : Yes, it is recommended to have these ACs installed by a professional for optimal performance and safety.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

