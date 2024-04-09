Discover the best LG Split ACs available in India and find the perfect one for your needs with our comprehensive buying guide.

When it comes to cooling your space, a reliable and efficient air conditioner is essential. LG offers a wide range of split ACs with various features and capacities to suit different needs.

In this article, we will compare and review the top 7 LG Split ACs available in India, highlighting their key features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision for your purchase.

1. LG Convertible AC TS-Q19YNZE

The LG Convertible AC TS-Q19YNZE is a powerful and energy-efficient split AC with a 5-star energy rating. It features a convertible cooling capacity, anti-virus protection, and a dual inverter compressor for enhanced performance.

Specifications of LG Convertible AC TS-Q19YNZE

5-star energy rating

Convertible cooling capacity

Anti-virus protection

Dual inverter compressor

Copper condenser

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy-efficient Relatively expensive Effective anti-virus protection

2. LG Convertible AC TS-Q18JNXE3

The LG Convertible AC TS-Q18JNXE3 offers a convertible cooling capacity, energy-efficient operation, and anti-virus protection for a healthy and comfortable indoor environment.

Specifications of LG Convertible AC TS-Q18JNXE3

Convertible cooling capacity

Energy-efficient

Anti-virus protection

Active energy control

Himalaya cool technology

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Convertible cooling capacity May be noisy at high speed Energy-efficient

3. LG Inverter AC RS-Q13JNYE

The LG Inverter AC RS-Q13JNYE features a 4-in-1 convertible cooling capacity, anti-virus protection, and a dual inverter compressor for efficient and powerful performance.

Specifications of LG Inverter AC RS-Q13JNYE

4-in-1 convertible cooling capacity

Anti-virus protection

Dual inverter compressor

Ocean black protection

100% copper with ocean black protection

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 4-in-1 convertible cooling Limited availability Powerful performance

The LG Convertible AC TS-Q19JNYE offers a convertible cooling capacity, energy-efficient operation, and anti-virus protection for a comfortable and healthy indoor environment.

Specifications of LG Inverter AC RS-Q13JNYE

Convertible cooling capacity

Energy-efficient

Anti-virus protection

Active energy control

100% copper with ocean black protection

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Convertible cooling capacity May be noisy at high speed Energy-efficient

The LG Convertible AC TS-Q24ENXE offers a high cooling capacity, energy-efficient operation, and anti-virus protection for a comfortable and healthy indoor environment.

Specifications of LG Convertible AC TS-Q24ENXE

High cooling capacity

Energy-efficient

Anti-virus protection

Active energy control

100% copper with ocean black protection

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High cooling capacity Large size may not be suitable for small rooms Energy-efficient

6. LG Convertible AC RS-Q14YNZE

The LG Convertible AC RS-Q14YNZE features a convertible cooling capacity, energy-efficient operation, and anti-virus protection for a comfortable and healthy indoor environment.

Specifications of LG Convertible AC RS-Q14YNZE

Convertible cooling capacity

Energy-efficient

Anti-virus protection

Active energy control

100% copper with ocean black protection

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Convertible cooling capacity May be noisy at high speed Energy-efficient

The LG Convertible AC PS-Q12YNXE1 offers a convertible cooling capacity, energy-efficient operation, and anti-virus protection for a comfortable and healthy indoor environment.

Specifications of LG Convertible AC PS-Q12YNXE1

Convertible cooling capacity

Energy-efficient

Anti-virus protection

Active energy control

100% copper with ocean black protection

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Convertible cooling capacity May be noisy at high speed Energy-efficient

3 best features of LG split AC

Product Name Convertible Cooling Capacity Energy Efficiency Anti-virus Protection LG Convertible AC TS-Q19YNZE Yes 5-star rating Yes LG Convertible AC TS-Q18JNXE3 Yes Active energy control Yes LG Inverter AC RS-Q13JNYE 4-in-1 convertible No Yes LG Convertible AC TS-Q19JNYE Yes Active energy control Yes LG Convertible AC TS-Q24ENXE Yes Active energy control Yes LG Convertible AC RS-Q14YNZE Yes Active energy control Yes LG Convertible AC PS-Q12YNXE1 Yes Active energy control Yes

Best value for money of LG split AC Among the listed LG Split ACs, the LG Inverter AC RS-Q13JNYE offers the best value for money with its 4-in-1 convertible cooling capacity, anti-virus protection, and powerful performance at a reasonable price point.

Best overall product of LG split AC The LG Convertible AC TS-Q19YNZE stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering a 5-star energy rating, convertible cooling capacity, and effective anti-virus protection for a comfortable and healthy indoor environment.

How to find the perfect LG split AC When choosing the perfect LG Split AC, consider the cooling capacity, energy efficiency, anti-virus protection, and overall performance to find the best fit for your needs. Compare the key features, pros, and cons of each model to make an informed decision.

FAQs Question : What is the energy efficiency rating of these LG Split ACs? Ans : The energy efficiency ratings range from 3-star to 5-star, ensuring optimal energy savings and performance. Question : Do these ACs come with a warranty? Ans : Yes, all LG Split ACs come with a standard manufacturer's warranty for peace of mind. Question : Are these ACs suitable for large rooms? Ans : Yes, several models offer high cooling capacities suitable for large rooms or living spaces. Question : Do these ACs require professional installation? Ans : Yes, it is recommended to have these ACs installed by a professional for optimal performance and safety.

