When it comes to cooling your space, a reliable and efficient air conditioner is essential. LG offers a wide range of split ACs with various features and capacities to suit different needs.
In this article, we will compare and review the top 7 LG Split ACs available in India, highlighting their key features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision for your purchase.
1. LG Convertible AC TS-Q19YNZE
The LG Convertible AC TS-Q19YNZE is a powerful and energy-efficient split AC with a 5-star energy rating. It features a convertible cooling capacity, anti-virus protection, and a dual inverter compressor for enhanced performance.
Specifications of LG Convertible AC TS-Q19YNZE
- 5-star energy rating
- Convertible cooling capacity
- Anti-virus protection
- Dual inverter compressor
- Copper condenser
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Energy-efficient
|Relatively expensive
|Effective anti-virus protection
2. LG Convertible AC TS-Q18JNXE3
The LG Convertible AC TS-Q18JNXE3 offers a convertible cooling capacity, energy-efficient operation, and anti-virus protection for a healthy and comfortable indoor environment.
Specifications of LG Convertible AC TS-Q18JNXE3
- Convertible cooling capacity
- Energy-efficient
- Anti-virus protection
- Active energy control
- Himalaya cool technology
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Convertible cooling capacity
|May be noisy at high speed
|Energy-efficient
3. LG Inverter AC RS-Q13JNYE
The LG Inverter AC RS-Q13JNYE features a 4-in-1 convertible cooling capacity, anti-virus protection, and a dual inverter compressor for efficient and powerful performance.
Specifications of LG Inverter AC RS-Q13JNYE
- 4-in-1 convertible cooling capacity
- Anti-virus protection
- Dual inverter compressor
- Ocean black protection
- 100% copper with ocean black protection
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|4-in-1 convertible cooling
|Limited availability
|Powerful performance
1. LG 1.5 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, 2024 Model, TS-Q19JNYE, White)
The LG Convertible AC TS-Q19JNYE offers a convertible cooling capacity, energy-efficient operation, and anti-virus protection for a comfortable and healthy indoor environment.
Specifications of LG Inverter AC RS-Q13JNYE
- Convertible cooling capacity
- Energy-efficient
- Anti-virus protection
- Active energy control
- 100% copper with ocean black protection
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Convertible cooling capacity
|May be noisy at high speed
|Energy-efficient
2. LG 2.0 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, 2024 Model, TS-Q24ENXE, White)
The LG Convertible AC TS-Q24ENXE offers a high cooling capacity, energy-efficient operation, and anti-virus protection for a comfortable and healthy indoor environment.
Specifications of LG Convertible AC TS-Q24ENXE
- High cooling capacity
- Energy-efficient
- Anti-virus protection
- Active energy control
- 100% copper with ocean black protection
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|High cooling capacity
|Large size may not be suitable for small rooms
|Energy-efficient
6. LG Convertible AC RS-Q14YNZE
The LG Convertible AC RS-Q14YNZE features a convertible cooling capacity, energy-efficient operation, and anti-virus protection for a comfortable and healthy indoor environment.
Specifications of LG Convertible AC RS-Q14YNZE
- Convertible cooling capacity
- Energy-efficient
- Anti-virus protection
- Active energy control
- 100% copper with ocean black protection
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Convertible cooling capacity
|May be noisy at high speed
|Energy-efficient
3. LG 1 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, Super Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, 2022 Model, PS-Q12YNXE1, White)
The LG Convertible AC PS-Q12YNXE1 offers a convertible cooling capacity, energy-efficient operation, and anti-virus protection for a comfortable and healthy indoor environment.
Specifications of LG Convertible AC PS-Q12YNXE1
- Convertible cooling capacity
- Energy-efficient
- Anti-virus protection
- Active energy control
- 100% copper with ocean black protection
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
|Convertible cooling capacity
|May be noisy at high speed
|Energy-efficient
3 best features of LG split AC
|Product Name
|Convertible Cooling Capacity
|Energy Efficiency
|Anti-virus Protection
|LG Convertible AC TS-Q19YNZE
|Yes
|5-star rating
|Yes
|LG Convertible AC TS-Q18JNXE3
|Yes
|Active energy control
|Yes
|LG Inverter AC RS-Q13JNYE
|4-in-1 convertible
|No
|Yes
|LG Convertible AC TS-Q19JNYE
|Yes
|Active energy control
|Yes
|LG Convertible AC TS-Q24ENXE
|Yes
|Active energy control
|Yes
|LG Convertible AC RS-Q14YNZE
|Yes
|Active energy control
|Yes
|LG Convertible AC PS-Q12YNXE1
|Yes
|Active energy control
|Yes
Best value for money of LG split AC
Among the listed LG Split ACs, the LG Inverter AC RS-Q13JNYE offers the best value for money with its 4-in-1 convertible cooling capacity, anti-virus protection, and powerful performance at a reasonable price point.
Best overall product of LG split AC
The LG Convertible AC TS-Q19YNZE stands out as the best overall product in this category, offering a 5-star energy rating, convertible cooling capacity, and effective anti-virus protection for a comfortable and healthy indoor environment.
How to find the perfect LG split AC
When choosing the perfect LG Split AC, consider the cooling capacity, energy efficiency, anti-virus protection, and overall performance to find the best fit for your needs. Compare the key features, pros, and cons of each model to make an informed decision.
FAQs
Question : What is the energy efficiency rating of these LG Split ACs?
Ans : The energy efficiency ratings range from 3-star to 5-star, ensuring optimal energy savings and performance.
Question : Do these ACs come with a warranty?
Ans : Yes, all LG Split ACs come with a standard manufacturer's warranty for peace of mind.
Question : Are these ACs suitable for large rooms?
Ans : Yes, several models offer high cooling capacities suitable for large rooms or living spaces.
Question : Do these ACs require professional installation?
Ans : Yes, it is recommended to have these ACs installed by a professional for optimal performance and safety.
