Good tech is expensive, as is true for anything in the for-profit world. But good tech also profits off a reasonable price tag that goes beyond a cult-like worship of a brand. Where innovation happens, loyalty follows, and we are here to tell you how you can choose your personal preferences over brand worship and how it'll benefit you.

Buying tech today is about making an informed decision. Many buyers in India still fall into the trap of believing that bigger brands always mean better quality. While companies like Apple, Sony, and Bose make incredible devices, their price tags often include heavy brand premiums. The reality? Many lesser-known brands are catching up fast, offering similar, if not better, performance at a fraction of the cost.

Tech purchases should be about performance, durability, and real-world usability, not just the logo on the box. The smarter approach? Prioritise specs that matter, real-world reviews, and after-sales support rather than blind loyalty to a brand.

Headphones and earbuds Big names like Bose and Sony have long dominated the audio market, but Indian brands like boAt and Boult among many are proving that premium sound doesn’t have to cost a fortune. The key things to focus on? Driver size, codec support, and battery life. A high-quality 10mm driver with aptX or LDAC codec support can easily rival overpriced luxury models.

Also, many of these budget-friendly brands now offer active noise cancellation (ANC), solid bass, and water resistance, making them excellent choices for daily use. Instead of assuming a ₹20,000 pair of earbuds will always outperform a ₹5,000 pair, compare the specs and read real-world feedback.

Laptops Many people assume MacBooks are the only way to get a solid laptop, but brands like Asus, Acer, and MSI have been delivering incredible machines at more reasonable prices. Unless you’re locked into Apple’s ecosystem, why pay extra when you can get an OLED display, a high-refresh-rate screen, and a powerful processor for less?

For those who need a workhorse for programming, gaming, or content creation, options from Lenovo and HP’s gaming series deliver top-tier performance without Apple’s steep price tag. The trick is to look at processor generations, RAM speeds, and SSD storage instead of simply chasing a brand.

Tablets Love iPads? We all do, but the market is now brimming with formidable options. Brands like Xiaomi, OnePlus, and Lenovo have stepped up, offering powerful Android tablets that cater to students, professionals, and binge-watchers alike. The key is to assess your needs. If media consumption is the priority, a high-resolution OLED display with Dolby Vision will serve better than an overpriced entry-level iPad. For work and productivity, tablets with stylus support and multi-window multitasking should be on your radar.

Some of these Android alternatives now come with powerful chipsets, high refresh rates, and robust battery life, making them worthy contenders. If you’re getting 80% of the functionality at 50% of the price, is a brand logo really worth the extra cost?

After-sales support A common argument in favour of premium brands is superior after-sales support. But here’s the thing, other brands have caught up. boAt, Noise, and Xiaomi now have extensive service networks, making them just as viable as bigger global brands.

Before buying any tech, always check for nearby service centres and warranty policies. A two-year warranty on a lesser-known brand often provides better peace of mind than a one-year warranty on an expensive flagship product.

Future-proofing your purchase Tech evolves fast, and spending wisely means considering longevity. Many lesser-known brands now offer regular software updates, modular or upgradable components, and longer-lasting batteries. Instead of falling for marketing jargon, check how long the brand promises to support its product with updates.

So, what should you do? Brand names don’t always mean better performance. The best tech decisions come from research, real-world usage, and prioritising performance over hype. With India’s growing tech ecosystem, buyers now have more choices than ever. If a less expensive product delivers the same or better results, that’s the smarter choice. It’s time to buy tech wisely, not just for the name, but for the true value it brings.

