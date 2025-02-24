Our Picks
boAt Nirvana Ivy, 50dB Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, 360º Spatial Audio,Fast Charge,App Support, v5.3 Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic (Gunmetal Black)
soundcore by Anker Q20i Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones with Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling, 40h Playtime in ANC Mode, Hi-Res Audio, Deep Bass, Personalization via App (Black)
Noise Newly Launched Airwave Max 5 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Adaptive Hybrid ANC (up to 50dB), HFA Tech, 80H Playtime, Dual Pairing(Carbon Black)
HAMMER Bash Pro 33 dB Hybrid ANC Over Ear Wireless Headphones, 4 Mics for Clear Calling, Charge 10mins = 300mins playtime, 40mm Driver, Transparency Mode, 37Hrs Playtime, Super soft Cushion, 5.3 Black
HP 15, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, (Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69kg), Anti-Glare, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) FHD Laptop, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, HD Camera, Backlit Keyboard, fy5009tu
HP 15s Intel Core i5 12th Gen (16GB DDR4 RAM/ 512 GB NVMe M.2 SSD/Windows 11 / MS Office2021 / FHD 15.6 (39.6 cm) + Backlit Keyboard/Silver / 1.69 kg/Dual Speakers) fq5330TU / Laptop
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 15.6 HD Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Integrated AMD Graphics/Windows 11 Home/MSO 21/1Yr ADP Free/Cloud Grey/1.61Kg), 82R400ERIN
Dell Inspiron 3530 Laptop, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1334U Processor, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, 15.6 (39.62cm) FHD 120Hz 250 nits, Backlit KB, Win 11 + Mso21 & 15 Month McAfee, Silver, Thin & Light- 1.62kg
HP Victus, AMD Ryzen 5 5600H, AMD Radeon RX 6500 Graphics, 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, IPS, 15.6-inch(39.6cm) FHD Gaming Laptop, Enhanced Cooling (Win 11, Office 21, Blue, 2.37kg) fb0147AX/fb0184AX
ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i5-12500H 12th Gen,Thin and Light Laptop,15.6 (39.62 cm) FHD, (8GB RAM/512GB/Windows11/Office 2021/Blue/1.7 kg), X1502ZA-EJ523WS
Acer Aspire Lite 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H Thin and Light Laptop (Windows11Home/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/MSO) AL15-52H, 39.62cm (15.6) IPS Full HD, Backlit Keyboard, Pure Silver, 1.7KG
ASUS Vivobook Go 15 (2023), AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 15.6 (39.62 cm) FHD, Thin & Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Alexa Built-in/Mixed Black/1.63 kg), E1504FA-NJ542WS
Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 7 5700U Premium Thin and Light Laptop (Windows 11 Home/16 GB RAM/1 TB SSD/MSO) AL15-41 with 39.62 cm (15.6) Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.6 KG
Xiaomi Pad 7 Nano Texture Display Edition|Anti-Reflective|Anti-Glare|Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3|3.2K Display (28.35cm /11.16) Tablet|12GB, 256GB|HyperOS 2|68 Bn+ Colours|Dolby Vision Atmos|Mirage Purple
Lenovo Tab M10 HD Tablet (10.1 inches, 3GB, 32GB, LTE, Year - 2020)
Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna Grey
Lenovo Tab M11 with Pen| Wi-Fi Connectivity| 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM|11 Inch Screen| 90 Hz, 72% NTSC, FHD Display| Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor |13 MP Rear Camera
Lenovo Tab P12| 12.7 Inch| 8 GB, 128 GB Expandable| 3K Display| 10200 mAh Battery| JBL Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Wi-Fi 6 Certified| Octa-Core Processor|13 MP Front Camera (Storm Grey, ZACH0070IN)
Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna Grey
Xiaomi Pad 6| Qualcomm Snapdragon 870| Powered by HyperOS |144Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 256GB| 2.8K+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm) Tablet| Dolby Vision Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| Gray
Redmi Pad SE| All Day Battery | Qualcomm Snapdragon 680| 90Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 128GB Tablet| FHD+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm)| Dolby Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| Gray
OnePlus Pad Go 28.85cm (11.35 inch) 2.4K 7:5 Ratio ReadFit Eye Care LCD Display, Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers,Wi-Fi Only, 8GB RAM 128 GB ROM Expandable Up-to 1TB, Twin Mint Colour
OnePlus Pad 2(12.1 Inch)LCD Display,12GB RAM, 256GB Storage,Snapdragon 8 Gen 3,144Hz Refresh Rate,Dolby Vision & Atmos,Open Canvas,AI features,6 speakers,Wi-Fi with Cellular Data Sharing [Nimbus Gray]
Good tech is expensive, as is true for anything in the for-profit world. But good tech also profits off a reasonable price tag that goes beyond a cult-like worship of a brand. Where innovation happens, loyalty follows, and we are here to tell you how you can choose your personal preferences over brand worship and how it'll benefit you.
Buying tech today is about making an informed decision. Many buyers in India still fall into the trap of believing that bigger brands always mean better quality. While companies like Apple, Sony, and Bose make incredible devices, their price tags often include heavy brand premiums. The reality? Many lesser-known brands are catching up fast, offering similar, if not better, performance at a fraction of the cost.
Tech purchases should be about performance, durability, and real-world usability, not just the logo on the box. The smarter approach? Prioritise specs that matter, real-world reviews, and after-sales support rather than blind loyalty to a brand.
Headphones and earbuds
Big names like Bose and Sony have long dominated the audio market, but Indian brands like boAt and Boult among many are proving that premium sound doesn’t have to cost a fortune. The key things to focus on? Driver size, codec support, and battery life. A high-quality 10mm driver with aptX or LDAC codec support can easily rival overpriced luxury models.
Also, many of these budget-friendly brands now offer active noise cancellation (ANC), solid bass, and water resistance, making them excellent choices for daily use. Instead of assuming a ₹20,000 pair of earbuds will always outperform a ₹5,000 pair, compare the specs and read real-world feedback.
Top headphones and earbuds for you:
Laptops
Many people assume MacBooks are the only way to get a solid laptop, but brands like Asus, Acer, and MSI have been delivering incredible machines at more reasonable prices. Unless you’re locked into Apple’s ecosystem, why pay extra when you can get an OLED display, a high-refresh-rate screen, and a powerful processor for less?
For those who need a workhorse for programming, gaming, or content creation, options from Lenovo and HP’s gaming series deliver top-tier performance without Apple’s steep price tag. The trick is to look at processor generations, RAM speeds, and SSD storage instead of simply chasing a brand.
Top laptops for you:
Tablets
Love iPads? We all do, but the market is now brimming with formidable options. Brands like Xiaomi, OnePlus, and Lenovo have stepped up, offering powerful Android tablets that cater to students, professionals, and binge-watchers alike. The key is to assess your needs. If media consumption is the priority, a high-resolution OLED display with Dolby Vision will serve better than an overpriced entry-level iPad. For work and productivity, tablets with stylus support and multi-window multitasking should be on your radar.
Some of these Android alternatives now come with powerful chipsets, high refresh rates, and robust battery life, making them worthy contenders. If you’re getting 80% of the functionality at 50% of the price, is a brand logo really worth the extra cost?
Top tablets for you:
After-sales support
A common argument in favour of premium brands is superior after-sales support. But here’s the thing, other brands have caught up. boAt, Noise, and Xiaomi now have extensive service networks, making them just as viable as bigger global brands.
Before buying any tech, always check for nearby service centres and warranty policies. A two-year warranty on a lesser-known brand often provides better peace of mind than a one-year warranty on an expensive flagship product.
Future-proofing your purchase
Tech evolves fast, and spending wisely means considering longevity. Many lesser-known brands now offer regular software updates, modular or upgradable components, and longer-lasting batteries. Instead of falling for marketing jargon, check how long the brand promises to support its product with updates.
So, what should you do?
Brand names don’t always mean better performance. The best tech decisions come from research, real-world usage, and prioritising performance over hype. With India’s growing tech ecosystem, buyers now have more choices than ever. If a less expensive product delivers the same or better results, that’s the smarter choice. It’s time to buy tech wisely, not just for the name, but for the true value it brings.
FAQs
Question : Is a higher price always better for tech products?
Ans : Not always. Many budget-friendly brands offer similar performance and durability without the premium price tag.
Question : Are Indian tech brands reliable compared to global ones?
Ans : Yes, brands like boAt, Noise compete well in headphones, earbuds, and smart TVs, offering solid value.
Question : How do I decide between two similarly priced tech products?
Ans : Compare real-world performance, customer reviews, warranty, and after-sales support instead of just relying on brand reputation.
Question : Do premium brands justify their high prices?
Ans : Sometimes, but many charge extra for brand prestige. Smart buyers focus on actual features, build quality, and user experience.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.