Laptops have become essential after the boom in the trend of remote working and online classes. Owning a laptop has become a necessity for numerous people as the device brings portability and power, allowing you to access your files, images, or work from anywhere. Fixing a budget, based on your requirements, is the first step towards choosing the perfect laptop. The price range of ₹35,000 is ideal for people looking for an entry-level laptop. There are still multiple things that one needs to consider before finalizing the best laptop under ₹35,000 based on your needs. Any laptop under ₹35,000 will be ideal for users who want to surf the web, edit documents or consume content. One needs to be aware of the fact that these laptops are not meant for heavy tasks like video editing and gaming. The specifications of these laptops will also be entry-level, so expecting a smooth and fast performance can mean putting extra expectations on your purchase. Keeping all of these factors in mind, we have selected 6 laptops that will be perfect for you. Some of these laptops can run older and indie games, thanks to the Intel UHD graphics. Let's go through the details of every laptop, and help you choose the right machine for you.

1. ASUS VivoBook 15 (2021)

This ASUS VivoBook 15 combines performance and portability in a sleek design, suited for everyday computing tasks. Equipped with a Dual Core Intel Celeron N4020 processor and 4GB RAM, it guarantees smooth multitasking for basic applications. The 256GB SSD offers ample storage with quick boot times. Running on Windows 11 Home, it promises an up-to-date software experience, while the integrated graphics handle general media consumption with ease. However, the HD display may not satisfy those seeking sharper visuals for detailed work.

Specifications of ASUS VivoBook 15 (2021)

Processor: Dual Core Intel Celeron N4020

RAM: 4GB

Storage: 256GB SSD

Graphics: Integrated Graphics

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Weight: 1.8 Kg

Model: X515MA-BR011W

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Portable design, easy to carry HD display may not satisfy all users Quick boot times with 256GB SSD Limited RAM for intensive multitasking

2. ASUS Vivobook 15

The ASUS Vivobook 15 is particularly noteworthy for its combination of performance, storage, and security features. The Intel Celeron N4020 processor, paired with 8GB RAM, provides effective performance for everyday tasks. A distinguishing feature is the 512GB SSD, ensuring vast storage and speedy system responses. Additionally, the fingerprint sensor boosts security, a welcome addition for users prioritizing data protection. While it offers Office 2021 out of the box, the HD screen might not meet the expectations of users in need of finer visual detail.

Specifications of ASUS Vivobook 15

Processor: Intel Celeron N4020

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB SSD

Graphics: Integrated Graphics

Operating System: Windows 11, Office 2021

Security: Fingerprint sensor

Weight: 1.8 kg

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Enhanced security with fingerprint sensor HD display might fall short for some Ample storage with 512GB SSD

3. HP Laptop 15s

HP Laptop 15s tops the charts on performance and visual clarity, making it suitable for both work and entertainment. The AMD Ryzen 3 5300U processor and 8GB DDR4 RAM ensure efficient operation across tasks, while the 512GB SSD provides substantial storage. The FHD display brings a clear and sharp viewing experience. Dual speakers offer an immersive audio experience. The inclusion of Windows 11 and MS Office 2019 adds to its value. However, its appeal might be limited by the lack of a dedicated graphics unit for more graphically intensive tasks.

Specifications of HP Laptop 15s

Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

RAM: 8GB DDR4

Storage: 512GB SSD

Graphics: AMD Radeon Graphics

Operating System: Win 11, MSO 2019

Weight: 1.69 kg

Model: eq2143AU

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Crisp FHD display for clear visuals Lacks a dedicated GPU for heavy graphics Substantial storage with 512GB SSD

4. HP 14s

The HP 14s is a compact powerhouse, designed for users who need mobility without sacrificing performance. The 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, combined with 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, offers a balance of efficiency and speed. The FHD Anti-Glare display on the laptop ensures comfortable viewing for extended periods. Alexa built-in adds a layer of convenience for hands-free control. However, those requiring more storage might find the 256GB SSD limiting over time unless upgraded.

Specifications of HP 14s

Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB SSD

Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics

Operating System: Win 11, MSO 2021

Weight: 1.41 Kg

Model: 14s-dy2507TU

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Portable with a lightweight design 256GB SSD may be limiting for some Anti-Glare FHD display for eye comfort

5. Lenovo IdeaPad 3

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 is a multipurpose laptop that strikes a fine balance between performance and portability. The 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, combined with 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, delivers superior performance for both productivity and leisure tasks. Its FHD display optimizes visual experiences, making it suitable for streaming and document work. The additional 2-year warranty and 3 months of Xbox Game Pass further improve its value proposition. Yet, power users might find the integrated graphics limiting for demanding graphical applications.

Specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad 3

Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i3

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB SSD

Graphics: Integrated Graphics

Operating System: Windows 11, Office 2021

Weight: 1.7Kg

Model: 81X800N2IN

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Enhanced warranty and Xbox Game Pass offer Integrated graphics limit graphical tasks Large storage and RAM for effective multitasking

6. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is a sleek laptop that promises speed and convenience. Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i3 processor and equipped with 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, it ensures quick and effective performance for a variety of tasks. The FHD screen offers clear and vibrant visuals. Including Windows 11 and Office 2021, it's ready for both professional and personal use straight out of the box. The Arctic Grey finish gives it a modern look. However, users with high-end gaming or video editing needs might find the integrated graphics somewhat limiting.

Specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3

Processor: Intel Core i3 12th Gen

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 512GB SSD

Graphics: Integrated Graphics

Operating System: Windows 11, Office 2021

Weight: 1.63Kg

Model: 82RK00VWIN

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Modern design and lightweight Integrated graphics may not suffice for high-end gaming Ample storage and memory for multitasking

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Processor RAM and Storage Operating System and Office ASUS VivoBook 15 (2021) Dual Core Intel Celeron N4020 4GB RAM / 256GB SSD Windows 11 Home ASUS Vivobook 15 Intel Celeron N4020 8GB RAM / 512GB SSD Windows 11, Office 2021 HP Laptop 15s AMD Ryzen 3 5300U 8GB DDR4 RAM / 512GB SSD Win 11, MSO 2019 HP 14s 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1115G4 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD Win 11, MSO 2021 Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11th Gen Intel Core i3 8GB RAM / 512GB SSD Windows 11, Office 2021 Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3 12th Gen 8GB RAM / 512GB SSD Windows 11, Office 2021

Best value for money

The ASUS Vivobook 15 is an excellent choice for those seeking value. With an 8GB RAM and a hefty 512GB SSD, it stands out in storage capabilities, ensuring smooth multitasking and ample space for files and applications. The inclusion of Windows 11 and Office 2021, alongside a fingerprint sensor for enhanced security, makes it a well-rounded option for both work and personal use, without stretching the budget too thin.



Best overall product

The ASUS VivoBook 15 (2021) strikes an ideal balance between affordability and functionality. While equipped with a modest Dual Core Intel Celeron N4020 processor and 4GB RAM, its 256GB SSD and lightweight design make it a versatile option for everyday use. Coupled with Windows 11 Home, it provides a contemporary operating environment suited for a variety of tasks, from web browsing to document editing, making it the top pick in this roundup.

How to find the best laptop under ₹ 35,000?

To find the best laptop under ₹35,000, start by identifying your primary needs such as work, study, or entertainment. Focus on processors that offer a good balance between performance and power efficiency; Intel Core i3 or AMD Ryzen 3 are excellent starting points within this budget. RAM is crucial for multitasking; look for models with at least 4GB, though 8GB is preferred. Storage wise, SSDs are faster than HDDs and provide a more responsive experience; aim for at least 256GB. Don’t overlook the importance of a good display, especially if you spend considerable time on the laptop; a Full HD screen is desirable. Lastly, consider the operating system (OS) and any pre-installed software like Microsoft Office, as these can add significant value. Reading user reviews, comparing specifications, and checking for after-sales support can also guide you to make an informed decision within this budget.

FAQs

Question : What's the importance of SSD in laptops?

Ans : SSDs (Solid State Drives) offer faster read/write speeds than traditional HDDs (Hard Disk Drives), leading to quicker boot times, faster application launches, and overall snappier system performance.

Question : Can I upgrade the RAM or storage on these laptops?

Ans : Upgradability varies by model. Generally, laptops like these allow for RAM and SSD upgrades, but it’s crucial to check the specific model’s documentation or contact the manufacturer for confirmation.

Question : Do these laptops come with a warranty?

Ans : Yes, all these laptops come with a manufacturer warranty. The terms and duration may vary, typically ranging from 1 to 2 years. Some manufacturers might offer extended warranties at an additional cost.

Question : How does the processor impact laptop performance?

Ans : The processor, or CPU, is the heart of the laptop, impacting everything from booting up to running software and multitasking. A more powerful processor will handle tasks more efficiently, but it's important to balance with battery life and your specific needs.

Question : Is a fingerprint sensor necessary?

Ans : While not necessary for everyone, a fingerprint sensor adds a layer of security, allowing for biometric authentication. This is particularly useful for users who prioritize quick access while keeping their device secure from unauthorized use.

