Buying vacuum cleaner for Diwali cleaning? Check out top 8 options

A vacuum cleaner can be an excellent option for fast tracking the Diwali cleaning process. Check out the top options to consider and speed up your cleaning process with less hassle this Diwali.

As Diwali approaches, households across the country gear up for a grand celebration marked by vibrant decorations, delicious feasts, and a deep cleaning spree. Diwali is not just a festival; it's a time-honoured tradition where families come together to illuminate their homes and hearts.

In the weeks leading up to Diwali, families engage in meticulous preparations, adorning their homes with colourful rangoli, bright diyas, and elaborate decorations. However, the real essence of Diwali lies in the deep cleaning ritual, where every nook and cranny of the house undergoes a thorough cleanse. This tradition signifies the removal of negativity and the welcoming of positivity.

The entire household becomes a hub of activity as each member participates in the cleaning process, contributing to the festive makeover. However, despite the collective efforts, certain corners often elude the meticulous cleaning, accumulating dust and dirt. This is where the need for an efficient cleaning companion arises.

Enter vacuum cleaners – the unsung heroes of Diwali cleaning. These versatile devices offer a helping hand in reaching those tricky corners and ensuring a spotless home. With their powerful suction capabilities, vacuum cleaners effortlessly eliminate dust, allergens, and debris, leaving your home pristine.

The benefits of vacuum cleaners extend beyond just reaching inaccessible spaces. They significantly cut down cleaning time, allowing you to focus on other festive preparations. Whether it's a robotic vacuum for hands-free cleaning, a dry vacuum for regular maintenance, or a wet and dry vacuum for handling liquid spills, there's a vacuum cleaner tailored to suit your needs.

Embrace the ease and efficiency of vacuum cleaners this Diwali. Let the festival be a celebration, not just of lights, but of a home that sparkles with cleanliness, positivity, and the joy of togetherness. Explore the diverse world of vacuum cleaners and experience a Diwali that truly shines from every corner of your abode.

1. Mi Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner 2Pro Review

Mi Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner 2Pro is a premium cleaning solution for larger homes, especially 3 & 4 BHKs. Boasting 2-in-1 sweeping and mopping function with a powerful 3000Pa suction, it ensures a thorough clean. Equipped with next-gen LDS Laser Navigation and 19 high-precision sensors, it intelligently maps and plans routes. The smart app control and voice activation (Alexa & Google Assistant) make cleaning effortless. With a remarkable 4.5 hours runtime, it covers extensive areas efficiently. This robot vacuum combines cutting-edge technology with user-friendly features, making it an ideal choice for those seeking convenience in home cleaning.

Specifications of Mi Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner 2Pro:

2-in-1 Sweeping & Mopping Function

Next-gen LDS Laser Navigation

Smart App Control and Voice Control (Alexa & Google Assistant)

3000Pa Powerful Suction

10000 vibrations/min advanced mopping

Area coverage up to 2000 sq ft.

Pros Cons Powerful suction for thorough clean Relatively higher price point Intelligent mapping and navigation Mopping function may need manual intervention Long runtime for extensive coverage Requires periodic maintenance for optimal function

2. KENT Zoom Vacuum Cleaner Review

KENT Zoom Vacuum Cleaner is a cordless and hoseless marvel, making it highly portable for cleaning every nook and corner of your home. With a rechargeable operation lasting 30 minutes, it ensures convenient and fast cleaning. The washable HEPA filter enhances air quality while the multifunctional design tackles various cleaning needs. Its lightweight ABS body and easy handling add to its appeal. Ideal for both indoor and outdoor use, KENT Zoom offers efficient cleaning with a hassle-free experience.

Specifications of KENT Zoom Vacuum Cleaner:

Cordless and Hoseless Design

Rechargeable Operation (30 minutes runtime)

Washable HEPA Filter

130 Watts Power

Compact and Lightweight Design

Pros Cons Cordless and hoseless for portability Limited runtime may require recharging mid-task Washable HEPA filter for air purity Not suitable for heavy-duty cleaning Compact and lightweight design May not handle larger debris effectively

3. Oraimo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Review

Oraimo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, the UltraCleaner S, stands out with its self-standing design, making storage a breeze. With powerful cyclonic suction and two hyper suction modes, it effortlessly handles daily cleaning as well as deep cleaning tasks. The detachable and rechargeable battery offers a generous 35-minute runtime, providing ample time for thorough house cleaning. Its 6-in-1 multifunctionality, including a retractable metal tube for height adjustment, makes it a versatile and user-friendly cleaning companion. The LED lighting adds a practical touch, ensuring no corner is left untouched.

Specifications of Oraimo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner:

Self-standing Design

Powerful Cyclonic Suction (2 Hyper Suction Modes)

Detachable and Rechargeable Battery (35 mins runtime)

6-in-1 Multifunctional Design

LED Lighting for Illumination

Pros Cons Self-standing design for easy storage Limited runtime for extensive cleaning sessions Powerful cyclonic suction for effective cleaning May not handle large debris as effectively 6-in-1 multifunctionality for versatile cleaning

4. Lifelong 800-Watt Vacuum Cleaner Review

The Lifelong LLVC930 Vacuum Cleaner is a versatile cleaning solution for homes. With a powerful 800-Watt motor, it tackles various cleaning tasks, from floors to carpets and even offers a blower function for drying and cleaning hard-to-reach areas. The Safe-Cut Buoyant Tech prevents over-suction of wet waste, enhancing the vacuum cleaner's durability. Its compact and lightweight design, coupled with four 360-degree rotating wheels, ensures easy manoeuvrability. This vacuum cleaner stands out for its efficiency, making it a valuable addition to your cleaning arsenal.

Specifications of Lifelong 800-Watt Vacuum Cleaner:

800-Watt Motor

Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner

Safe-Cut Buoyant Tech

Blower Function

Compact and Lightweight Design

Pros Cons Powerful motor for effective cleaning Limited cord length (2.75 meters) Wet and dry functionality for versatile use Blower function may be less powerful than expected Compact design with 360° rotating wheels

5. INALSA 2-in-1 Handheld & Stick Vacuum Cleaner Review

The INALSA 2-in-1 Handheld & Stick Vacuum Cleaner, known as the Ozoy Plus, is a versatile cleaning companion. Boasting a powerful 700W motor with a suction power of 14KPa, it effortlessly tackles dirt, debris, and pet hair. Its unique design facilitates cleaning hard-to-reach areas like under furniture, and the washable HEPA filter ensures efficient dust capture. The vacuum's flexibility shines with a 90-degree/160-degree rotation and LED lighting for enhanced visibility. With a range of attachments and a cordless, user-friendly design, the Ozoy Plus stands out as a reliable and efficient cleaning solution. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications of INALSA 2-in-1 Handheld & Stick Vacuum Cleaner:

700W Powerful Motor

2-in-1 Handheld & Stick Design

Washable HEPA Filter

14KPa Suction Power

LED Lighting for Under-Furniture Cleaning

Pros Cons Powerful suction for thorough cleaning Some users may find the 35-minute runtime limiting Versatile 2-in-1 design for different cleaning May not be ideal for large cleaning sessions Washable HEPA filter for easy maintenance

6. Philips PowerPro FC9352/01 Review

The Philips PowerPro FC9352/01 stands as a compact powerhouse in the vacuum cleaner realm. With a durable 1900W motor generating 370W suction power, it ensures thorough cleaning results. Featuring PowerCyclone 5 technology, it maintains high performance and strong suction for extended periods. The MultiClean nozzle adapts to various floor types, sealing closely for comprehensive cleaning. Hygienic dust disposal, a lightweight design, and integrated accessories like the dusting brush enhance its user-friendly appeal. For allergy sufferers, the Allergy H13 filter captures over 99.9% of fine dust particles. The Philips PowerPro FC9352/01 offers a compact and efficient solution for households seeking powerful and convenient cleaning.

Specifications of Philips PowerPro FC9352/01:

1900W Durable Motor

PowerCyclone 5 Technology

MultiClean Nozzle

Hygienic Dust Disposal

Allergy H13 Filter

Pros Cons Durable 1900W motor for powerful suction May be considered a bit loud during operation PowerCyclone 5 technology for prolonged high performance Compact dust container may require frequent emptying Allergy H13 filter captures fine dust particles

7. Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Review

The Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX is your go-to solution for daily cleaning needs. With a powerful 1200W suction, it effectively eliminates deep-embedded dirt and dust. This canister vacuum cleaner comes with a foot-operated power on-off and auto cord winder switch for convenience. It includes three free reusable dust bags, a valuable addition to your cleaning arsenal. The dust bag full indicator ensures timely dirt disposal. Equipped with five accessories, it adapts to various cleaning needs and can be used on multiple surfaces, from tiles to carpets. Eureka Forbes provides a one-year warranty on manufacturing defects, making the Quick Clean DX a reliable choice for efficient and hassle-free cleaning.

Specifications of Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX:

1200 Watts Powerful Suction

3 Free Reusable Dust Bags

Foot-Operated Power On-Off & Auto Cord Winder

Dust Bag Full Indicator

5 Cleaning Accessories

Pros Cons Powerful 1200W suction for deep cleaning May be relatively noisy during operation Three free reusable dust bags provide added value Limited cord length may require frequent unplugging and repositioning Dust bag full indicator for timely disposal of dirt

8. Eureka Forbes Robo Vac N Mop NUO Review

Experience advanced cleaning with the Eureka Forbes Robo Vac N Mop NUO, a robotic vacuum cleaner that excels in both wet and dry functions. Boasting a powerful 2700 Pa suction and a 3200mAh battery, it ensures thorough and automated cleaning. The Gyroscope navigation system enables efficient movement, and you can control it through an app for added convenience. The auto-docking feature makes recharging a breeze. This robotic cleaner is designed for hard floors, providing versatility in its cleaning capabilities. With a 1-year warranty on manufacturing defects, the Eureka Forbes Robo Vac N Mop NUO is a smart investment for hassle-free, technology-driven cleaning.

Specifications of Eureka Forbes Robo Vac N Mop NUO:

Wet & Dry Functionality

2700 Pa Suction Power

3200mAh Battery

Gyroscope Navigation

App Control

Pros Cons Dual function for comprehensive wet and dry cleaning May require occasional manual intervention for specific areas Powerful 2700 Pa suction power for effective cleaning Relatively heavier compared to traditional vacuum cleaners Gyroscope navigation for efficient and precise movement

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Mi Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner 2Pro 2-in-1 Sweeping & Mopping Function Next gen LDS Laser Navigation System Smart App Control and Voice Control KENT Zoom Vacuum Cleaner Cordless and Hoseless design Rechargeable Operation - 30 mins runtime Washable HEPA filter Oraimo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for Home Self-standing, Easy to Store Powerful Cyclonic Suction Detachable & Rechargeable Battery Lifelong 800-Watt Vacuum Cleaner for Home Use Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner with Blower Function Safe-Cut Buoyant Tech Compact and lightweight design INALSA 2-in-1 Handheld & Stick Vacuum Cleaner 2-in-1 Handheld & Stick Vacuum Cleaner Powerful Suction Washable Hepa Filter Philips PowerPro FC9352/01-Compact Bagless Vacuum Durable 1900W motor PowerCyclone 5 Technology MultiClean Nozzle Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Vacuum Cleaner 1200 Watts powerful suction Dust bag full indicator 5 accessories for various cleaning needs Eureka Forbes Robo Vac N Mop NUO Wet & Dry Robotic Wet & Dry function 3200mAh battery, 2700 pa suction power Gyroscope navigation for efficient cleaning

Best value for money The Lifelong 800-Watt Vacuum Cleaner stands out as the best value for money. With its powerful suction, wet & dry functionality, and blower function, it offers versatility at an affordable price point. It's a comprehensive solution for home cleaning needs without breaking the bank.

Best overall product The Mi Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner 2Pro takes the lead as the best overall product. With advanced features like 2-in-1 sweeping and mopping, laser navigation for precise cleaning, and smart app control, it offers a seamless and intelligent cleaning experience. Its innovative design and functionality make it a top choice for those seeking a cutting-edge cleaning solution.

How to find the right vacuum cleaner for Diwali cleaning? Choosing the right vacuum cleaner for Diwali cleaning involves considering your specific cleaning needs. For comprehensive cleaning, opt for versatile models like the Mi Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner 2Pro or the Lifelong 800-Watt Vacuum Cleaner, which offer both wet and dry cleaning capabilities. If convenience is a priority, cordless models like the KENT Zoom Vacuum Cleaner or Oraimo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner provide flexibility. For targeted cleaning in specific areas, the INALSA 2-in-1 Handheld & Stick Vacuum Cleaner with powerful suction is ideal. Evaluate factors such as suction power, additional features like HEPA filters, and design for efficient and stress-free Diwali cleaning.

FAQs Question : Can I use the Mi Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner 2Pro on carpets? Ans : Yes, the Mi Xiaomi Robot Vacuum Cleaner 2Pro is equipped with strong suction and is suitable for cleaning carpets. Question : Is the KENT Zoom Vacuum Cleaner suitable for pet hair? Ans : Yes, the KENT Zoom Vacuum Cleaner with its powerful suction is effective in removing pet hair. Question : How often should I clean the filters of the Oraimo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner? Ans : It is recommended to clean the filters of the Oraimo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner regularly for optimal performance, depending on usage. Question : Can the Lifelong 800-Watt Vacuum Cleaner be used for car cleaning? Ans : Yes, the Lifelong 800-Watt Vacuum Cleaner with its blower function is suitable for car cleaning. Question : Does the Eureka Forbes Robo Vac N Mop NUO navigate around furniture? Ans : Yes, the Eureka Forbes Robo Vac N Mop NUO is equipped with gyroscope navigation for efficient movement around furniture during cleaning.

