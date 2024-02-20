 Camera phones in 2024 are redefining mobile photography: Top 10 picks for you | Mint
Camera phones in 2024 are redefining mobile photography: Top 10 picks for you
Camera phones in 2024 are redefining mobile photography: Top 10 picks for you

 Affiliate Desk

Discover the top camera phones globally with the best camera quality and flagship features. Compare and find the perfect phone for your needs.

Capture stunning details with best camera phones in 2024. (Unsplash)Premium
Capture stunning details with best camera phones in 2024. (Unsplash)

In the fast-paced world of technology, the demand for smartphones with exceptional camera quality is at an all-time high. Whether you're a photography enthusiast, a content creator, or simply someone who loves capturing every moment, having a top-notch camera phone is essential. To help you make an informed decision, we've curated a list of the 10 best camera phones in the world. Each of these phones boasts exceptional photography capabilities, advanced features, and stunning designs. Whether you're looking for the best overall product or the best value for money, we've got you covered.

1. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 256GB

The Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max boasts a triple-camera system with advanced computational photography features. Its A15 Bionic chip ensures incredible performance for photography and videography. With 256GB of storage, it's perfect for storing all your high-quality images and videos.

Specifications of Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 256GB

  • 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display
  • A15 Bionic chip with Neural Engine
  • Pro camera system with 12MP Ultra Wide, Wide, and Telephoto cameras
  • Cinematic mode for depth control and focus
  • Up to 28 hours of talk time

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Exceptional camera qualityHigh price point
Powerful performance
Ample storage

2. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G features a pro-grade camera system with 108MP, 12MP, and 10MP rear cameras. Its 100x Space Zoom enables incredible long-range shots, while the 40MP front camera captures stunning selfies. With 256GB of storage, it offers ample space for your photography needs.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

  • 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display
  • Exynos 2100 processor
  • 108MP Wide, 12MP Ultra Wide, 10MP Telephoto, and 10MP Periscope cameras
  • 8K video recording
  • Up to 12GB RAM

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Impressive camera capabilitiesSlightly bulky design
Large display
Generous storage

3. OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

The OnePlus 9 Pro 5G offers a Hasselblad camera for stunning photography results. Its 50MP Ultra Wide, 48MP Main, and 8MP Telephoto cameras deliver exceptional image quality. With 512GB of storage, it's ideal for storing high-resolution photos and 4K videos.

Specifications of OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

  • 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor
  • Hasselblad Camera for Mobile
  • 8K video recording
  • Up to 12GB RAM

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Hasselblad camera systemLimited availability of color options
Ample storage capacity
Smooth performance

Also read: Best smartphones under 20,000: Top 10 choices

4. OnePlus 9RT 5G

The OnePlus 9RT 5G features a 50MP Sony IMX766 Ultra Wide camera, a 48MP Sony IMX689 main camera, and a 16MP Sony IMX481 Telephoto camera. With 512GB of storage, it offers ample space for all your high-resolution images and videos.

Specifications of OnePlus 9RT 5G

  • 6.62-inch Fluid AMOLED display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor
  • 50MP Ultra Wide, 48MP Main, and 16MP Telephoto cameras
  • 65W fast charging
  • Up to 12GB RAM

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Impressive camera setupLimited color options
Generous storage
Fast charging capabilities

5. iQOO 7 Legend 5G

The iQOO 7 Legend 5G is equipped with a 48MP OIS Main camera, a 13MP Ultra Wide camera, and a 13MP Portrait camera. Its advanced imaging capabilities make it a versatile choice for photography enthusiasts. With 256GB of storage, it offers ample space for your photos and videos.

Specifications of iQOO 7 Legend 5G

  • 6.62-inch FHD+ AMOLED display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor
  • 48MP OIS Main, 13MP Ultra Wide, and 13MP Portrait cameras
  • 4K video recording
  • Up to 12GB RAM

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Versatile camera capabilitiesLimited availability in some regions
Sleek design
Ample storage

6. OnePlus 9 5G

The OnePlus 9 5G features a 48MP Main camera, a 50MP Ultra Wide camera, and a 2MP Monochrome camera. Its powerful camera system delivers exceptional image quality. With 128GB of storage, it offers ample space for your photography needs.

Specifications of OnePlus 9 5G

  • 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor
  • 48MP Main, 50MP Ultra Wide, and 2MP Monochrome cameras
  • 65W fast charging
  • Up to 12GB RAM

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Exceptional camera capabilitiesLimited storage capacity
Fast charging
Sleek design

7. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 5G

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 5G features a 12MP Ultra Wide, 12MP Wide, and 12MP Telephoto rear camera setup, along with a 10MP Cover camera and a 4MP Under Display camera. Its innovative design and advanced camera capabilities make it a unique choice for photography enthusiasts. With 256GB of storage, it offers ample space for your high-quality images and videos.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 5G

  • 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor
  • 12MP Ultra Wide, 12MP Wide, and 12MP Telephoto cameras
  • 10MP Cover and 4MP Under Display cameras
  • Up to 12GB RAM

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Innovative foldable designHigh price point
Advanced camera setup
Generous storage

Also read: Best camera phones for stunning images: Top 10 picks to consider

8. Motorola Edge 20 Pro 5G

The Motorola Edge 20 Pro 5G features a 108MP Main camera, a 16MP Ultra Wide camera, and an 8MP Telephoto camera. Its advanced camera capabilities make it a versatile choice for photography enthusiasts. With 128GB of storage, it offers ample space for your high-resolution images and videos.

Specifications of Motorola Edge 20 Pro 5G

  • 6.7-inch OLED display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor
  • 108MP Main, 16MP Ultra Wide, and 8MP Telephoto cameras
  • 30W fast charging
  • Up to 12GB RAM

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Versatile camera capabilitiesSlightly lower storage capacity
Sleek design
Fast charging

9. Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G features a 12MP Main camera, a 12MP Ultra Wide camera, and a 64MP Telephoto camera. Its advanced camera system delivers exceptional image quality. With 256GB of storage, it offers ample space for your photography needs.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

  • 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display
  • Exynos 2100 processor
  • 12MP Main, 12MP Ultra Wide, and 64MP Telephoto cameras
  • 8K video recording
  • Up to 8GB RAM

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Advanced camera capabilitiesSlightly lower RAM capacity
Sleek design
Generous storage

10. Apple iPhone 15 128GB

The Apple iPhone 15 features a triple-camera system with advanced computational photography features. Its A16 Bionic chip ensures incredible performance for photography and videography. With 128GB of storage, it's perfect for storing all your high-quality images and videos.

Specifications of Apple iPhone 15 128GB

  • 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display
  • A16 Bionic chip with Neural Engine
  • Pro camera system with 12MP Ultra Wide, Wide, and Telephoto cameras
  • Cinematic mode for depth control and focus
  • Up to 28 hours of talk time

Reasons to buy

Reasons to avoid

Exceptional camera qualityHigh price point
Powerful performance
Ample storage

Comparison Table

Product Name + Feature TypeCamera QualityStorage CapacityDisplay SizeProcessor
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max 256GBExceptional256GB6.7-inchA15 Bionic
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5GImpressive256GB6.8-inchExynos 2100
OnePlus 9 Pro 5GHasselblad Camera512GB6.7-inchQualcomm Snapdragon 888
OnePlus 9RT 5GSony IMX766512GB6.62-inchQualcomm Snapdragon 888
iQOO 7 Legend 5G48MP OIS256GB6.62-inchQualcomm Snapdragon 888
OnePlus 9 5G48MP128GB6.55-inchQualcomm Snapdragon 888
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 5G12MP Ultra Wide256GB7.6-inchQualcomm Snapdragon 888
Motorola Edge 20 Pro 5G108MP Main128GB6.7-inchQualcomm Snapdragon 870
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G12MP Main256GB6.2-inchExynos 2100
Apple iPhone 15 128GBExceptional128GB6.1-inchA16 Bionic

Best value for money:

The iQOO 7 Legend 5G offers the best value for money with its versatile camera capabilities, ample storage, and sleek design. It provides exceptional photography features at an attractive price point, making it a top choice for those seeking great value.

Best overall product:

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G stands out as the best overall product in this category with its impressive camera capabilities, generous storage, and large display. It offers a premium photography experience with advanced features, making it a top choice for photography enthusiasts.

How to find the perfect best camera phone in the world:

When choosing the perfect camera phone from the options listed, consider the specific camera capabilities, storage capacity, and display size that best suit your needs. Assess the pros and cons of each product to make an informed decision based on your photography preferences and usage. Whether you prioritize camera quality, storage, or design, there's a perfect phone for you among these top picks.

FAQs

Question : What is the price range of these camera phones?

Ans : The price range of these camera phones varies from INR 50,000 to INR 1,50,000, depending on the brand, specifications, and features.

Question : Do these phones support 5G connectivity?

Ans : Yes, all the phones listed here offer 5G connectivity, ensuring high-speed internet and advanced network capabilities.

Question : Are these phones suitable for professional photography?

Ans : Absolutely, these phones are equipped with advanced camera systems and computational photography features, making them suitable for professional photography and videography.

Question : What are the latest camera advancements in these phones?

Ans : The latest advancements include higher megapixel counts, improved low-light performance, enhanced zoom capabilities, and advanced image processing algorithms.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

 

Published: 20 Feb 2024, 07:01 AM IST
