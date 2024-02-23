Canon printers: Top 7 picks that are ideal for quick printing anywhere anytime

Gone are the days when we had to go to the nearby shop to get our printouts and photocopies. With the advent of hybrid working model, and rising number of small businesses, owning a printer has become important. Buyers can often find themselves in a place of confusion with the multiple options flooding the market offering different combinations of features and usability.

To clear the fog of confusion, we went through multiple Canon printers that offer high quality prints and other functions for your daily use. Canon printers have been around in the market for a long time and this has made them a trusted brand among the buyers. However, going through the Canon printers to choose one is another challenge altogether. Our guide will help you understand every product in-depth, along with the pros and cons of every single one of them. You can evaluate them based on your requirements and bring home the one that fits your personal or business needs. No need to go to your tech-savvy relative for suggestions any more, we are here to take you through the 7 best Canon printer options.

1. Canon PIXMA MG2577s All in One Inkjet Colour Printer

The Canon PIXMA MG2577s offers a compact solution for the home user needing basic print, scan, and copy functionalities. Its inkjet technology and colour output make it suitable for occasional document and photo printing. With a USB connection and 600 x 1200dpi scanning resolution, it caters to essential tasks efficiently. The printer's affordability and low maintenance, supported by its compatibility with economical ink cartridges, make it an attractive choice for budget-conscious users. However, its lack of Wi-Fi connectivity and a modest print speed may not satisfy the needs of a busy household or those requiring frequent, high-volume printing.

Specifications of Canon PIXMA MG2577s All in One Inkjet Colour Printer

Printer Type: Inkjet

Functions: Print, Scan, Copy

Printer Output: Colour

Connectivity: USB

Scanner Resolution: 600 x 1200dpi

Print Speed: 4.0 ipm (Colour), 8 ipm (Monochrome)

Page Yield: PG745s- 100 prints, CL746s- 100 prints

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Affordable with low running costs No Wi-Fi connectivity Compact and easy to set up Modest print speed

2. Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3000 All in One WiFi Inktank Colour Printer

The Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3000 excels in high-volume printing with its efficient inktank system, making it ideal for home or small office use. It offers print, scan, and copy functions with the convenience of Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing for wireless printing from various devices. The G3000 boasts impressive print speeds and exceptional colour accuracy at a low operational cost, thanks to its high-yield ink bottles. While it provides outstanding print resolution for both colour and monochrome prints, its lack of duplex printing and the initial cost of investment may deter some users looking for more automatic functionalities or a lower upfront price.

Specifications of Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3000 All in One WiFi Inktank Colour Printer

Printer Type: Inktank

Functions: Print, Scan, Copy

Printer Output: Colour

Connectivity: WiFi, USB

Print Speed: 5.0 ipm (Colour), 8.8 ipm (Monochrome)

Page Yield: BK- 6000 prints, Cyan/Magenta/Yellow- 7000 prints

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High volume printing at low cost Higher initial investment Wi-Fi connectivity for easy wireless printing No automatic duplex printing

3. Canon PIXMA MegaTank G2012 All in One Inktank Colour Printer

The Canon PIXMA MegaTank G2012 offers an excellent balance between high-quality prints and economical printing for homes and small offices. It features a robust inktank system that significantly reduces the cost per page, making it suitable for users with high printing demands. The G2012 supports a wide range of page sizes and offers borderless printing, enhancing its versatility. However, its lack of wireless connectivity limits its ease of use in a modern, connected home or office environment. Additionally, the absence of duplex printing requires manual intervention for double-sided prints, which might be inconvenient for some users.

Specifications of Canon PIXMA MegaTank G2012 All in One Inktank Colour Printer

Printer Type: Inktank

Functions: Print, Scan, Copy

Printer Output: Colour

Connectivity: USB

Print Speed: 5.0 ipm (Colour), 8.8 ipm (Monochrome)

Page Yield: BK- 6000 prints, Cyan/Magenta/Yellow- 7000 prints

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Cost-effective high volume printing No Wi-Fi connectivity Supports a wide range of page sizes No automatic duplex printing

4. Canon Pixma TS207 Single Function Inkjet Printer

The Canon Pixma TS207 stands out for individuals seeking a straightforward, single-function printer. It's specifically designed for those who prioritize print quality over multifunction capabilities. Its sleek design and USB connectivity make it a suitable addition to any small workspace, offering high-resolution prints for both documents and photos. The TS207's borderless printing capability is a notable feature, allowing for creative projects and photo prints without margins. Nevertheless, the printer's limitation to only printing and the manual duplexing process may not appeal to users looking for an all-in-one solution or automated double-sided printing.

Specifications of Canon Pixma TS207 Single Function Inkjet Printer

Printer Type: Inkjet

Functions: Print only

Printer Output: Colour

Connectivity: USB

Print Speed: 4.0 ipm (Colour), 7.7 ipm (Monochrome)

Compatible Ink: PG745s, Cl746s

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High-resolution color prints Limited to print function only Compact and stylish design Manual duplexing required

5. Canon imageCLASS LBP6030W Wi-Fi Mono Printer

The Canon imageCLASS LBP6030W is a compact and efficient monochrome laser printer, perfect for users who need reliable black and white printing. With Wi-Fi connectivity, it offers the convenience of wireless printing from various devices, making it suitable for a streamlined home or small office setup. The printer's fast print speed and low energy consumption, combined with minimal maintenance requirements, position it as a cost-effective solution for high-quality monochrome prints. However, its single-function capability and the lack of colour printing options might limit its appeal to users with more diverse printing needs.

Specifications of Canon imageCLASS LBP6030W Wi-Fi Mono Printer

Printer Type: Laser

Functions: Print only

Printer Output: Monochrome

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB

Print Speed: 18 ppm (Monochrome)

Special Feature: Low energy consumption

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Fast monochrome printing Single-function, no color printing Wi-Fi connectivity for easy wireless printing

6. Canon PIXMA MegaTank G1010 Single Function Ink Tank Colour Printer

The Canon PIXMA MegaTank G1010 is tailored for users seeking a cost-effective solution for high-volume colour printing. This single-function printer excels in delivering vibrant colour prints at an incredibly low cost per page, thanks to its refillable ink tank system. Ideal for home and small office settings, the G1010 supports various page sizes and offers exceptional print resolution for sharp and vivid documents and photos. While its USB connectivity ensures reliable wired connections, the absence of wireless printing capabilities and multifunctionality might not meet the needs of all users, especially those seeking scan and copy features or mobile printing.

Specifications of Canon PIXMA MegaTank G1010 Single Function Ink Tank Colour Printer

Printer Type: Ink Tank

Functionality: Print Only

Printer Output: Color

Connectivity: USB

Print Speed: 8.8 ipm (Black), 5 ipm (Colour)

Page Yield: 6000 pages (BK), 7000 pages (Colour)

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High-volume, low-cost printing No wireless connectivity Vibrant color prints Lacks scan and copy functions

7. Canon PIXMA MegaTank GM4070 All in One Inktank Monochrome Printer

The Canon PIXMA MegaTank GM4070 offers versatility and efficiency, making it a superb choice for users needing a monochrome all-in-one printer with high-volume printing capabilities. Its inktank system dramatically reduces the cost per page, making it ideal for businesses and home offices focused on productivity and economy. With features like Wi-Fi, wired LAN, and auto duplex printing, the GM4070 streamlines workflow and supports various connectivity options. However, its focus on monochrome printing limits its utility for those requiring colour prints. Additionally, the inclusion of mobile connectivity features enhances its appeal, though the initial cost might be higher compared to basic models.

Specifications of Canon PIXMA MegaTank GM4070 All in One Inktank Monochrome Printer

Printer Type: Inktank

Functions: Print, Scan, Copy

Printer Output: Monochrome

Connectivity: USB, Wi-Fi, Wired LAN

Print Speed: 13.0 ipm (Monochrome)

Page Yield: 6000 prints (BK)

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Economical high-volume monochrome printing Limited to monochrome output Multiple connectivity options, including Wi-Fi and LAN Higher initial investment

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Print Speed Colour/Monochrome Other Features Canon PIXMA MG2577s Color: 4 ipm, Mono: 8 ipm Colour All-in-One, USB, 600 x 1200dpi scan resolution Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3000 Color: 5 ipm, Mono: 8.8 ipm Colour WiFi, High volume printing, 2 extra black ink bottles Canon PIXMA MegaTank G2012 Color: 5 ipm, Mono: 8.8 ipm Colour High volume printing, 2 extra black ink bottles Canon Pixma TS207 Color: 4 ipm, Mono: 7.7 ipm Colour Borderless printing, USB Canon imageCLASS LBP6030W Mono: 18 ppm Monochrome Wi-Fi, Low energy consumption Canon PIXMA MegaTank G1010 Color: 5 ipm, Mono: 8.8 ipm Colour High yield ink bottles, Cost-effective Canon PIXMA MegaTank GM4070 Mono: 13 ipm Monochrome WiFi, ADF, Auto Duplex, High volume printing

Best value for money

The Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3000 offers exceptional value, blending high-volume colour printing capabilities with economical ink usage. Its WiFi connectivity and additional black ink bottles for extended use make it a standout for users prioritizing both quality and efficiency. The G3000's balance of cost, functionality, and performance positions it as a top choice for those seeking the best return on their investment.

Best overall product

The Canon PIXMA MG2577s stands as the best overall product due to its versatile all-in-one functionality. It caters to a variety of needs, from printing and scanning to copying, without the need for multiple devices. Its compact design, combined with efficient print speeds and high-quality outputs, makes it an ideal choice for home users looking for convenience and reliability in one package.

How to find the best Canon printer?

Selecting the best Canon printer involves assessing your printing needs, including volume, quality, and functionality. Consider whether color or monochrome outputs are essential and if additional features like scanning, copying, or wireless connectivity are needed. Evaluate print speeds and resolution for your productivity requirements. High-yield ink options and energy efficiency can also influence decision-making, offering savings on operational costs. Finally, reading reviews and comparing models can provide insights into performance and user satisfaction, ensuring you choose a Canon printer that meets your specific demands.

FAQs

Question : Can Canon printers connect to mobile devices?

Ans : Yes, many Canon printers offer Wi-Fi connectivity and are compatible with mobile printing apps like Canon Print Service and PIXMA Cloud Link.

Question : Do Canon printers support borderless printing?

Ans : Select models, like the Canon Pixma TS207, support borderless printing, allowing for edge-to-edge photo prints and creative projects.

Question : Are ink tank printers more economical than traditional inkjet printers?

Ans : Yes, ink tank printers, such as the Canon PIXMA MegaTank series, typically offer a lower cost per page, making them more economical for high-volume printing.

Question : Can I print on different paper sizes and types with Canon printers?

Ans : Canon printers support various paper sizes and types, including A4, A5, photo paper, and envelopes, providing flexibility for different printing needs.

Question : How do I maintain my Canon printer for optimal performance?

Ans : Regular maintenance includes keeping the printer clean, using genuine Canon ink, updating the printer software, and following the manufacturer's guidelines for use and care.

