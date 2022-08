Buying a new smartphone can be a difficult task. Finding yourself confused about which phone to buy this festival season for you and your loved ones? Don’t worry. We have curated a list of best 5G smartphones under ₹25,000. Take a look

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G is offered in two RAM models- 6GB and 8GB paired with 128GB storage each. Day to day activities on the smartphone are taken care of by MediaTek Dimensity 900 octa-core processor which comes with support for Wi-Fi 6. The phone offers a 64MP main sensor with 119° wide-angle view and a 16MP selfie shooter.

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G has three colour options- Mirage Blue, Phantom White and Stealth Black. The handset comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset and has a 5,000mAh battery backup. The phone is claimed to offer a full day’s charge in 15 minutes. It is equipped with a 108MP camera on the rear paired with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and 2MP macro sensor.

iQOO Z6 Pro 5G

iQOO Z6 Pro 5G comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G processor. The handset has three RAM models- 6GB, 8GB and 12GB. The smartphone is equipped with a HDR 10+ display with 1300 nits and 90Hz refresh rate. The device runs on Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12 operating system.

Realme 9 5G SE

Realme 9 5G SE comes in two RAM variants- 6GB and 8GB. The handset comes equipped with a 6.6-inch full HD+ display and houses a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone boasts of a 16MP camera at the front for selfies. On the rear, the device is equipped with a triple camera system having 48MP+2MP+2MP sensors.

Vivo T1 Pro 5G

Vivo T1 Pro 5G has two colour options- Turbo Black and Turbo Cyan. Powered by a Snapdragon 778G octa-core processor, the phone comes with up to 8GB RAM. The handset houses a 4,700mAh battery with 66 W FlashCharge. The technology is claimed to charge your phone to 50% in just about 18 minutes.

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G boasts of a 64MP triple camera at the back. Other rear cameras include a 12MP ultra-wide sensor and a 5MP depth sensor. At the front, the device has a 32MP camera for selfies. The smartphone comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G processor and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.