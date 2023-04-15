Carl Pei compares Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with Nothing Phone (1), shares thoughts on design, camera, price

Carl Pei compares Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with Nothing Phone (1), shares thoughts on design, camera, price2 min read . Updated: 15 Apr 2023, 01:00 PM IST
- In his review of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Pei discusses his thoughts on the device's design, camera, software, and pricing, as well as comparing these features to Nothing Phone (1). The review follows a similar interview format to Pei's previous smartphone review videos.
The CEO of Nothing, Carl Pei, has released a review of Samsung's newest flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, on the company's official YouTube channel. This follows Pei's personal reviews of other recent flagship smartphones, including the OnePlus 11 and iPhone 14 Pro.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×