Carl Pei compares Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with Nothing Phone (1), shares thoughts on design, camera, price

The CEO of Nothing, Carl Pei, has released a review of Samsung's newest flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, on the company's official YouTube channel. This follows Pei's personal reviews of other recent flagship smartphones, including the OnePlus 11 and iPhone 14 Pro.

In his review of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, Pei discusses his thoughts on the device's design, camera, software, and pricing, as well as comparing these features to Nothing Phone (1). The review follows a similar interview format to Pei's previous smartphone review videos.

During the interview's opening, Pei shared that he was an early fan of Samsung and even purchased the Samsung Galaxy S2 and S3 before his friends. He also revealed that he had been using the S23 Ultra for over a month for the purpose of reviewing it.

Pei acknowledged that balancing his responsibilities as a CEO and a YouTuber has been challenging. He had planned to release his review of the Samsung S23 Ultra during the embargo period, but due to scheduling conflicts, the release was delayed.

Nothing CEO emphasized the importance of having a distinct brand identity for smartphones and unique physical features that set them apart from competitors. However, he described the design of the S23 Ultra as lacking in artistic appeal, stating that it resembled a "straight A student with pure science, but no art."

He noted that there were few differences between the S23 and S22 Ultra in terms of design, with the only noticeable changes being a reduced curvature in the bottom corners and a slightly larger bezel around the camera. Pei pointed out that these details are not significant to the average consumer, and Samsung has targeted this phone to the masses.

Regarding the camera, Pei stated that the number of megapixels is not as relevant as the physical size of the camera and sensor. He also noted that most brands have already mastered the post-processing formula for photos. Pei also addressed the controversy surrounding the 100x Space Zoom feature, which combines optical zoom and computational processing. He explained that Samsung has used computational photography to enhance images of the moon, and this technology is used by all smartphone cameras.

Pei noted that Samsung's target audience is the masses, while Nothing targets a smaller group of tech and design enthusiasts. He also gave credit to Samsung for its role in building the Android ecosystem and being a long-standing player in the industry. However, Pei criticized the high price of the Galaxy S23 Ultra and highlighted that users could purchase three Nothing Phone (1) models for the same price. He concluded by praising the camera software experience but expressing disappointment with the company's UI design.