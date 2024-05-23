Carl Pei hints at new features in Nothing Phone 3 with redesigned quick settings preview
Carl Pei teases Nothing Phone 3 with redesigned Quick Settings menu, hinting at new action button on edge, fueling anticipation among tech enthusiasts.
Carl Pei, the CEO of Nothing, recently stirred excitement among tech enthusiasts by teasing images of the forthcoming Nothing Phone 3 on his social media. Following the success of the Nothing Phone 2, the anticipation for the new flagship model has significantly heightened. Pei took to X to share snapshots of a redesigned Quick Settings menu, inadvertently revealing what appears to be an additional action button on the device's edge.