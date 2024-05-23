Carl Pei, the CEO of Nothing, recently stirred excitement among tech enthusiasts by teasing images of the forthcoming Nothing Phone 3 on his social media. Following the success of the Nothing Phone 2, the anticipation for the new flagship model has significantly heightened. Pei took to X to share snapshots of a redesigned Quick Settings menu, inadvertently revealing what appears to be an additional action button on the device's edge. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pei posted two images showcasing the revamped Quick Settings interface in both dark and light modes, providing a glimpse into both its collapsed and expanded states. Accompanying these images, Pei asked for feedback, stating, “Sharing some Quick Settings redesign WIP, any feedback?" While his primary focus was on the new settings design, eagle-eyed followers quickly noticed the potential presence of an action button situated on the phone's edge.

The shared images suggest that the Nothing Phone 3 will feature a power button on the right side and volume controls on the left, consistent with the layout of its predecessors, the Nothing Phone 2 and Nothing Phone 2a. However, a new button positioned below the power button caught the attention of many. This additional button is speculated to be an action button, similar to the one introduced on the iPhone 15, which can be customized for various functions. For example, a single press could silence the phone, while a double press might launch the camera.

Though the existence of the action button on the Nothing Phone 3 remains speculative, it has certainly fueled expectations for the device.

Moreover, the teased photos suggest that the Nothing Phone 3 will maintain the brand’s signature minimalist design. Notably, the pill-shaped buttons seen in the Quick Settings of the Nothing Phone 2 have been replaced with circular icons in the new design. Additionally, the WiFi toggle has been downsized. However, as Pei mentioned, these features are still in the development phase and may change before the final release.



