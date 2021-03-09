OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei who announced his new venture a few weeks back has showcased their first design concept. While the company did not mention what product category will this new concept fall into, the design language seems to point towards TWS earbuds-like product.

In the statement released along with the image, Carl Pei stated, “this is Concept 1, a first expression of our design principles, starting with transparency that embodies our commitment towards bringing technology closer to people."

The concept image shows that Nothing might choose a material that is unique in the segment which includes a transparent casing of the earbud. The company claims that their products will follow three principles to build products:

Weightless: The company plans to peel off everything superficial, like unnecessary branding on the surface, to focus solely on what adds value to the user experience. In the statement, the founder of new venture Carl Pei stated, “We spend as much time thinking about what it can remove from a product, as what it can add to it."

Effortless: The company aims to make things simpler for the user. The motive is to make the product interaction, from picking it up to turning it on, to be intuitive.

Timeless: In the statement released by the company, Carl Pei mentions that designs are also planned in a way where they consist of shapes that look natural and warm.

Pei further explained the long-term vision of the brand. He stated, “This is our long-term vision. In the near to mid-term, we have to start with existing product categories and interpret them through the brand’s lens. We would like to share how ‘Nothing’ has been translating its vision into the first wave of products over the course of the last few months."

