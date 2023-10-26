Celebrate the Amazon Great Indian Sale: Get up to 30% off on realme smartphones

The world of smartphones is a dynamic one, an ever-evolving landscape where innovation never sleeps. Every day, new devices hit the market, promising faster processors, better cameras, and unique features to elevate our digital lives. Amidst this technological symphony, one brand has managed to harmonize innovation, performance, and affordability: Realme. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As a brand, Realme has rapidly gained prominence for its exceptional smartphones that strike the perfect balance between cutting-edge technology and cost-effectiveness. Whether you're a photography enthusiast, a gaming aficionado, or simply seeking a reliable device for your daily communication, Realme has a smartphone tailored to your needs.

Now, imagine if you could lay your hands on these fantastic Realme smartphones at unbeatable prices. Well, your dreams are about to come true because the Amazon Great Indian Sale is here to offer you a golden opportunity to grab Realme smartphones at discounts of up to 30%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With the tech world continually pushing boundaries, staying updated with the latest smartphone technology is not just a desire; it's a necessity. Whether you're upgrading from an older device or adding a new smartphone to your gadget repertoire, this sale is your ticket to achieving your digital aspirations without breaking the bank.

In this blog, we will embark on a journey through the Realme smartphone lineup available during the Amazon Great Indian Sale. We'll explore the key features, functionalities, and what sets them apart in the ever-competitive smartphone market. So, if you've been eyeing that Realme device for a while or are in the market for a new smartphone that offers great value for money, this blog is your guide to making an informed decision.

1. realme narzo N55 (Prime Black, 4GB+64GB) Realme Narzo N55 with blazing-fast 33W SUPERVOOC charges your 5000mAh battery charges from 0-50% in just 29 minutes, ensuring convenience and peace of mind throughout the day. The 64MP primary AI camera with ProLight Imaging technology allows you to capture stunning shots with incredible detail, even in challenging lighting conditions. Enjoy an immersive viewing experience on the large 6.72" full-screen display with a 90Hz ultra-smooth refresh rate, 680nits peak brightness, and an impressive 91.4% screen-to-body ratio. The flagship-grade two-tone design not only stands out but also provides a comfortable grip, all within a slim 7.89mm profile. With 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, you have ample room for all your apps and files. Elevate your mobile experience with this remarkable realme smartphone, now available at discounted prices during the Amazon Great Indian Sale. Don't miss this opportunity to own the realme narzo N55 and experience a new era in mobile technology on Amazon sale.

Specifications of realme narzo N55 (Prime Black, 4GB+64GB): Brand: realme

Model Name: realme narzo N55 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers

Operating System: Android 13.0

Cellular Technology: 4G {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros Cons Super-Fast Charging No mention of expandable storage. High-Res Camera

2. realme narzo 60X 5G（Nebula Purple 4GB, 128GB Storage) Elevate your smartphone experience with the realme narzo 60X 5G in Nebula Purple (4GB, 128GB Storage) in Amazon sale 2023. This powerful device boasts a 33W SUPER VOOC Charge, delivering a 50% battery charge in just 30 minutes and a full charge in 70 minutes. With its massive 5000mAh battery, you'll never worry about running out of power. Capture stunning images with the 50 MP Primary Camera, perfect for street photography with exceptional clarity. Enjoy an enhanced user experience with the fast refresh display, reducing blur in animations, scrolling, and games while conserving energy for extended use. With 128GB of storage, you can store over 28,000 photos or 450+ TV series episodes, ensuring you have ample space for all your content. The convenient side fingerprint unlocking position allows you to access your phone without picking it up. Don't miss the chance to own the realme narzo 60X 5G at discounted prices during the Amazon Great Indian Sale 2023.

Specifications of realme narzo 60X 5G（Nebula Purple 4GB, 128GB Storage): Brand: realme

Model Name: realme narzo 60x {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers

Operating System: Android 13.0

Cellular Technology: 5G {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros cons Stunning Camera No Specific Mention of 5G Connectivity Fast Refresh Display

3. realme narzo 50i (Carbon Black, 4GB RAM+64GB Storage) The realme narzo 50i in Carbon Black is a budget-friendly smartphone on Amazon great Indian festival that delivers reliable performance. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, expandable up to 256GB, ensuring you have ample space for your apps, photos, and files. The device features a 16.51 cm (6.5-inch) HD+ display with an 88.7% screen-to-body ratio, offering clear visuals and responsive touch interactions.bCapture moments with its 8MP primary camera, equipped with features like Digital Zoom, Portrait Mode, and HDR. The 5MP AI selfie camera enhances your self-portraits. The smartphone is powered by a 5000mAh battery, which supports Ultra Saving Mode for prolonged use. It boasts a powerful octa-core processor, up to 1.6GHz, providing smooth multitasking and app performance. The Realme Narzo 50i is an affordable smartphone that offers spacious storage, a vibrant display, capable camera features, and a long-lasting battery, making it an excellent choice for budget-conscious users during the Amazon Great Indian Sale 2023.

Specifications of realme narzo 50i (Carbon Black, 4GB RAM+64GB Storage): Brand: realme

Model Name: realme narzo 50i {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers

Operating System: Android 11.0

Cellular Technology: 4G {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros Cons High screen-to-body ratio. No specific mention of the operating system. Versatile camera features.

4. realme narzo 50i Prime (Mint Green 4GB RAM+64GB Storage) Experience the best smartphone brand with realme narzo 50i Prime in Mint Green with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of UFS 2.2 storage (expandable up to 1TB). This device ensures smooth multitasking and ample storage for your data. Powered by the robust Unisoc T612 processor, it boasts an impressive AnTuTu Benchmark Score of 214,150, providing excellent day-to-day performance. The phone features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 400 nits of brightness, delivering vibrant colors and a full-screen experience for captivating visuals. Capture memorable moments with the 8MP back camera and take stunning selfies with the 5MP front camera. The realme narzo 50i Prime is backed by a massive 5000mAh battery and supports 10W fast charging, ensuring you stay powered up throughout the day. This device combines powerful performance, a stunning display, efficient storage options, and long-lasting battery life, making it a compelling choice during the Amazon Great Indian Sale 2023.

Specifications of realme narzo 50i Prime (Mint Green 4GB RAM+64GB Storage): Brand: realme

Model Name: realme narzo 50i Prime {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers

Operating System: Android 11.0

Cellular Technology: LTE {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros Cons 5MP front camera for excellent selfies Limited color options for personalization. 4GB LPDDR4X RAM ensures smooth multitasking.

5. realme 11x 5G (Midnight Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) The realme 11x 5G in Midnight Black is a standout choice during the Amazon Great Indian Sale with its unbeatable price drop on smartphones. This device packs a punch with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, making it perfect for multitasking and storing all your apps, photos, and files. The 6.72-inch Full HD+ display provides an immersive visual experience, whether you're streaming videos or gaming. Capture stunning photos with the 64MP + 2MP rear camera, and snap great selfies with the 8MP front camera. With a powerful Dimensity processor, you'll enjoy smooth performance for all your tasks. The 5000mAh battery ensures long-lasting use, so you can stay connected without worrying about frequent charging. This smartphone is a compelling choice during the Amazon Great Indian Sale, offering high-end features at a reduced price, making it a great addition to your tech collection. Don't miss this opportunity to own a feature-packed smartphone at a price drop on smartphones.

Specifications of realme 11x 5G (Midnight Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage): Brand: realme

Model Name: 11x 5G {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers

Operating System: realme UI 4.0 | Based on Android 13

Cellular Technology: 5G {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros Cons Ample RAM and storage. Lack of wireless charging. Sleek Midnight Black design.

6. realme C55 (Rainforest) 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage Get ready for the realme C55 Rainforest during the Amazon Great Indian Sale. With 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and support for expandable storage up to 1TB, this phone offers both performance and space for all your needs. The realme C55 Rainforest features a dazzling FHD+ display, measuring 6.72 inches with a 90Hz refresh rate. Navigating through web pages, social media, and apps is impressively smooth, providing a delightful visual experience. Capture stunning photos with the 64MP + 2MP dual rear cameras and enjoy professional-quality results thanks to the 64MP AI camera. The Mediatek Helio G88 chipset ensures fast and efficient performance for multitasking, gaming, and app loading. With a 5000mAh battery and 33W SUPERVOOC charging, you can use the device for hours without worrying about the battery running out. The sleek design, measuring just 7.89mm thick, adds a touch of sophistication to your style. Don't miss the Amazon Great Indian Sale to grab the realme C55 Rainforest with its high-end features at an amazing price drop.

Specifications of realme C55 (Rainforest) 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage: Brand: realme

Model Name: C55 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers

Operating System: Android 13, Realme UI 4.0

Cellular Technology: 4G, 4G VOLTE, LTE, 3G, 2G, WCDMA, GSM {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros Cons High RAM and storage capacity No AMOLED display Dazzling FHD+ Display

7. realme 11 Pro 5G (Oasis Green, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) The realme 11 Pro 5G in Oasis Green, with 8GB of RAM and a generous 256GB of storage, is a feature-rich smartphone that offers an exceptional user experience. Its 120Hz Curved Vision Display ensures a seamless and immersive visual experience. Powered by the Dimensity 7050 5G chipset, this phone delivers smooth and fast performance with 5G compatibility. The phone features 67W SUPERVOOC charging, allowing you to charge from 0% to 50% in under 18 minutes. Its 5000mAh battery ensures all-day usage, including extended talk time, standby time, music playback, video streaming, and gaming sessions. Designed by a former Gucci prints designer, Matteo Menotto, it boasts a Premium Lychee Vegan Leather back, 3D Couture-level Seam, and a 3D Woven Texture, combining elegance with functionality. With 256GB of storage, you have ample space for all your data. Experience the blend of aesthetics and performance with the realme 11 Pro 5G during the Amazon Great Indian Sale.

Specifications of realme 11 Pro 5G (Oasis Green, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage): Brand: realme

Model Name: realme 11 Pro {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers

Operating System: Android 13 | realme UI 4.1

Cellular Technology: 5G, 4G, 4G VOLTE, 3G, 2G, GSM, WCDMA {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros cons Curved Vision Display High RAM and Storage Fast Charging Technology

8. realme narzo 60 5G (Cosmic Black,8GB+256GB) Elevate your smartphone experience with the realme narzo 60 5G in Cosmic Black, featuring 8GB of RAM and an expansive 256GB of storage. Its vibrant 90Hz Super AMOLED display ensures a smooth and responsive visual experience, making every interaction, whether it's gaming, browsing, or video streaming, a visual delight. This phone boasts an ultra-slim design, measuring just 7.93mm in thickness, providing a sleek and ergonomic grip that enhances both style and portability. You can comfortably carry it in your pocket or bag. Capture stunning street photography with the powerful 64MP camera designed for urban environments. It excels at capturing intricate details and vibrant colors. Advanced features and AI technology elevate your photography skills. Experience the perfect blend of style, performance, and creativity with the realme arzo 60 5G during the Amazon Great Indian Sale.

Specifications of realme narzo 60 5G (Cosmic Black,8GB+256GB): Brand: realme

Model Name: realme narzo 60 5G {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers

Operating System: Android 13.0

Cellular Technology: 5G, 4G LTE {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros Cons Ultra-slim design, comfortable to hold and carry. Higher storage variants may be pricier. 8GB of RAM ensures smooth multitasking.

9. realme narzo 50 (Speed Black, 6GB RAM+128GB Storage) Elevate your mobile experience with the realme Narzo 50 in Speed Black, featuring a powerful MediaTek Helio G96 gaming processor clocked at 2.05GHz and a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU for top-notch gaming performance. The 6.6-inch FHD+ display boasts a high 120Hz refresh rate and a 90.8% screen-to-body ratio, ensuring a smooth and immersive visual experience. Capture stunning moments with the 50MP AI triple rear camera setup, offering impressive features like Ultra Steady Video, Night Mode, and Panoramic view. Your selfies will be crystal clear with the 16MP front camera. The realme Narzo 50 packs a massive 5000mAh battery and supports 33W Dart charging, guaranteeing long-lasting power and fast charging convenience. With 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage, this phone handles multitasking with ease. Embrace the speed, style, and exceptional features of the realme Narzo 50, now available during the Amazon Great Indian Sale.

Specifications of realme narzo 50 (Speed Black, 6GB RAM+128GB Storage): Brand: realme {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Model Name: narzo 50

Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers

Operating System: Android 11.0 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cellular Technology: LTE

Pros Cons Powerful MediaTek Helio G96 processor 5G connectivity may not be available. High 120Hz refresh rate display

10. realme narzo 50A (Oxygen Green , 4GB RAM + 128 GB Storage) Unleash the power of the realme Narzo 50A in Oxygen Green. Packed with a MediaTek Helio G85 Octa-core Processor, it ensures seamless performance. With 4GB RAM and 128GB storage (expandable up to 256GB), you have ample space for all your needs. The 6.5-inch HD+ display provides a vivid visual experience. Capture moments with precision using the 50MP+2MP+2MP primary camera, and take stunning selfies with the 8MP front camera. Never worry about running out of power, thanks to the massive 6000mAh battery. It guarantees long hours of usage without constant recharging. Enjoy a device that keeps up with your busy lifestyle with Amazon's great Indian sale.

Specifications of realme narzo 50A (Oxygen Green , 4GB RAM + 128 GB Storage): Brand: realme {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Model Name: realme narzo 50A

Network Service: Provider Unlocked for All Carriers

Operating System: Android 11.0 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cellular Technology: 4G

Pros Cons Powerful MediaTek Helio G85 Processor May feel bulky due to the large battery. High-resolution 50 MP primary camera

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 realme narzo N55 (Prime Black, 4GB+64GB) Next gen power Next gen camera Next gen processor realme narzo 60X 5G（Nebula Purple 4GB, 128GB Storage) Next gen charge Next gen speed Next gen unlock realme narzo 50i (Carbon Black, 4GB RAM+64GB Storage) 5000mAh Massive Battery Powerful Octa-core Processor Diagonal Stripe Design realme narzo 50i Prime (Mint Green 4GB RAM+64GB Storage) Powerful octa core processor Immersive display 5000 mah massive battery realme 11x 5G (Midnight Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) 5000 mAh Battery Dimensity 6100+ Processor 33W super vooc charge realme C55 (Rainforest) 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage Dazzling FHD+ Display Dynamic RAM Mediatek Helio G88 Chipset realme 11 Pro 5G (Oasis Green, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) Curved Vision Display Powerful Processor 5000 mAh Battery realme narzo 60 5G (Cosmic Black,8GB+256GB) Next gen memory Next gen camera Next gen display realme narzo 50 (Speed Black, 6GB RAM+128GB Storage) 120 Hz ultra smooth display 33W dart charge 50 MP AI triple camera realme narzo 50A (Oxygen Green , 4GB RAM + 128 GB Storage) Helio G85 Gaming Processor 6000mAh Mega Battery 18W Quick Charge

Best overall product The realme 11 Pro 5G (Oasis Green, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) takes the crown during the Amazon Great Indian Sale. This device stands out with its 120Hz Curved Vision Display and the Dimensity 7050 5G chipset, ensuring rapid performance in the world of 5G. Its unique design, conceptualized by a former Gucci prints designer, exudes sophistication and functionality. Its exceptional 256GB storage combined with 67W SUPERVOOC charging capability, which powers the phone to 50% in just 18 minutes, solidifies its position as the best overall offering available during the Amazon Great Indian Sale. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Best value for money For those on a budget, the realme narzo 50i (Carbon Black, 4GB RAM+64GB Storage) stands out as the best value-for-money product during the Amazon Great Indian Sale. While it's light on the pocket, it doesn't skimp on features. With a 5000mAh battery, 64GB storage that's expandable up to 256GB, a decent camera setup, and an 88.7% screen-to-body ratio, it promises reliability and essential features for everyday use. Offering a balance between cost and capability, the narzo 50i ensures that you don't have to break the bank to get a reliable smartphone during the Amazon Great Indian Sale.

How to choose a Realme smartphone in Amazon Great Indian Sale ? When seeking to purchase a Realme smartphone during the Amazon Great Indian Sale, a systematic approach is crucial to ensure you get the best deal and a device that suits your needs. First and foremost, establish a clear budget. Realme offers an array of devices across various price brackets, ranging from budget-friendly to flagship models. Once you have a budget in mind, focus on the key specifications tailored to your requirements. Consider factors such as RAM, storage capacity, camera quality, battery longevity, and processor speed. Given the competitive prices and offers during the sale, you might find a phone with better specs within the same budget range. Moreover, it's essential to read customer reviews and ratings on Amazon, as they provide insights into real-world performance and any potential issues. Lastly, keep an eye on flash deals or bundled offers to maximize your savings and benefits.

FAQs Question : Are there discounts on Realme smartphones during the Amazon Great Indian Sale? Ans : Yes, during the Amazon Great Indian Sale, many products, including Realme smartphones, often come with attractive discounts. Make sure to check the sale page for the specific deals on your desired model. Question : Can I avail no-cost EMI on Realme smartphones during the sale? Ans : Typically, Amazon does offer no-cost EMI options on many products, including smartphones like Realme, during the Great Indian Sale. Ensure to check the product description and payment options for specifics. Question : Are there any exchange offers available for Realme smartphones? Ans : Yes, Amazon often runs exchange offers where you can trade in your old smartphone for a new Realme phone and get a discount based on the condition and model of your old phone. Question : Is there a warranty on the Realme smartphones purchased during the Amazon Great Indian Sale? Ans : Realme smartphones purchased during the sale come with the standard manufacturer warranty. The warranty duration and terms might vary based on the model, so it's advisable to read the product details carefully. Question : Can I return the Realme smartphone if I'm not satisfied with my purchase during the sale? Ans : Amazon usually has a return policy in place for most products sold on its platform. However, the return window and conditions might vary during sale events. It's essential to check the return policy specific to the Realme smartphone you are purchasing.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!