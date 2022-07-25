Cert-In warns Apple Watch users of security flaw, urges to update devices

The CERT-In advisory states that there were “multiple" vulnerabilities in Apple’s WatchOS 8.6, which was the penultimate version of WatchOS. These vulnerabilities could be leveraged by a cyber attacker to execute arbitrary remote code — which would allow them to gain privileged access to sensitive user data. In simpler terms, a flaw in the code of WatchOS software could allow attackers to remotely access user data — without any permission being allowed by a user.