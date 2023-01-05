CES 2023: Samsung introduces new range of Neo QLED TVs, OLED TVs, more

Ahead of the CES 2023, Samsung has introduced a new range of Neo QLED TVs, OLED TVs, and MicroLED TVs on Wednesday. This latest lineup from the South Korean company will provide more viewing options and enhanced picture quality to users with multiple integrated device options. As per the company, the new Neo QLED models come in 4K and 8K resolutions and it uses quantum MiniLED-lit panels. Samsung’s Micro LED lineup for 2023 includes screen sizes ranging from 50 to 140 inches. Whereas the OLED TV lineup sports a 144Hz refresh rate and Samsung Gaming Hub. Interestingly, along with OLED TVs, the tech giant will also be offering AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro certification for gaming.
Samsung Neo QLED TVs: Features
The Samsung Neo QLED TVs come in 8K and 4K variants. The picture quality of these devices are backed by a Neural Quantum Processor that supports the Quantum Mini LED-lit TV with 14-bit processing and AI upscaling. It also features a new Auto HDR Remastering algorithm which uses AI deep learning technology to apply real-time HDR effects on Standard Dynamic Range content on a scene by scene basis.
Samsung MicroLED and OLED TVs: Features
The company has also introduced its MicroLED TVs for this year which come 50, 63, 76, 89, 101, 114 and 140-inch display sizes. It features a bazel-less design. Whereas the company’s 2023 OLED lineup comes with Quantum Dot technology and Neural Quantum Processors for enhanced brightness and colour representation. The smart TV range comes with 144Hz refresh rate and supports Samsung’s smart features including the Samsung Gaming Hub. The OLED TV range also sports AMD FreeSyn Premium Pro certification for an enhanced gaming experience.
Meanwhile, Samsung has launched its Samsung Galaxy F04 in India. The smartphone comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ display and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC. This smartphone from Samsung packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.
The Samsung Galaxy F04, a budget smartphone is listed at a price of ₹9,499. Customers can purchase the handset in Opal Green and Jade Purple colour options. It will be live on sale from Jan 12, 2023.
