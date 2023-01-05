CES 2023: Samsung introduces new range of Neo QLED TVs, OLED TVs, more

Ahead of the CES 2023, Samsung has introduced a new range of Neo QLED TVs, OLED TVs, and MicroLED TVs on Wednesday. This latest lineup from the South Korean company will provide more viewing options and enhanced picture quality to users with multiple integrated device options. As per the company, the new Neo QLED models come in 4K and 8K resolutions and it uses quantum MiniLED-lit panels. Samsung’s Micro LED lineup for 2023 includes screen sizes ranging from 50 to 140 inches. Whereas the OLED TV lineup sports a 144Hz refresh rate and Samsung Gaming Hub. Interestingly, along with OLED TVs, the tech giant will also be offering AMD’s FreeSync Premium Pro certification for gaming.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}