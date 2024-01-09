CES 2024: Asus ROG Phone 8 series announced. Price, specs and everything you need to know
Asus announces gaming-focused ROG Phone 8 series at CES, featuring AI-related features and Stable Diffusion technology for AI wallpapers. Asus ROG Phone 8 comes with a 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED LTPO display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, and triple camera setup
Asus has announced its gaming-focused ROG Phone 8 series at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas on Tuesday. The Taiwanese smartphone maker
