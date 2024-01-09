Asus has announced its gaming-focused ROG Phone 8 series at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas on Tuesday. The Taiwanese smartphone maker

The smartphones also comes with numerous AI-related features that are promised to elevate the gaming experience. The ROG Phone 8 series will allow users to grab text directly from games using the new AI Grabber feature. Meanwhile, Asus is also using Stable Diffusion technology in order to create ‘amazing looking’ AI wallpapers.

Aus ROG Phone 8 specifications:

Asus ROG Phone 8 sports a 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED LTPO display with support for 165Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2500 nits. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, paired with up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB UFS 4.0 storage.

The premium gaming smartphone comes with numerous improvements compared to its predecessor including an IP68 certification, 15% thinner and lighter in weight and comes with thinner bezels.

The smartphone packs a 5,500 mAh battery and can be fast charged via the 65W charger provided inside the box. The phone comes with support for Quick Charge 5.0, PD Charging and 15W Qi wireless charging.

The Asus ROG Phone 8 comes with a triple camera setup to the back featuring a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor with support for 6-axis Hybrid Gimbal Stabilizer, 32MP telephoto lens which supports up to 3x optical zoom, 4-in-1 pixel binning and OIS. There is also a 13MP ultra-wide lens with a 120-degree field of view.

Asus ROG Phone 8 Pricing:

The Asus ROG Phone 8 starts at $1099.99 (around ₹91,500) dollars for the 16GB RAM/256GB storage variant while the ROG Phone 8 Pro costs $1499.99 (around ₹1,25,000) dollars for the 24GB RAM/1TB storage variant.

The Asus ROG Phone 8 will be available in Rebel Grey & Phantom Black colour variants while the ROG Phone 8 Pro Edition and ROG Phone 8 Pro will only be available in Phantom Black colour options.

