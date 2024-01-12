CES 2024 Day 4 highlights: From brain scanning headphones to AI smart collar - all announced
Highlights from CES 2024 include HiSense's UX Mini-LED TV with a 110-inch screen, Lockly's Zeno Series Visage smart lock with biometric authentication, and Neurable and Master & Dynamics' MW75-Neuro brain-scanning headphones and others.
As CES 2024 heads into its final stretch, the tech extravaganza continues to surprise and captivate attendees with groundbreaking innovations. Day 4 has proven to be no exception, showcasing a diverse range of products that blend futuristic technology with real-world applications, reported Tom’s Guide. As per a report from the publication, here are some of the standout highlights from the penultimate day of CES.