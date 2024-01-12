As CES 2024 heads into its final stretch, the tech extravaganza continues to surprise and captivate attendees with groundbreaking innovations. Day 4 has proven to be no exception, showcasing a diverse range of products that blend futuristic technology with real-world applications, reported Tom’s Guide. As per a report from the publication, here are some of the standout highlights from the penultimate day of CES.

HiSense UX Mini-LED TV

Reportedly, at the forefront of TV technology, HiSense introduces the UX Mini-LED TV, boasting a massive 110-inch screen with unprecedented specifications. With a staggering 10,000 nit brightness and 40,000 local dimming zones, it promises to be one of the brightest and most visually immersive TVs ever created. The 4.2.2 channel Dolby Atmos speakers, 4K resolution, and 100% DCI-P3 color space coverage further solidify its position as a top-tier home entertainment system.

Lockly Zeno Series Visage Smart Lock

This smart lock is claimed to take biometric authentication to the next level. Equipped with Wi-Fi and dual 2MP IR face-scanning cameras, this smart lock can recognize up to 100 face profiles, unlocking your door in less than 2 seconds. Alongside traditional features like fingerprint scanning and PIN pad, it offers a seamless and secure access experience. Set to hit the market in the summer, the Lockly Zeno Series Visage smart lock comes with a price tag of $349.

MW75-Neuro Brain-Scanning Headphones

In a groundbreaking collaboration between Neurable and Master & Dynamics, CES witnesses the debut of MW75-Neuro brain-scanning headphones. This futuristic device utilizes brainwave-scanning technology to measure focus levels and detect signs of stress, prompting users to take a break, reported the publication. With a companion app and the ability to respond to simple commands, these headphones bridge the gap between neuroscience and audio technology. Priced at $649, they are set to hit the market by the end of March.

Segway E2 Pro

For urban commuters, the Segway E2 Pro electric scooter steals the spotlight with a $499 price tag and safety features not commonly found in its category. Boasting a 16.8-mile range, a top speed of 15.5 mph, and a powerful 750W motor, it offers a robust and efficient commuting solution. With handlebar turn signals, ambient lights, traction control, and Apple Find My support, the Segway E2 Pro stands out as a well-rounded option in the electric scooter market.

Minitailz AI Smart Collar

Addressing the well-being of furry companions, the Minitailz AI smart collar for cats and dogs is a good pick. Priced at $99, this collar not only tracks location, heart rate, and activity but also employs AI to monitor heart health and appetite. It features a battery life of 10-14 days per charge, real-time location tracking, and IP67 water and dust resistance

Linxura Smart Controller

Taking smart home control to new heights, the Linxura Smart Controller offers an efficient alternative to voice commands and apps. With an iPod-style scrollwheel, this physical controller supports devices from multiple manufacturers, including Alexa, Sonos, LIFX, and Philips. Boasting an e-ink display and a 3-month battery life, it is available now for $99.

