1. HyperX CloudX Stinger Core Wired Over Ear Headphones with Mic -Black

The HyperX CloudX Stinger Core is a wired over-ear headphone with a built-in microphone, designed especially for your gaming needs. This pair of headphones features comfortable memory foam ear cushions and 40mm drivers that equip you with sonic brilliance. This means that you can enjoy amazing sound quality with our picks. In addition, the adjustable steel sliders and swiveling mic that drowns external noise add to your convenience during gameplay. What else do you get with this pair of headphones? Its compatibility with multiple platforms makes it a reliable choice for gamers seeking wonderful performance and comfort.

Specifications of HyperX CloudX Stinger Core Headphones

Design: Over-ear headphones

Microphone: Built-in microphone with swivel-to-mute feature

Drivers: 40mm directional drivers for immersive sound

Compatibility: Compatible with multiple gaming platforms

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Comfortable over-ear design Wired connection may limit mobility Clear and immersive sound with 40mm drivers Basic microphone features for advanced users

2. JBL Quantum 100 Wired Over Ear Gaming Headphones with Mic, 40mm Dynamic Drivers, Quantum Sound Signature, Detachable Mic, Memory Foam Cushioning, PC/Mobile/PS/Xbox/Nintendo/VR Compatible (Black)

The JBL Quantum 100 is a wired over-ear gaming headset that will significantly change the way you game. This pair of headphones features some top-of-the-line features, including 40mm dynamic drivers for ambitious sound and JBL's Quantum Sound Signature to support it. In addition, this pair of headphones includes a detachable microphone for crystal-clear communication and memory foam cushioning for persistent comfort for your never-ending gaming sessions. These headphones are compatible with PC, mobile devices, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, and VR platforms, making them a versatile choice for your diverse needs.

Specifications of JBL Quantum 100 Gaming Headphones

Driver Size: 40mm dynamic drivers

Sound Signature: JBL Quantum Sound Signature

Microphone: Detachable microphone for clear communication

Compatibility: PC, mobile, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, VR compatible

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Immersive sound with 40mm dynamic drivers Basic microphone quality may not suit all users Versatile compatibility with multiple platforms Wired connection may limit mobility and convenience

3. Cosmic Byte GS430 Gaming wired over ear Headphone, 7 Color RGB LED and Microphone

Grab a bite of cosmic gaming with the Cosmic Byte GS430, a wired over-ear gaming headphone featuring a striking 7-colour RGB LED design and a built-in microphone. With this headset, you get the right specifications for wonderful audio and a comfortable fit for long gaming sessions. In addition, the RGB lighting adds a stylish touch to your gaming setup, making this pair an ideal choice for gamers who want an affordable option with basic features and vibrant aesthetics - all meant to take your gaming experience to the next level.

Specifications of Cosmic Byte GS430 Gaming Headphones

Design: Over-ear headphones with 7-colour RGB LED lighting

Microphone: Built-in microphone for communication

Sound Quality: Immersive audio for gaming

Comfort: Comfortable fit for extended gaming sessions

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Vibrant 7-colour RGB LED lighting Basic sound quality may not meet audiophile standards Affordable price with stylish design Limited features compared to higher-end gaming headsets

4. Cosmic Byte H11 Gaming wired over ear Headset with Microphone (Black/Purple)

The Cosmic Byte H11 is a wired over-ear gaming headset with a built-in microphone. It’s also a champion of style, currently available in a Black/Purple colour scheme. With this headset, potential buyers can expect enjoyable sound and communication with unmatched clarity for your gaming sessions. What else do you get with these headphones? A comfortable design and adjustable headband make the Cosmic Byte H11 a great gaming companion at an affordable price, making it a top choice among buyers who want the best of everything without making compromises.

Specifications of Cosmic Byte H11 Gaming Headphones

Design: Over-ear headset with wired connection

Microphone: Built-in microphone for communication

Colour: Available in Black/Purple colour scheme

Comfort: Adjustable headband for a comfortable fit

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Affordable price Basic sound quality may not meet high standards Comfortable over-ear design Limited features compared to higher-end headsets

5. EKSA E900 Wired Stereo Gaming Headset-Over Ear Headphones with Noise Canceling Mic, Detachable Headset Compatible with PS4, PS5, PC, Laptop (Red)

The EKSA E900 is a wired stereo gaming headset that is available in the over-ear form with noise-cancelling microphone. This microphone is designed for the diverse gamer and is compatible with PS4, PS5, PC, and laptops, making it a formidable choice for immersive audio and clear communication. What else? Its detachable headset design adds versatility, allowing users to customise their setup as per their needs. Its red colour scheme is a stylish addition to your gaming setups. Owing to these factors, this pair is ideal for gamers who want a reliable and versatile gaming headset for multiple platforms.

Specifications of EKSA E900 Gaming Headset

Headphone Type: Over-ear headphones

Microphone: Noise-canceling microphone (detachable)

Compatibility: Compatible with PS4, PS5, PC, and laptops

Colour: Red

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Noise-cancelling microphone for clear communication May have limited audio quality compared to premium headsets Versatile compatibility with multiple platforms Detachable microphone may not be securely attached

6. Razer Kraken X Ultralight Gaming Headset: 7.1 Surround Sound - Lightweight Aluminum Frame - Bendable Cardioid Microphone - for PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Mobile - Black/Blue

Unleash the beast within you with the Razer Kraken X Ultralight Gaming Headset. What are its key offerings? This headset delivers 7.1 Surround Sound with a lightweight aluminum frame and a bendable cardioid microphone. It’s also an all-rounder that’s compatible with PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and mobile devices. This means that you get unmatched audio quality and clear voice communication with this pair of headphones. In addition, its black and blue colour scheme adds a hint of style to your headphones, making it ideal for gamers who want a versatile headset with premium features.

Specifications of Razer Kraken X Gaming Headset

Audio Technology: 7.1 Surround Sound

Frame Material: Lightweight aluminum frame

Microphone Type: Bendable cardioid microphone

Compatibility: PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Mobile

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Immersive 7.1 Surround Sound May have limited build quality compared to premium models Lightweight aluminum frame Cardioid microphone may pick up background noise

7. HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Core Essential PC Gaming Wired Headset, Lightweight Over-Ear Headset with mic, Swivel-to-Mute Function, 40mm Drivers (683L9AA, Black)

The HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Core Essential PC Gaming Wired Headset is a formidable headset. Wondering why we say that? For starters, it’s a lightweight over-ear headset with a built-in microphone and swivel-to-mute function. In addition, it features 40mm drivers and is able to provide clear and immersive sound for gaming. On top of this, its ergonomic design provides comfort during long gaming sessions. This is also an ideal headset for PC gamers who want a budget-friendly headset with the best-in-class features and reliable performance - all encased in an amazing black colour.

Specifications of HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Core Headset

Headphone Type: Lightweight over-ear headset

Microphone: Built-in microphone with swivel-to-mute function

Drivers: 40mm drivers for clear sound

Compatibility: Designed for PC gaming

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Lightweight and comfortable over-ear design Limited features compared to higher-end gaming headsets Clear sound quality with 40mm drivers Basic microphone functionality may not meet advanced needs

8. ZEBRONICS New Launch Blitz C Dolby Atmos Gaming Headphone, 50mm Neodymium Drivers, Padded Headband, Lightweight & Comfortable, RGB Lights, Flexible Mic, Type-C Connector

The ZEBRONICS Blitz C Dolby Atmos Gaming Headphone comes with 50mm neodymium drivers, meaning that you’ll get amazing sound at a great price. In addition, this headset also comes with a padded headband for added comfort and a lightweight design. What else do you get? RGB lights and a flexible microphone make this headset an ideal blend of style and functionality. On top of this all, users can enjoy convenience with the Type-C connector on this pair of headphones. This pair is ideal for gamers who want a trendy and comfortable gaming headset with future-ready features and Dolby Atmos support.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS Blitz C Gaming Headphone

Driver Size: 50mm neodymium drivers

Headband: Padded headband for comfort

Microphone: Flexible microphone for clear communication

Connectivity: Type-C connector

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Immersive sound with 50mm neodymium drivers Limited information on audio quality or performance Comfortable padded headband and lightweight design RGB lights may be distracting or unnecessary

9. Zebronics ZEB-RUSH (Red) Premium Wired Gaming On Ear Headphone with RGB LEDs, Dual 3.5mm Jack, Converter Pin, Cushion Headband, Volume Controller, Adjustable Mic, 40mm Neodymium Drivers

The Zebronics ZEB-RUSH Premium Wired Gaming On-Ear Headphone in red will mark a striking addition to your gaming armour. This headset features RGB LEDs, dual 3.5mm jacks with a converter pin, cushioned headband, volume controller, adjustable microphone, and 40mm neodymium drivers. Amazing, right? With the combination of these features, buyers can experience vibrant lighting, versatile connectivity options, and features to improve your long-term comfort, all while delivering impressive sound quality. This pair of headphones is ideal for gamers who want a feature-rich and trendy gaming headphone for uninterrupted gaming sessions.

Specifications of Zebronics ZEB-RUSH Wired Gaming Headphones

RGB LEDs: Vibrant RGB lighting for a customized look

Connectivity: Dual 3.5mm jacks with converter pin for versatile compatibility

Drivers: 40mm neodymium drivers for immersive sound

Controls: Volume controller for easy adjustment

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Vibrant RGB LEDs for a customised look May have average audio quality compared to premium headphones Versatile connectivity with dual 3.5mm jacks On-ear design may not be as comfortable for extended use

10. Razer BlackShark V2 X Wired Gaming On Ear Headset - Black|7.1 Surround Sound-50mm Drivers-Memory Foam Cushion-for PC,PS4,PS5,Switch,Xbox One,Xbox Series X|S,Mobile-3.5mm Audio Jack-RZ04-03240100-R3M1

The Razer BlackShark V2 X Wired Gaming On-Ear Headset is a feature-rich pair of headphones that features 7.1 Surround Sound with 50mm drivers and memory foam cushioning for added comfort. It is compatible with PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and mobile devices, it is ideal for a truly transformative gaming experience. This pair of headphones is equipped with a 3.5mm audio jack, allowing it to deliver impressive audio across multiple platforms. This way, these headphones are an ideal option for gamers who want high-quality sound and comfort.

Specifications of Razer BlackShark V2 X Headset

Audio Technology: 7.1 Surround Sound

Drivers: 50mm drivers for powerful audio

Comfort: Memory foam cushioning for long gaming sessions

Compatibility: Works with PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and mobile devices

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Immersive 7.1 Surround Sound On-ear design may not be as comfortable for extended use Versatile compatibility with multiple platforms Basic aesthetic design without premium features

Best 3 features of top gaming headphones

Gaming headphones Audio feature details Compatibility Colour HyperX CloudX Stinger Core Wired Over-Ear Headphones Microphone support PC, Mobile, PS, Xbox, Nintendo, VR Black JBL Quantum 100 Wired Over-Ear Gaming Headphones 40mm Dynamic Drivers, Quantum Sound Signature, Mic PC, Mobile, PS, Xbox, Nintendo, VR Black Cosmic Byte GS430 Gaming Wired Over-Ear Headphone Microphone support PC, Mobile, PS, Xbox, Nintendo, VR Black Cosmic Byte H11 Gaming Wired Over-Ear Headset Microphone support PC, laptops, mobiles, PS4, Xbox One Black/Purple EKSA E900 Wired Stereo Gaming Headset Noise Cancelling Mic PS4, PS5, PC, Laptop Red Razer Kraken X Ultralight Gaming Headset 7.1 Surround Sound, Lightweight Aluminum Frame, Mic PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X Black HyperX Cloud Stinger 2 Core Essential PC Gaming Wired Headset Mic, Swivel-to-Mute Function PC Black ZEBRONICS New Launch Blitz C Dolby Atmos Gaming Headphone 50mm Neodymium Drivers, Padded Headband, RGB Lights PC Black Zebronics ZEB-RUSH (Red) Premium Wired Gaming On-Ear Headphone Dual 3.5mm Jack, Mic PC Red Razer BlackShark V2 X Wired Gaming On-Ear Headset 7.1 Surround Sound, 50mm Drivers, Memory Foam Cushion, Mic PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X Black

Best value for money gaming headphones

The JBL Quantum 100 Wired Over-Ear Gaming Headphones make for excellent value for money with 40mm dynamic drivers, Quantum Sound Signature, a detachable microphone, and memory foam cushioning. This pair is compatible with PC, mobile, PS, Xbox, Nintendo, and VR devices. In addition, this pair delivers impressive sound and comfort at an affordable price, making them a prudent choice for users who want the best experience within a budget.

Best overall gaming headphones

Looking for the best overall gaming headphones? The HyperX CloudX Stinger Core Wired Over-Ear Headphones in black colour make for a striking pair of headphones if you want a gaming companion. These headphones stand out as the best overall product with their comfortable design and clear microphone, making them an ideal pair for gaming. Buyers can expect impressive quality sound with 40mm drivers and feature swivel-to-mute functionality. In addition, these headphones are compatible with various platforms including PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and mobile devices.

How to find the best gaming headphones

To find the best gaming headphones, buyers should consider key factors like audio quality, comfort, microphone clarity, and compatibility. Also, it’s smart to look for features such as surround sound, memory foam ear cushions, noise cancellation, and multi-platform support. To make the most prudent choice, you must read reviews, compare specifications, and prioritise your gaming preferences to choose headphones that deliver a punchy sound.

FAQs

Question : What is surround sound in gaming headphones?

Ans : Surround sound in gaming headphones creates an immersive audio experience by simulating directional audio cues, enhancing spatial awareness in games.

Question : Why is microphone quality important in gaming headphones?

Ans : A good microphone ensures clear communication with teammates during multiplayer gaming, enhancing teamwork and coordination.

Question : Are wireless gaming headphones better than wired ones?

Ans : Wireless headphones offer more freedom of movement but may have latency issues, while wired headphones provide consistent audio quality without battery concerns.

Question : What does noise cancellation do in gaming headphones?

Ans : Noise cancellation technology blocks external noises, allowing gamers to focus on game audio and communication without distractions.

Question : How do I choose gaming headphones for specific platforms?

Ans : Look for headphones compatible with your gaming platform (PC, console, mobile) and consider features like platform-specific controls and connectivity options.

