Check out every major smarphone launch in May including Vivo X300 Ultra, Oppo X9 Ultra, and OnePlus Nord CE 6

After the slew of launches in April, the smartphone market in India is gearing up for an equally aggressive launch schedule this month, with various brands already confirming their prospective new devices. The month of May will also be a positive one for camera enthusiasts, with both Vivo and Oppo gearing up to launch their ‘Ultra’ camera flagships.

Here's a look at all the new devices debuting this month:

Vivo X300 Ultra and X300 FE The Vivo Ultra flagship and its FE series device will be making their debut in India on 6th May.

The X300 Ultra is expected to come with a 200MP Sony LYT-901 primary shooter, a 50MP Sony LYT-818 ultra-wide angle lens, and a 200MP Samsung HP0 telephoto lens with 10x optical zoom. The front of the device could feature a 50MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

The phone will run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and pack a 7,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 45W wireless charging. The phone will run on Vivo's new OriginOS 6, with support for 5 years of OS updates and 7 years of security patches.

The X300 FE, on the other hand, is expected to come with a 6.31-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone could compete against the likes of OnePlus 15T and iQOO 15R while running on the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor as the other two devices.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 & CE 6 Lite

OnePlus will unveil the Nord CE 6 and CE 6 Lite during a launch event on 7th May. The CE 6 will feature a 1.5K 144Hz AMOLED display while packing an IP66, IP68, IP69K rating, just like the OnePlus 15. Meanwhile, the Nord CE 6 Lite will feature a 6.72-inch Full HD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate.

The CE 6 will come running on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 processor while being powered by an 8,000mAh battery and supporting 80W wired fast charging.

Meanwhile, the CE 6 Lite will come with the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex processor while featuring a 7,000mAh battery and 45W fast charging.

View full Image View full Image OnePlus Nord CE 6 lite will soon debut in India

Oppo Find X9 Ultra and Find X9s Oppo hasn't confirmed a launch date in India for the Find X9 Ultra and the X9s. However, the Chinese smartphone maker is expected to reveal its new devices this month.

The X9 Ultra was unveiled in select markets last month and, if those specs follow for the Indian variant of the device, it could feature a 6.82-inch Quad HD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone could feature an LTPO panel with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

It could come running on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor with support for up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. The device will run on OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16.

As for optics, the X9 Ultra could feature a 200MP primary shooter with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens, a 200MP OmniVision sensor with 3x optical zoom, and a 50MP Samsung JN1 sensor with 10x zoom capabilities. On the front, there could be a 50MP Samsung JN5 shooter for selfies and video calls.

Infinix GT 50 Pro The GT 50 Pro isn't yet confirmed to arrive in India but, since the phone has already been launched in global markets, it is likely that it could soon make its way to India as well.

The phone features a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPS AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate processor with a proprietary N1 networking chip.