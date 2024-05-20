Check out the 10 best inverter fans to buy in 2024

Inverter fans are becoming increasingly popular due to their energy efficiency and cost-effectiveness. These fans are equipped with powerful motors that consume less power, making them an ideal choice for those looking to reduce their electricity bills. With a wide range of options available in the market, it can be challenging to choose the right inverter fan for your needs. To help you make an informed decision, we have curated a list of the top 10 inverter fans available on the market. From Orient Electric to Atomberg, we have compared the features, pros, and cons of each fan to guide you in selecting the best option for your space.

1. Orient Electric 1200 mm Apex Prime| 5 years warranty by Orient | 350 RPM motor speed| Rust-proof Aluminium blades| Decorative ring & trims| Smoke Brown, pack of 1

The Orient Electric Decorative Ceiling Fan is a stylish and energy-efficient fan that is perfect for any modern home. With a powerful motor and aerodynamic blades, this fan provides excellent air circulation while consuming minimal power. The fan also comes with a remote control for added convenience.

Specifications of Orient Electric 1200 mm Apex Prime| 5 years warranty by Orient

1200mm sweep

Energy-efficient operation

Remote control included

Sleek and modern design

Silent operation

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish and modern design May be slightly expensive compared to other options Energy-efficient operation Comes with a remote control

2. Crompton Energion Hyperjet 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | High Air Delivery | Energy Saving | 2 Year Warranty | Brown

The Crompton Energion Hyperjet Inverter Ceiling Fan is designed to deliver powerful air circulation while consuming minimal energy. With a sleek and modern design, this fan is perfect for contemporary spaces. It also comes with a 5-year warranty for added peace of mind.

Specifications of Crompton Energion Hyperjet 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan

1200mm sweep

High-speed air circulation

Energy-saving operation

5-year warranty

Sleek and modern design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful air circulation May be slightly noisy at high speeds Energy-saving operation Comes with a 5-year warranty

3. ACTIVA 390 Rpm 1200Mm High Speed Bee Approved 5 starss Rated Apsra Brown Ceiling Fan -2 Years Warranty

Specifications of ACTIVA 390 Rpm 1200Mm High Speed Bee Approved 5 starss Rated Apsra Brown Ceiling Fan -2 Years Warranty

1200mm sweep

5-star energy rating

Sturdy and durable construction

Superior air circulation

2-year warranty

The ACTIVA APSRA Ceiling Fan is a 5-star rated energy-efficient fan that provides superior air circulation. With a durable and stylish design, this fan is suitable for both residential and commercial spaces. It also comes with a 2-year warranty for added peace of mind.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid 5-star energy rating Limited color options Superior air circulation Comes with a 2-year warranty

4. KUHL Arctis A1 900mm Decorative Power Saving BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote | 24W | Saves upto 65% Electricity | 5 Star | High Air Flow | Stylish Design | Espresso

The KUHL Decorative Ceiling Fan is an energy-efficient and stylish addition to any space. With its unique design and powerful motor, this fan provides excellent air circulation while consuming minimal electricity. It is also available in a range of attractive color options.

Specifications of KUHL Arctis A1 900mm Decorative Power Saving BLDC Ceiling Fan

1200mm sweep

Energy-efficient operation

Attractive color options

Powerful motor

Silent operation

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish and unique design May be slightly expensive compared to other options Energy-efficient operation Available in attractive color options

5. atomberg Efficio Alpha 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 1+1 Year Warranty (Gloss Black)

The Atomberg Efficio Alpha Inverter Ceiling Fan is a high-performance fan that is designed to deliver powerful air circulation with minimal energy consumption. With advanced features such as BLDC motor technology and smart remote control, this fan offers superior performance and convenience.

Specifications of atomberg Efficio Alpha 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan

1200mm sweep

BLDC motor technology

Smart remote control

Energy-saving operation

Silent operation

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Advanced BLDC motor technology May require professional installation Smart remote control functionality Energy-saving operation

6. Orient Electric 1200 mm Zeno BLDC | BLDC energy saving ceiling fan with Remote |BEE 5-star rated | Saves up to 50% on electricity bills | 3-year warranty by Orient | White, pack of 1

The Orient Electric Zeno Inverter Ceiling Fan is a high-quality fan that offers powerful air circulation with minimal power consumption. With its stylish design and advanced features, this fan is perfect for modern homes and offices. It also comes with a 2-year warranty for added peace of mind.

Specifications of Orient Electric 1200 mm Zeno BLDC | BLDC energy saving ceiling fan

1200mm sweep

Energy-efficient operation

Stylish and modern design

Superior air circulation

2-year warranty

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Stylish and modern design May be slightly expensive compared to other options Energy-efficient operation Comes with a 2-year warranty

7. Crompton SUREBREEZE SEA SAPPHIRA 1200 mm Ceiling Fan for Home | BEE Star Rated Energy Efficient Fan | Superior Air Delivery | HighSpeed | 2 Years Warranty | (Opal White), Pack of 1

The Crompton SUREBREEZE SAPPHIRA Inverter Ceiling Fan is a high-performance fan that is designed to deliver powerful air circulation with minimal energy consumption. With its sleek and modern design, this fan is suitable for both residential and commercial spaces.

Specifications of Crompton SUREBREEZE SEA SAPPHIRA 1200 mm Ceiling Fan

1200mm sweep

Energy-saving operation

Sleek and modern design

Powerful air circulation

Silent operation

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy-saving operation Limited color options Sleek and modern design Powerful air circulation

8. DIGISMART High Speed 850 RPM Uphaar 4 Blades (600MM) Anti DUST Coating Ceiling Fan Smoke Brown - 2 Year Warranty (Uphaar Brown)

The DIGISMART Anti-Dust Coating Inverter Ceiling Fan is designed to provide superior air circulation with minimal dust accumulation. With its anti-dust coating and energy-efficient operation, this fan is perfect for homes and offices. It also comes with a 2-year warranty for added peace of mind.

Specifications of DIGISMART High Speed 850 RPM Uphaar 4 Blades (600MM) Anti DUST Coating Ceiling Fan

1200mm sweep

Anti-dust coating

Energy-efficient operation

Superior air circulation

2-year warranty

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Anti-dust coating for minimal dust accumulation May be slightly noisy at high speeds Energy-efficient operation Comes with a 2-year warranty

Inverter fan Top Features Comparison:

Product Name Energy Efficiency Design Air Circulation Orient Electric Decorative Ceiling Fan Energy-efficient Sleek and modern Excellent Crompton Energion Hyperjet Inverter Ceiling Fan Energy-saving Sleek and modern Powerful ACTIVA 1200mm APSRA 5 Star rated Ceiling Fan 5-star energy rating Sturdy and durable Superior KUHL Decorative Ceiling Fan Energy-efficient Stylish and unique Excellent Atomberg Efficio Alpha Inverter Ceiling Fan Energy-saving Modern and advanced Powerful Orient Electric Zeno Inverter Ceiling Fan Energy-efficient Stylish and modern Superior Crompton SUREBREEZE SAPPHIRA Inverter Ceiling Fan Energy-saving Sleek and modern Powerful DIGISMART Anti-Dust Coating Inverter Ceiling Fan Energy-efficient Anti-dust coating Superior Bajaj Energy-Saving Inverter Ceiling Fan Energy-saving Energy-saving Superior

Best value for money of Inverter fan:

Among the listed inverter fans, the ACTIVA 1200mm APSRA 5 Star rated Ceiling Fan offers the best value for money. With its 5-star energy rating, superior air circulation, and 2-year warranty, this fan provides excellent performance at an affordable price point.

Best overall product of Inverter fan:

Orient Electric 1200 mm Apex Prime

The Orient Electric 1200 mm Apex Prime stands out as the best overall product with its robust 350 RPM motor and rust-proof aluminium blades, ensuring durability and high performance. Its elegant design, featuring a decorative ring and trims, enhances any room's aesthetics. With a 5-year warranty by Orient, this ceiling fan guarantees reliability and peace of mind, making it an ideal choice for your home.

How to find the perfect Inverter fan:

When choosing the perfect inverter fan, consider factors such as energy efficiency, design, air circulation, and warranty. Compare the pros and cons of each product to find the one that best suits your needs. Look for advanced features such as BLDC motor technology and smart remote control for added convenience.

FAQs

Question : What is the price range of inverter fans?

Ans : The price of inverter fans varies depending on the brand, features, and design. Generally, inverter fans range from ₹3000 to ₹7000.

Question : Do inverter fans require professional installation?

Ans : While some inverter fans may require professional installation, many can be easily installed by following the manufacturer's instructions. It is recommended to hire a professional for installation to ensure proper functioning.

Question : What are the key features to look for in an inverter fan?

Ans : When choosing an inverter fan, look for features such as energy efficiency, powerful air circulation, advanced motor technology, remote control functionality, and warranty coverage.

Question : Are inverter fans suitable for commercial spaces?

Ans : Yes, inverter fans are suitable for commercial spaces such as offices, restaurants, and shops. They provide energy-efficient cooling and can help reduce electricity costs.

