Children's Day isn’t just a time for kids, but also for celebrating the young-at-heart! Headphones are practically a necessity for everyone, enhancing entertainment, gaming, and study sessions. Amazon's Children’s Day deals make it easy to find colourful, trendy headphones for every style, from leading brands like JBL, boAt, and Noise. With multiple colour options, you can pick vibrant models that make great gifts for kids and teens alike. Browse the latest models to find the perfect mix of style, quality, and functionality for your little champs.

1. boAt Rockerz 450

The boAt Rockerz 450 headphones offer impressive sound with 40mm dynamic drivers and up to 15 hours of playback time. These on-ear headphones come with soft padded ear cushions, making them comfortable for extended listening. Equipped with integrated controls, they allow easy access to volume, playback, and calls. Dual connectivity (Bluetooth and AUX) provides flexible usage, while the lightweight design enhances portability, making them ideal for casual listening and travel.

Specifications of boAt Rockerz 450 Bluetooth On Ear Headphones

Playback Time: Up to 15 hours

Drivers: 40mm

Connectivity: Bluetooth 4.2 and AUX

Ear Cushions: Padded, on-ear

Controls: Integrated

Modes: Dual (Bluetooth and AUX)

2. JBL Wave Flex in-Ear Wireless Earbuds

JBL’s Wave Flex wireless earbuds deliver rich sound with customizable extra bass EQ via the JBL app. With an IP54 rating, they’re both dustproof and water-resistant, making them ideal for active lifestyles. The Ambient Aware and Talk-Thru features allow users to stay connected to surroundings while listening. These earbuds offer 32 hours of battery life and quick charge functionality, ensuring you’re powered up all day. Google FastPair simplifies the setup, making it a convenient choice for seamless connectivity.

Specifications of JBL Wave Flex in-Ear Wireless Earbuds

Battery Life: 32 hours

Water Resistance: IP54 rated

Connectivity: Bluetooth with Google FastPair

Special Features: Ambient Aware, Talk-Thru

App Support: Customizable EQ with JBL app

3. Noise Pure Pods Wireless Open Ear Earbuds with AirWave™ Technology,Up-to 80H Playtime,Quad Mic with ENC,16mm Neodymium Dynamic Driver,Detachable Pure Band,BTv5.3 (Power Black)

The Noise Pure Pods are open-ear wireless earbuds designed with AirWave™ technology, offering an impressive 80 hours of playback. With a 16mm Neodymium driver, these earbuds produce powerful, immersive sound. Equipped with quad mics and ENC (environmental noise cancellation), they’re perfect for clear calls in noisy settings. The detachable Pure Band provides comfort, while Bluetooth 5.3 ensures stable connectivity. Overall, these earbuds deliver a great experience for long listening sessions and hands-free calls.

Specifications of Noise Pure Pods Wireless Open Ear Earbuds

Battery Life: Up to 80 hours

Driver: 16mm Neodymium

Microphone: Quad mic with ENC

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3

Special Feature: Detachable Pure Band

4. boAt Nirvana Ion Truly Wireless Earbuds

The boAt Nirvana Ion earbuds offer an outstanding 120 hours of playback, with dual EQ modes that deliver customizable sound. Featuring Crystal Bionic Sound and ENx™ technology, they provide clear, rich audio for music and calls. These earbuds also have in-ear detection, automatically pausing playback when removed. With IPX4 water resistance, they are suitable for workouts, and the Hearables App provides additional customization. The combination of high battery life and strong sound quality makes these a standout choice.

Specifications of boAt Nirvana Ion Truly Wireless Earbuds

Battery Life: 120 hours

Sound Technology: Crystal Bionic Sound with Dual EQ Modes

Water Resistance: IPX4

Microphone: 4 mics with ENx™

App Support: Hearables App

5. Boult Audio UFO Truly Wireless Earbuds

Boult Audio’s UFO earbuds come with 48 hours of playtime and built-in app support for personalized control. Featuring a 45ms low-latency gaming mode, they’re perfect for gamers. The 13mm bass drivers produce deep, impactful sound, while the ENC-enabled four microphones provide clear calls. The earbuds also sport breathing LEDs, adding a stylish touch, and are designed and made in India. Overall, they combine robust sound quality with unique gaming and style features.

Specifications of Boult Audio UFO Truly Wireless Earbuds

Battery Life: 48 hours

Latency: 45ms (gaming mode)

Driver: 13mm bass drivers

Microphone: 4 mics with ENC

Design: Breathing LEDs, Made in India

6. ZEBRONICS Duke Wireless Headphone

The ZEBRONICS Duke wireless headphones offer extended playback of up to 60 hours, with a deep bass sound and environmental noise cancellation (ENC) for immersive listening. They support Bluetooth and dual pairing, allowing seamless switching between two devices, and feature a gaming mode for low latency audio. LED lights and voice assistant support add extra convenience, making these headphones a great choice for both music enthusiasts and gamers alike.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS Duke Wireless Headphone

Battery Life: Up to 60 hours

Connectivity: Bluetooth, Dual Pairing

Special Features: Gaming Mode, ENC

Extras: LED lights, Voice Assistant Support

7. ZEBRONICS Zeb-Thunder PRO On-Ear Wireless Headphone

The ZEBRONICS Zeb-Thunder PRO provides up to 60 hours of playback time and includes both wireless and wired modes for versatile usage. Equipped with USB-C type charging, these on-ear headphones deliver reliable audio quality for extended sessions. The design includes soft ear cushions, making it comfortable for prolonged listening. Ideal for daily use, it also offers strong Bluetooth connectivity and good sound quality at an affordable price.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS Zeb-Thunder PRO On-Ear Wireless Headphone

Battery Life: Up to 60 hours

Charging: USB-C Type

Connectivity: Bluetooth and Wired Mode

Comfort: Soft ear cushions

8. JBL Tune 510BT, On Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic, up to 40 Hours Playtime, Pure Bass, Quick Charging, Dual Pairing, Bluetooth 5.0 & Voice Assistant Support for Mobile Phones (Black)

JBL’s Tune 510BT wireless headphones are equipped with JBL Pure Bass sound, offering up to 40 hours of playtime with quick-charging capability for added convenience. These on-ear headphones support dual pairing, allowing connection to multiple devices simultaneously. With Bluetooth 5.0, they ensure stable connectivity and voice assistant support for hands-free control. Compact and foldable, they’re perfect for on-the-go use, making them a convenient choice for everyday listening.

Specifications of JBL Tune 510BT On Ear Wireless Headphones

Battery Life: Up to 40 hours

Sound: JBL Pure Bass

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, Dual Pairing

Extras: Voice Assistant Support

Best earphones and headphones Battery Life Special Features Connectivity Options boAt Rockerz 450 Bluetooth On Ear Up to 15 hours Padded Ear Cushions, Dual Modes Bluetooth, Wired JBL Wave Flex In-Ear Wireless Earbuds Up to 32 hours Extra Bass EQ, Ambient Aware, Talk-Thru Bluetooth, Google FastPair Noise Pure Pods Wireless Open Ear Up to 80 hours AirWave™ Technology, ENC, Detachable Band Bluetooth 5.3 boAt Nirvana Ion Ear Buds Up to 120 hours Dual EQ Modes, in Ear Detection, Crystal Bionic Sound Bluetooth, Hearables App Boult Audio UFO Earbuds Up to 48 hours Low Latency Gaming, Breathing LEDs, Made in India Bluetooth, App Support ZEBRONICS Duke Wireless Headphone Up to 60 hours Gaming Mode, ENC, LED Lights Bluetooth, Dual Pairing ZEBRONICS Zeb-Thunder PRO Headphone Up to 60 hours USB-C Charging, Soft Ear Cushions, Wired Mode Option Bluetooth, Wired JBL Tune 510BT Wireless Headphones Up to 40 hours Pure Bass, Voice Assistant Support, Quick Charging Bluetooth 5.0, Dual Pairing

FAQs

Question : How long does the battery last on average for wireless headphones?

Ans : Battery life varies widely; wireless earbuds usually last between 4 to 12 hours on a single charge, while some over-ear headphones offer up to 60 hours.

Question : What’s the difference between noise isolation and noise cancellation?

Ans : Noise isolation is passive and blocks noise through design, while noise cancellation actively reduces unwanted sounds using technology.

Question : Can I use wireless headphones with multiple devices at once?

Ans : Yes, many models support dual pairing, allowing seamless switching between two devices.

Question : Are waterproof headphones available for workouts?

Ans : Yes, look for an IPX4 or higher rating for water resistance, which makes them suitable for workouts and light rain.

Question : Do wireless earbuds work with voice assistants?

Ans : Many models support voice assistants like Google Assistant or Siri, allowing hands-free control through your voice.