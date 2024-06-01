Are you looking for ways to upgrade your kitchen? Check out Amazon's chimney sale to delight buyers with discounts of up to 50% on top-rated models. For a limited time, buyers have the chance to transform their culinary space with high-quality chimneys at unbeatable prices.

There’s something for everyone - whether you're a passionate home cook or a culinary enthusiast, now is the perfect opportunity to invest in a reliable chimney that adds value to your kitchen and ensures a smoke-free environment for pleasurable cooking.

With amazing offers on Amazon, buyers can choose from a wide selection of models, ranging from slim and modern designs to powerful and efficient ventilation systems. There are tons of options to choose from based on your kitchen style and requirements.

Don’t miss out the chance to save big while upgrading your kitchen’s functionality and aesthetics. Hurry up and grab a new chimney at discounted prices before the offer expires!

1. Faber curved glass kitchen chimney

The Faber 60 cm 1100 m³/hr auto-clean curved glass kitchen chimney is a sight to behold! With innovative filterless technology and push-button controls, this slim black chimney aptly combines style with functionality. Buyers can enjoy efficient smoke extraction of up to 1100 m³/hr, keeping your kitchen fresh and clean while cooking. Amazing, right? The auto-clean feature of this kitchen chimney simplifies maintenance and ensures hassle-free operation. So, what are you waiting for? Upgrade your kitchen with this premium chimney from Faber that’s designed to improve both aesthetics and performance.

Specifications of Faber curved glass kitchen chimney

Ventilation: Extracts up to 1100 m³/hr

Auto-Clean: Simplifies maintenance

Filterless: Enhances efficiency

Push Button Controls: Easy operation

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient ventilation (1100 m³/hr) May be relatively expensive compared to basic models Convenient auto-clean technology Requires electricity, adding to operational costs

2. GLEN Angular Glass Kitchen Chimney

The GLEN 90 cm 1200 m3/hr auto-clean filterless angular glass kitchen chimney (Hood Neo Ex) is loaded with features. You get touch and motion sensor controls, a sleek black design, and a lot of advanced functions. This chimney has a ventilation capacity of 1200 m³/hr which means that all smoke is removed from your kitchen, keeping it fresh and clean while cooking. With the auto-clean feature, you’ll notice how simplified maintenance has become while the filterless design will improve overall efficiency. This chimney from GLEN will upgrade your kitchen.

Specifications of GLEN Angular Glass Kitchen Chimney

Ventilation capacity: 1200 m³/hr

Control system: Touch and motion sensor controls

Cleaning technology: Auto-clean feature

Filter type: Filterless

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient ventilation (1200 m³/hr) Relatively higher cost compared to basic models Convenient touch & motion sensor controls Requires electricity for operation, adding to costs

3. Faber Smart Chimney

The Faber fully automatic autoclean smart chimney (90cm) is an advanced option which features an odour sensor for better overall functionality. Buyers can enjoy convenient hands-free operation and remote control access, which means you get unmatched convenience with this chimney. It comes with a powerful ventilation capacity of 1350 m³/hr along with a filterless design that can extract all smoke while reducing maintenance needs. With this chimney, you can enjoy peace of mind, all thanks to its 12-year warranty on the motor and a 2-year comprehensive warranty. Look no further and transform your kitchen with this Faber chimney.

Specifications of Faber Smart Chimney

Ventilation capacity: 1350 m³/hr

Special features: Odour sensor, hands-free operation, remote control

Filter type: Filterless design

Warranty: 12-year motor warranty, 2-year comprehensive warranty

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient ventilation (1350 m³/hr) Higher initial cost compared to basic models Convenient features (odour sensor, hands-free operation, remote control) Requires electricity for operation, adding to costs

Also Read: Stylish kitchen chimneys for modern homes: Add aesthetics with top 9 options

4. Hindware Smart Appliances Skyla Neo 60 Cm kitchen chimney comes with Autoclean technology and maximum suction power 1350 m3/hr having filterless and motion sensor technology (Black, 60cm)

The Hindware Skyla Neo 60 cm kitchen chimney has a lot to offer! This chimney comes with autoclean technology and a powerful suction capacity of 1350 m3/hr. What else do you get? It features a filterless design and motion sensor technology, making it a great option to efficiently remove grease and odour from your kitchen. It is currently available in black colour and 60cm size. This powerful chimney strikes the right balance between functionality and style and is a wonderful addition to your kitchen space.

Specifications of Hindware Skyla Neo kitchen chimney

Autoclean technology

1350 m3/hr suction power

Filterless design

Motion sensor technology

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Autoclean technology for easy maintenance Filterless design may require frequent cleaning Maximum suction power of 1350 m3/hr Motion sensor technology could malfunction

Also Read: Best chimney for modern homes: Cook without smoke issues with these top picks

5. Hindware Smart Appliances Olenna 90 cm Kitchen Chimney comes with Autoclean technology and maximum suction power of 1200 m3/hr with filterless and Motion Sensor Technology (Black 90cm)

The Hindware Olenna 90 cm kitchen chimney is loaded with features such as autoclean technology and a maximum suction power of 1200 m3/hr. There’s more to this chimney. It comes with a filterless design and motion sensor technology so you can say goodbye to bad smell and greasy air. Currently available in black and 90cm size, this chimney is designed to add value to your kitchen’s cleanliness and aesthetics, making it a great contender for your next purchase, especially as part of the ongoing Amazon sale.

Specifications of Hindware Olenna Kitchen Chimney

Autoclean technology

Maximum suction power of 1200 m3/hr

Filterless design

Motion sensor technology

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Autoclean technology Filterless design may require frequent cleaning maximum suction power of 1350 m3/hr motion sensor technology could malfunction

Also Read: Best kitchen chimney under ₹20000: Upgrade your kitchen with these top recommendations

6. GLEN Filterless Kitchen Chimney

The GLEN 60 cm 1200 m3/hr auto-clean filterless kitchen chimney, known as Hood Anya, is the perfect combination of efficiency and convenience. With a powerful suction capacity of 1200 m3/hr, this chimney quickly removes smoke, grease, and odours from your kitchen. It also features innovative touch and motion sensor controls, making it easy to operate. In addition, its auto-clean technology reduces maintenance hassles in the long run while the filterless design ensures long-term cost savings for all users. Currently, it is available in black and can improve the aesthetics of your kitchen while maintaining cleanliness and freshness, making it a worthy choice for modern households.

Specifications of GLEN Filterless Kitchen Chimney

Suction capacity: 1200 m3/hr

Cleaning technology: Auto-clean

Control system: Touch + motion sensor controls

Design: Filterless, sleek black finish

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful suction capacity of 1200 m3/hr Filterless design might require frequent maintenance Convenient touch and motion sensor controls Auto-clean technology may malfunction over time

Also Read: Best Chimneys for Smoke-Free Cooking: Top 5 options for clean and odour odour-free Kitchens

7. GLEN Filterless Kitchen Chimney

The GLEN 90 cm 1200 m3/hr auto-clean filterless kitchen chimney, the Hood Anya, is an efficient addition to your kitchen. With this chimney, you can enjoy a robust suction capacity of 1200 m3/hr. This chimney can quickly eliminate smoke, grease, and odours. In addition, this chimney features innovative touch and motion sensor controls, making the operation effortless. You also get auto-clean technology in this chimney to reduce maintenance hassles, while the filterless design means long-term cost savings. Currently available in black, this chimney can improve your kitchen aesthetics while maintaining cleanliness and freshness, making it a worthy purchase for modern households seeking reliable performance and convenience in their kitchen appliances.

Specifications of GLEN Filterless Kitchen Chimney

Suction Capacity: 1200 m3/hr

Cleaning technology: Auto-clean

Control system: Touch + motion sensor controls

Design: Filterless, Black

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful suction capacity of 1200 m3/hr Filterless design may require frequent maintenance Convenient touch and motion sensor controls Auto-clean technology might malfunction over time

Also Read: Glen chimneys will keep your kitchen smoke-free and smelling fresh after intensive cooking sessions

8. Wonderchef Ruby Chimney

The Wonderchef Ruby 90cm chimney offers top-notch performance and convenience. Why do we say that, you wonder? This chimney is equipped with a powerful suction of 1400m3/hr to quickly remove smoke and odours from your kitchen. Its auto-clean function can reduce maintenance hassle, while the oil collector ensures cleanliness. With this chimney, you also get low noise operation, making it a useful addition to your kitchen space. Available in black, this chimney not only blends with your kitchen's aesthetics but also provides efficient and quiet ventilation. It's an ideal choice for those seeking a high-performance chimney in a sleek package with no compromises on features and functionality.

Specifications of Wonderchef Ruby Chimney

Suction capacity: 1400m3/hr

Cleaning function: Auto-clean

Oil collector

Noise level: Low

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Powerful suction of 1400m3/hr Maintenance of oil collector may be cumbersome Auto clean function for convenience Potential for noise increase over time

Top 3 features of best kitchen chimneys

Best kitchen chimneys Chimney Features Smart Features Colour Faber Alpha Auto-clean, Filterless technology Push Button Black Glen Neo Ex Auto-clean, Filterless Touch + Motion Sensor Controls Black Faber Stella 3D Fully Automatic Autoclean Odour Sensor, Remote Control, Filterless Black Hindware Skyla Neo Autoclean, Filterless, Motion Sensor Motion Sensor Black Hindware Olenna Autoclean, Filterless, Motion Sensor Motion Sensor Black Glen Anya (60 cm) Auto-clean, Filterless Touch + Motion Sensor Controls Black Glen Anya (90 cm) Auto-clean, Filterless Touch + Motion Sensor Controls Black Wonderchef Ruby Sleek Powerful suction, Auto Clean Oil Collector, Low Noise Black

Best overall kitchen chimney

The Faber 60 cm 1100 m³/hr auto-clean curved glass kitchen chimney (Hood Alpha) stands out as the best overall product. This chimney features filterless technology and push-button controls, allowing it to offer efficient performance and easy maintenance. It also has a slim black design that combines style and functionality with ease, making it a great choice for modern kitchens.

Best value for money kitchen chimney

The Faber fully automatic autoclean smart chimney 90cm offers exceptional value for money. Why do we say that? This chimney has the best features such as an odour sensor, hands-free operation, and remote control, making it a convenient and efficient option. Its powerful suction of 1350 m3/hr and filterless design ensure effective performance. Backed by a 12-year motor warranty and 2-year comprehensive warranty, it guarantees long-term reliability and satisfaction.

How to find the best kitchen chimney

Consider your cooking needs: Assess your cooking habits and the type of cuisine you prepare regularly to determine the chimney's required suction capacity.

Evaluate kitchen space: Measure the available space above your cooktop to ensure the chimney fits properly.

Research chimney types: Explore different types such as ducted, ductless, and auto-clean chimneys to find one that suits your kitchen layout and requirements.

Check suction power: Choose a chimney with sufficient suction power (measured in cubic meters per hour, m3/hr) to effectively remove smoke, odour, and grease from your kitchen.

Look for filter type: Consider the type of filter (baffle, cassette, or charcoal) based on your cooking style and maintenance preferences.

Assess noise levels: Opt for a chimney with low noise levels to ensure a peaceful cooking environment.

Similar articles for you

Best chimney under ₹10000: Top 8 options to consider for a cleaner and fresher kitchen

Best electric kitchen chimneys in India: Top 8 options to consider for a clean and efficient kitchen

Best Crompton kitchen chimneys: Enhance your cooking experience with top 10 options

Best Prestige Chimney: Experience smoke-free cooking experience with these top picks for your kitchen

Top 10 Whirlpool chimneys for your kitchen: Cook without worrying about smoke and odour

FAQs

Question : What is the ideal suction power for a kitchen chimney?

Ans : The ideal suction power depends on the size of your kitchen and cooking habits. For regular home kitchens, a suction power of 600-800 m3/hr is sufficient, while larger kitchens or heavy cooking may require higher capacities.

Question : How often should I clean the filters of my kitchen chimney?

Ans : It's recommended to clean the chimney filters every 2-3 months for optimal performance. However, this may vary depending on your cooking frequency and the type of filter used.

Question : Can I install a kitchen chimney myself?

Ans : While it's possible to install a chimney yourself, it's advisable to hire a professional for proper installation. Improper installation can affect performance and may void the warranty.

Question : What are the benefits of auto-clean technology in kitchen chimneys?

Ans : Auto-clean technology eliminates the need for manual cleaning by using heat and water vapor to dissolve grease and oil deposits. This ensures hassle-free maintenance and prolongs the chimney's lifespan.

Question : How do I choose between ducted and ductless kitchen chimneys?

Ans : Ducted chimneys expel cooking fumes outside through a duct, offering more effective ventilation. Ductless chimneys use filters to clean the air before recirculating it back into the kitchen. Choose based on your kitchen layout and preference for ventilation efficiency.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!