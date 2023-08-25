Choose from best 32-inch TV and enhance your viewing experience

32-inch TVs are a good option for people looking for an immersive watching solution for small spaced. Check out the top picks for 32-inch TVs curated for you.

Are you looking to upgrade your TV, but are confused about which size and configuration to get? With the rise of demand for modern TVs, most people go for bigger screens for better and more immersive viewing experience. In this race, the 32-inch form factor has gained immense popularity due to multiple reasons. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A 32-inch TV takes less space compared to other models and sizes, making it apt for small apartments and cosy living spaces. A comfortable and snug viewing experience is what everyone wants. This has led to manufacturers offering several options for people looking for a 32-inch TV.

In this article, we go over the 10 best 32-inch TVs that you can look at, to upgrade your living spaces. We have a closer look at the features and the viewing experience every product offers, along with the pros and cons that you should be aware of while making a purchase. Read on to see the top selection of 32-inch TVs, and decide which one is right for you. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. Acer 80 cm (32 inches) Advanced I Series This Acer 32-inch smart LED TV comes with an HD ready panel supporting a refresh rate of 60 hertz. The TV has dual-band Wi-Fi along with 2 way Bluetooth for better connectivity. You get multiple smart features like Google TV, content recommendation, personal profile, along with the support for Google TV and built-in Chromecast. The quad-core processor of the TV works well with the 1.5 GB RAM onboard, and 16 GB storage. On the audio front, you get 30W speakers with 5 sound modes to match the ambience of the content you are watching. The display is super bright with HDR 10 support.

Specifications: Model: Acer AR32GR2841HDFL

Screen Size: 32 inches {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Viewing Angle: 178 degrees {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Connectivity: Dual band Wi-Fi, 2-way Bluetooth

HDMI Ports: 2.0 x 2 (HDMI 1 supports ARC)

USB Ports: 2.0 x 2 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sound: 30 Watts Output, Dolby Audio, 5 Sound Modes

Smart TV Features: Google TV, Content Recommendations, Watchlist, Personal Profile, Google Assistant, Built-in Chromecast, Voice-enabled Smart Remote, Hotkeys for Quick Access

Processor: Quad Core Processor, 1.5 GB RAM {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Storage: 16 GB

Pros Cons Google TV and Built-in Chromecast for seamless streaming Limited HD Ready resolution Dolby Audio and 5 Sound Modes for enhanced audio experience

2. TCL 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S Series If you're on the hunt for a sleek and immersive viewing experience, the TCL 32-inch S Series TV might just be your perfect pick. With its 32-inch screen and bezel-less design, this TV blends seamlessly into your space. From streaming your favourite shows on Netflix and Prime Video to enjoying the vast content library on Google Playstore, it's all at your fingertips. The HD Ready display with HDR 10 ensures vibrant visuals, and the Google Assistant feature adds a touch of convenience to your entertainment journey. Its compact dimensions make it a great fit for various rooms.

Specifications: Screen Size: 32 Inches {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Brand: TCL

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 768p {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Special Feature: Google Assistant, HD Ready TV + HDR 10, T-cast, Apps: Netflix, Youtube, Prime Video & 7000+ Apps

Pros Cons Bezel-less design for an immersive viewing experience HD Ready resolution might not be suitable for some demanding users HD Ready display with HDR 10 for vibrant visuals

3. VW 80 cm (32 inches) Frameless Series HD Ready LED TV This Frameless Series HD Ready LED TV delivers a clear and crisp viewing experience with it's A+ Grade Panel and True Colour technology. The slim bezel design and cinema mode create an immersive visual treat. With 20 Watts powerful stereo output, it ensures an audio experience that complements the visuals. Connectivity is a breeze with 2 HDMI and 2 USB ports. Plus, the 1-year warranty from Visio World offers peace of mind. Elevate your home entertainment with the VW Frameless S Series LED TV. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications: Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768)

Refresh Rate: 60 hertz

Viewing Angle: 178 degrees {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports

Sound: 20 Watts output, Power Audio, Music Equalizer

Display: A+ Grade Panel, IPE Technology, True Colour, Cinema Zoom, Slim Bezel, Cinema Mode {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros Cons Frameless design and slim bezel for an immersive visual experience No smart TV features Powerful stereo output for enhanced audio quality

4. Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series This Samsung TV is a stellar choice for your home entertainment needs. With a sleek 32-inch LED display and HD Ready resolution, this TV delivers crisp visuals that bring your content to life. It supports a wide range of internet services including Netflix, Prime Video, and more, ensuring access to your favourite shows and movies. The TV's compact dimensions and multiple connectivity options like Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, and HDMI make it a convenient addition to any space.

Specifications: Screen Size: 32 Inches

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, SonyLiv, YouTube, Hotstar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Display Technology: LED

Resolution: 1366x768

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros Cons Wide range of supported internet services for diverse content options 60Hz refresh rate Compact dimensions cater to various room setups

5. Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV With its 80 cm HD Ready LED screen, enjoy stunning visuals and vivid colours that enhance your viewing experience. The dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity ensures seamless streaming, while the multiple HDMI and USB ports allow easy connection to various devices. Immerse yourself in a 20W Dolby Audio soundscape that delivers clear and immersive audio. The smart TV features Fire TV Built-In, offering access to popular apps like Prime Video, Netflix, and more, along with the convenience of voice control through Alexa. A metal bezel-less screen adds a touch of elegance to your space, while the comprehensive warranty ensures peace of mind.

Specifications: Screen Size: 80 cm (32 inches)

Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Refresh Rate: 60 hertz

Connectivity: Dual Band Wi-Fi, 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, ARC, Bluetooth 5.0, Ethernet, 3.5mm earphone Jack

Sound: 20 Watts Output, Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual: X, DTS-HD {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Smart TV Features: Fire TV Built-In, Supported Apps, Voice Remote with Alexa, Display Mirroring, Quad core ARM Cortex-A35 CPU @ 2.0GHz, 1GB RAM + 8GB Internal Storage

Display: Metal bezel-less Screen

Pros Cons Dolby Audio and DTS technology ensure immersive sound Potential for enhanced audio experience with external speakers Fire TV Built-In provides access to numerous apps

6. OnePlus 80 cm (32 inches) Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV Elevate your entertainment experience with the OnePlus Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV. Its HD Ready resolution and 60Hz refresh rate deliver vibrant visuals and smooth motion, while the 20W Dolby Audio sound system ensures immersive audio. With 2 HDMI and USB ports, connecting your devices is effortless. Enjoy the power of Android TV 9.0, Google Assistant, Play Store, and Chromecast for seamless streaming. The bezel-less design and LED panel enhance your viewing pleasure, while a comprehensive warranty adds peace of mind to your investment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications: Screen Size: 80 cm (32 inches)

Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768)

Refresh Rate: 60 hertz {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports

Sound: 20 Watts Output, Dolby Audio

Smart TV Features: Android TV 9.0, OnePlus Connect, Google Assistant, Play Store, Chromecast, Supported Apps {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Display: LED Panel, Noise Reduction, Colour Space Mapping, Dynamic Contrast, Anti-Aliasing

Pros Cons HD Ready resolution for crisp visuals Wall mount not included and charged extra Android TV 9.0 provides access to a wide range of apps

7. LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV The LG 32-inch Smart LED TV's HD resolution and 60Hz refresh rate deliver clear visuals and smooth motion, while the 10W sound output with DTS Virtual:X ensures immersive audio. With 2 HDMI and 1 USB port, connecting your devices is hassle-free. Enjoy the convenience of Web OS Smart TV, Wi-Fi, and screen mirroring. The Active HDR and Slim LED backlight module enhance the visual experience. LG's comprehensive warranty and easy return policy provide peace of mind.

Specifications: Screen Size: 80 cm (32 inches) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768)

Refresh Rate: 60 hertz

Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sound output: 10 Watts Output, 2 Speakers, DTS Virtual:X

Smart TV Features: Web OS Smart TV, Wi-Fi, Screen Mirroring

Display: Active HDR, Display Type: Flat, BackLight Module: Slim LED {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros Cons Active HDR enhances picture quality Sound output may not be sufficient for larger rooms Web OS Smart TV offers user-friendly interface

8. Acer 80 cm (32 inches) Advanced N Series HD Ready LED TV With a 32-inch screen, this TV offers crisp visuals at a 720p resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The frameless design and A+ Grade Panel enhance your viewing experience. Dynamic Contrast and Intelligent Signal Calibration ensure vibrant colours and sharp images. Connectivity options like HDMI and USB allow seamless device integration. With its sleek design and advanced features, this Acer TV is a perfect addition to your home entertainment setup.

Specifications: Screen Size: 80 cm (32 inches)

Resolution: 720p {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Special Features: Frameless Design, A+ Grade Panel, Dynamic Contrast, Intelligent Signal Calibration, Digital Noise Reduction

Model Name: Acer 80 cm (32 inches) N Series HD Ready LED TV AR32NSV53HDFL (Black) (2023 Model) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Included Components: 1 LED TV, 1 Remote, 1 User Manual, 1 Table Top Stand, 4 Screws

Connectivity: USB, HDMI

Pros Cons Frameless design for an immersive viewing experience Limited resolution (720p) compared to Full HD options Dynamic Contrast and Intelligent Signal Calibration enhance picture quality

9. Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) Android 11 Series HD Ready Smart LED TV Add value to your entertainment with the Redmi Android 11 Series HD Ready Smart LED TV. With a 32-inch screen and a 720p resolution, enjoy vibrant visuals and immersive experiences. The TV features PatchWall 4 with IMDb Integration, offering a variety of content options. The Kids Mode with Parental Lock ensures safe viewing for the little ones. With Android TV 11, Google Assistant, and Chromecast Built-in, seamless connectivity and voice control are at your fingertips. This Redmi TV is a versatile addition to your home entertainment setup. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications: Screen Size: 80 cm (32 inches)

Resolution: 720p

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Special Features: PatchWall 4 with IMDb Integration, Kids Mode with Parental Lock, Android TV 11, Google Assistant, Chromecast Built-in

Pros Cons PatchWall 4 offers a wide range of content options Default audio output may not be up to the mark Android TV 11 and Chromecast Built-in for seamless connectivity

10.iFFALCON 80.04 cm (32 inches) Bezel-Less S Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV The iFFALCON Bezel-Less S Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV redefines your viewing experience. With a 32-inch screen and HD Ready resolution, enjoy clear visuals and vibrant colours. The TV boasts a sleek bezel-less design, enhancing your décor. It offers seamless connectivity with 2 HDMI ports and 1 USB port. The Dolby Audio ensures immersive sound, while the Android TV platform provides access to popular apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+Hotstar. The A+ Grade Panel, AI Picture Engine 2.0, and HDR 10 technology deliver enhanced picture quality. Enjoy the convenience of in-built Wi-Fi, screen mirroring, and a 1-year warranty.

Specifications: Screen Size: 80.04 cm (32 inches) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Resolution: HD Ready (1366 x 768)

Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz

Connectivity: 2 HDMI Ports, 1 USB Port, 1 Headphone output {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sound: 24 Watts Output | Dolby Audio MS 12 Y

Smart TV Features: Android TV, In-Built Wi-Fi, 1 GB RAM, 8 GB ROM, 64-bit Quad Core Processor, In-Built Apps: Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar

Display: A+ Grade Panel, 178 Degree Wide Viewing Angle, AI Picture Engine 2.0, Dolby Audio, HDR 10, Micro Dimming, Bezel-Less Design {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros Cons Bezel-less design adds a touch of elegance Limited resolution compared to Full HD or higher Wide range of in-built apps for entertainment

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Acer Advanced I Series HD Ready Smart LED TV Dual band WiFi Google TV Dolby Audio TCL Bezel-Less S Series HD Ready Smart Android TV Frameless design Android TV 9.0 10,62,000+ hours of content Redmi HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV Dual Band Wi-Fi Alexa Voice Remote DTS Virtual:X sound OnePlus Y Series HD Ready LED Smart Android TV OxygenPlay Bezel-less design Google Assistant LG HD Ready Smart LED TV Web OS Smart TV Active HDR Down Firing Sound iFFALCON Bezel-Less S Series HD Ready Android TV Bezel-less design AI Picture Engine 2.0 Dolby Audio Redmi Android 11 Series HD Ready Smart LED TV PatchWall 4 with IMDb Integration Android TV 11 90+ Free Live Channels Acer N Series HD Ready LED TV Frameless Design A+ Grade Panel Intelligent Signal Calibration Samsung Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED TV Google Assistant HDR10 support Wide Viewing Angle VW Frameless Series HD Ready LED TV 7 tank processed power coated body Anti-Reflective Coating Blue Light Reduction

Best value for money The TCL Bezel-Less S Series HD Ready Smart Android TV offers an attractive package with its frameless design, Android TV 9.0, and extensive content availability, making it a fantastic value for the price.

Best overall product The Redmi Android 11 Series HD Ready Smart LED TV stands out as the best overall product with its comprehensive features like PatchWall 4, Android TV 11, and a vast range of supported apps, ensuring a remarkable viewing experience. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How to find the right 32-inch TV? To choose the right 32-inch TV, consider factors like resolution (preferably HD Ready or higher), smart features, connectivity options, and sound quality. Look for models that offer a good balance between picture quality and smart capabilities to suit your entertainment needs.