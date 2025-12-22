Christmas 2025 buying guide: 7 Tech gift options across budgets in India

With Christmas approaching, many shoppers are turning to technology products that balance everyday utility with seasonal appeal. From personal audio devices to smartphones and smart wearables, brands are positioning a wide range of gadgets as suitable holiday gifts for different budgets and use cases.

This guide outlines several tech products currently available in the Indian market that are being highlighted as Christmas and New Year gifting options.

Over-ear headphones Noise has introduced the Master Buds Max, positioned as India’s first over-ear headphones to feature Sound by Bose technology. The headphones offer adaptive active noise cancellation designed to reduce background sound in busy environments, along with Dynamic EQ for balanced audio output.

Battery life is rated at up to 60 hours on a single charge, and the design includes vegan leather cushioning intended for extended wear. The Noise Master Buds Max are listed on Amazon at ₹9,999.

Smartphone for everyday use The Google Pixel 10, available in a 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration, is being presented as a future-ready smartphone option. It is powered by Google’s latest Tensor processor and includes a range of AI-driven features such as real-time photo enhancements, on-device editing tools, live translation and automatic call screening.

The device also includes a high-resolution display, all-day battery support and built-in security features. The Pixel 10 is currently available on Amazon at ₹72,348.

AI-generated graphic for tech gift ideas this Christmas.

Instant camera Fujifilm’s Instax Mini 41 targets users interested in instant photography. The camera features a retro-inspired black and silver design with an orange accent, along with Close-up Mode and Automatic Light Adjustment to support indoor and low-light photography.

Designed for quick photo printing and sharing, the Instax Mini 41 is available on Fujifilm’s official website at ₹10,499.

Open-ear earbuds The JC SYNQ OWS Earbuds (JST 476) use an open-ear design intended to allow environmental awareness during commuting or exercise. The earbuds offer up to 50 hours of playback, dual charging support and HD voice quality for calls.

They are positioned as a dual-purpose accessory for work and entertainment and are available on the company’s official website at ₹3,299.

Soundbar The JC Sonic Bar (JST 648) is a compact soundbar delivering 200W RMS output with enhanced bass. It supports multiple connectivity options and is aimed at users looking to upgrade their television or gaming audio setup without investing in a full home theatre system.

The soundbar is available through the company’s official website at a price of ₹7,499.

Budget smartwatch The Lyne Lancer 19 smartwatch offers a 1.83-inch display, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and support for sports modes and water resistance. It also includes wireless charging and is designed for users seeking basic fitness and notification features.

The smartwatch is available at major retail and electronics stores, priced at ₹1,499.

Entry-level wireless earbuds U&i’s TWS 7020 Classy earbuds cater to budget-conscious buyers. They feature Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, up to 60 hours of playback and low-latency performance for gaming and video streaming. The earbuds are also splash-resistant and available in three colour options.

They are sold across leading retail and electronics outlets at ₹799.

