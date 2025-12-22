Subscribe

Christmas 2025 buying guide: 7 Tech gift options across budgets in India

If you are looking for a practical guide to Christmas and New Year tech gifting in India, covering headphones, smartphones, cameras, audio accessories and more, we have got you covered. Across budgets, with key features, here are seven tech gift ideas to help buyers make informed festive purchases.

Govind Choudhary
Updated22 Dec 2025, 11:12 AM IST
Advertisement
The Pixel 10 is currently available on Amazon at a discounted price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>72,348.
The Pixel 10 is currently available on Amazon at a discounted price of ₹72,348.(Google)

With Christmas approaching, many shoppers are turning to technology products that balance everyday utility with seasonal appeal. From personal audio devices to smartphones and smart wearables, brands are positioning a wide range of gadgets as suitable holiday gifts for different budgets and use cases.

This guide outlines several tech products currently available in the Indian market that are being highlighted as Christmas and New Year gifting options.

You may be interested in

17% OFF

Noise Master Buds Max, Sound by Bose Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Segment Leading Adaptive ANC, Dynamic EQ, LHDC 5.0, Immersive Spatial Audio,Upto 60H Playtime, App Support (Onyx)

  • Noise Master Buds Max
  • Sound by Bose Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Segment Leading Adaptive ANC
  • Dynamic EQ

₹9999

₹11999

Get This

17% OFF

Noise Master Buds Max, Sound by Bose Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Segment Leading Adaptive ANC, Dynamic EQ, LHDC 5.0, Immersive Spatial Audio,Upto 60H Playtime, App Support (Silver)

  • Noise Master Buds Max
  • Sound by Bose Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Segment Leading Adaptive ANC
  • Dynamic EQ

₹9999

₹11999

Get This

17% OFF

Noise Master Buds Max, Sound by Bose Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Segment Leading Adaptive ANC, Dynamic EQ, LHDC 5.0, Immersive Spatial Audio,Upto 60H Playtime, App Support (Titanium)

  • Noise Master Buds Max
  • Sound by Bose Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Segment Leading Adaptive ANC
  • Dynamic EQ

₹9999

₹11999

Get This

13% OFF

Noise Master Buds, Sound by Bose in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds, Up to 49dB Adaptive ANC, LHDC 5.0, Immersive Spatial Audio, 44H Playtime with 6 mic ENC, Dual Pairing, IPX5 Ear Buds TWS (Onyx)

  • Noise Master Buds
  • Sound by Bose in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds
  • Up to 49dB Adaptive ANC

₹6999

₹7999

Get This

64% OFF

Noise Newly Launched Buds X2 in Ear Truly Wireless Earbuds with Massive 140H of Playtime, ANC (up to 32dB), Rubberised Finish, Dual Device Pairing, Dual EQ Modes, BT v5.3 (Ebony Black)

  • Noise Newly Launched Buds X2 in Ear Truly Wireless Earbuds with Massive 140H of Playtime
  • ANC (up to 32dB)
  • Rubberised Finish

₹1599

₹4499

Get This

58% OFF

Noise Airwave Max 4 Wireless Over Ear Headphones with 70H Playtime, ENC, 40mm Driver, Low Latency(up to 40ms), Dual Pairing, BT v5.4 (Carbon Black)

  • Noise Airwave Max 4 Wireless Over Ear Headphones with 70H Playtime
  • ENC
  • 40mm Driver

₹2499

₹5999

Get This

13% OFF

Noise Master Buds, Sound by Bose in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds, Up to 49dB Adaptive ANC, LHDC 5.0, Immersive Spatial Audio, 44H Playtime with 6 mic ENC, Dual Pairing, IPX5 Ear Buds TWS (Titanium)

  • Noise Master Buds
  • Sound by Bose in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds
  • Up to 49dB Adaptive ANC

₹6999

₹7999

Get This

60% OFF

Noise Buds Trance in-Ear Truly Wireless Earbuds with 45H of Playtime, Low Latency(up to 40 ms), Instacharge(10 min=200 min), BT v5.3(True Purple)

  • Noise Buds Trance in-Ear Truly Wireless Earbuds with 45H of Playtime
  • Low Latency(up to 40 ms)
  • Instacharge(10 min=200 min)

₹999

₹2499

Get This

13% OFF

Noise Master Buds, Sound by Bose in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds, Up to 49dB Adaptive ANC, LHDC 5.0, Immersive Spatial Audio, 44H Playtime with 6 mic ENC, Dual Pairing, IPX5 Ear Buds TWS (Silver)

  • Noise Master Buds
  • Sound by Bose in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds
  • Up to 49dB Adaptive ANC

₹6999

₹7999

Get This

30% OFF

Noise Newly Launched Air Buds Pro 6 in Ear Truly Wireless Earbuds with Hybrid ANC (up to 49dB), LHDC with 12.4mm Titanium Driver, 50H of Playtime, Google Fast Pair, BT v5.3(Nimbus Grey)

  • Noise Newly Launched Air Buds Pro 6 in Ear Truly Wireless Earbuds with Hybrid ANC (up to 49dB)
  • LHDC with 12.4mm Titanium Driver
  • 50H of Playtime

₹2799

₹3999

Get This

Over-ear headphones

Noise has introduced the Master Buds Max, positioned as India’s first over-ear headphones to feature Sound by Bose technology. The headphones offer adaptive active noise cancellation designed to reduce background sound in busy environments, along with Dynamic EQ for balanced audio output.

Advertisement

Battery life is rated at up to 60 hours on a single charge, and the design includes vegan leather cushioning intended for extended wear. The Noise Master Buds Max are listed on Amazon at 9,999.

Smartphone for everyday use

The Google Pixel 10, available in a 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration, is being presented as a future-ready smartphone option. It is powered by Google’s latest Tensor processor and includes a range of AI-driven features such as real-time photo enhancements, on-device editing tools, live translation and automatic call screening.

The device also includes a high-resolution display, all-day battery support and built-in security features. The Pixel 10 is currently available on Amazon at 72,348.

AI-generated graphic for tech gift ideas this Christmas.

Instant camera

Fujifilm’s Instax Mini 41 targets users interested in instant photography. The camera features a retro-inspired black and silver design with an orange accent, along with Close-up Mode and Automatic Light Adjustment to support indoor and low-light photography.

Advertisement

Designed for quick photo printing and sharing, the Instax Mini 41 is available on Fujifilm’s official website at 10,499.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 15 drops to ₹36,490 in Croma sale: How the deal works

Open-ear earbuds

The JC SYNQ OWS Earbuds (JST 476) use an open-ear design intended to allow environmental awareness during commuting or exercise. The earbuds offer up to 50 hours of playback, dual charging support and HD voice quality for calls.

They are positioned as a dual-purpose accessory for work and entertainment and are available on the company’s official website at 3,299.

Soundbar

The JC Sonic Bar (JST 648) is a compact soundbar delivering 200W RMS output with enhanced bass. It supports multiple connectivity options and is aimed at users looking to upgrade their television or gaming audio setup without investing in a full home theatre system.

Advertisement

The soundbar is available through the company’s official website at a price of 7,499.

Budget smartwatch

The Lyne Lancer 19 smartwatch offers a 1.83-inch display, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and support for sports modes and water resistance. It also includes wireless charging and is designed for users seeking basic fitness and notification features.

The smartwatch is available at major retail and electronics stores, priced at 1,499.

Also Read | This ChatGPT Christmas Easter Egg turns your selfie into a Santa message!

Entry-level wireless earbuds

U&i’s TWS 7020 Classy earbuds cater to budget-conscious buyers. They feature Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, up to 60 hours of playback and low-latency performance for gaming and video streaming. The earbuds are also splash-resistant and available in three colour options.

They are sold across leading retail and electronics outlets at 799.

Advertisement

Key Takeaways
  • Diverse tech products cater to various budgets, making gifting easy and accessible.
  • Innovative features like noise cancellation and instant photography enhance user experience.
  • Tech gifts are increasingly popular for their practicality and seasonal appeal.
 
 
Christmas
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsChristmas 2025 buying guide: 7 Tech gift options across budgets in India
Read Next Story