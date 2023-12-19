Christmas gifting guide: 8 best Bluetooth speakers to gift this season

As the holiday season approaches, the search for the perfect Christmas gifts begins. With technology continually evolving, gifting a gadget that combines innovation, utility, and enjoyment is a brilliant choice. Among such gadgets, Bluetooth speakers stand out as a versatile and universally appreciated gift. This Christmas, we’ve compiled a list of the 8 best Bluetooth speakers that promise to be the highlight under any Christmas tree.

Bluetooth speakers have revolutionized the way we experience music and sound. They offer the convenience of wireless connectivity, exceptional sound quality, and the flexibility to enjoy music indoors or on the go. Whether it's for a music enthusiast, a podcast addict, or someone who loves hosting gatherings, there's a Bluetooth speaker for everyone.

Our carefully curated guide focuses on a range of speakers that cater to different needs and budgets. From compact, portable models perfect for outdoor adventurers to sophisticated, high-fidelity units for audiophiles, each speaker on our list promises high-quality sound and reliable performance. We’ve considered various factors such as audio quality, battery life, durability, design, and special features to ensure that you find the ideal speaker to gift this Christmas.

Moreover, in the spirit of the holiday season, we’ve also included tips on how to choose the right speaker for your loved ones based on their lifestyle and preferences. Whether it’s for someone who loves to travel, a friend who’s a tech enthusiast, or a family member who enjoys throwing parties, our guide will help you pick a speaker that aligns with their interests and enhances their audio experience.

In conclusion, a Bluetooth speaker is more than just a gadget; it’s a gift of experience – of music, stories, and memories. So, dive into our Christmas Gifting Guide and discover the 8 best Bluetooth speakers that are sure to bring joy and melody to your holiday celebrations.

1. JBL PartyBox 110

The JBL PartyBox 110 is a standout choice for anyone looking for the best Christmas gift that combines monstrous sound and a dynamic light show. With its 160W JBL Pro Sound output, it delivers an impressive audio experience suitable for any party or gathering. The adjustable deep bass levels ensure that every beat is felt. Its dynamic light show, syncing colours to the beat, adds an immersive audiovisual element that is sure to be a hit. The speaker's built-in rechargeable battery offers up to 12 hours of playtime, perfect for long celebrations. Additionally, its splash proof design and inputs for a mic and guitar make it versatile for various entertainment needs.

Specifications of JBL PartyBox 110

JBL Pro Sound: 160W output for powerful audio.

Dynamic Light Show: Syncs colours to the beat with customizable patterns.

Battery Life: Up to 12 hours of playtime with a built-in rechargeable battery.

Splashproof Design: IPX4 rated for protection against splashes.

Inputs: Includes mic and guitar inputs for added versatility.

Pros Cons High-quality sound with 160W output Bulky for some spaces Dynamic and customizable light show

2. Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II)

The Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II) is an ideal Christmas gift for those who appreciate premium sound quality in a portable package. This speaker stands out with its 360-degree wireless surround sound, offering consistent and uniform audio coverage. It boasts a longer battery life of up to 17 hours, surpassing its predecessor. The water and dust-resistant design (IP55 rating) ensures durability in various environments. Its built-in microphone for voice calls and easy access to voice assistants, along with the ability to connect to Amazon Alexa-enabled devices, add convenience. The SoundLink Revolve+ II is user-friendly, with voice prompts for easy pairing and a multi-connect feature for seamless music control.

Specifications of Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II):

360-degree Sound: Delivers consistent, uniform coverage.

Battery Life: Up to 17 hours from a rechargeable lithium-ion battery.

Water and Dust Resistant: IP55 rating for durability.

Built-in Microphone: For calls and voice assistant access.

Connectivity: Easy pairing with voice prompts and multi-connect feature.

Pros Cons True 360-degree sound coverage Higher price point Long battery life (up to 17 hours)

3. Sony SRS-XP500

The Sony SRS-XP500 is a fantastic Christmas gift choice for those who love to keep the party going with great music. It delivers powerful sound with crisp highs and a deep, punchy bass, thanks to its front tweeters and X-balanced speakers. With an impressive battery life of up to 20 hours, it ensures non-stop entertainment. The speaker is designed to withstand splashes with its IPX4 splashproof rating, making it a worry-free option for outdoor events. The ambient lighting feature adds a modern touch, suitable for parties and everyday use. Its quick charge capability is a significant advantage, providing up to 80 minutes of playback with just 10 minutes of charging.

Specifications of Sony SRS-XP500

Sound Quality: Dual front tweeters and X-balanced speakers for powerful sound.

Battery Life: Up to 20 hours of playtime.

Splashproof: IPX4 rated for splash resistance.

Ambient Lighting: Modern lighting for parties and daily use.

Quick Charge: 80 minutes of playback with a 10-minute charge.

Pros Cons High-quality, powerful sound output Size may be cumbersome for some Long battery life (up to 20 hours)

4. Marshall Middleton

The Marshall Middleton is a remarkable Christmas gift for audiophiles and music lovers. It stands out with its True Stereophonic multi-directional stereo sound, offering an immersive listening experience. Its rugged, IP67 dust- and water-resistant build makes it suitable for both outdoor adventures and indoor elegance. With over 20 hours of portable playtime, it ensures uninterrupted musical enjoyment. The Middleton's Stack Mode, allowing connection with other Middleton speakers, amplifies the listening experience. Its no-fuss pairing, combined with app-based sound control, makes it user-friendly. The blend of iconic design, durability, and superior sound quality makes the Marshall Middleton an excellent gift choice.

Specifications of Marshall Middleton

True Stereophonic Sound: Multi-directional stereo sound.

Durability: IP67 dust- and water-resistant.

Battery Life: Over 20 hours of playtime.

Stack Mode: Connect with other Middleton speakers.

User-Friendly: Easy pairing and app control for sound adjustments.

Pros Cons Superior multi-directional sound Premium price Highly durable and water-resistant (IP67) Size may not be suitable for all spaces

5. Marshall Willen

The Marshall Willen is an exceptional Christmas gift for those who value portability and style in their audio devices. Its compact size and IP67 dust- and water-resistance rating make it a resilient companion for all adventures. Offering 15+ hours of playtime, it stands out as a reliable portable speaker. The flexible positioning and mounting strap enhance its usability, allowing it to be used in various settings. The Willen's straightforward pairing process and robust sound output, despite its small size, make it a preferred choice for music enthusiasts who are always on the move.

Specifications of Marshall Willen

Portability: Compact size with a mounting strap.

Durability: IP67 dust- and water-resistance.

Battery Life: Over 15 hours of playtime.

Design: Stylish and suitable for various environments.

User Experience: Easy pairing and robust sound.

Pros Cons Compact and portable Battery life shorter compared to others High durability (IP67 rating)

6. JBL Flip 6

The JBL Flip 6 is a perfect Christmas gift for those seeking a balance of sound quality, durability, and portability in a Bluetooth speaker. It boasts a racetrack-shaped woofer and separate tweeter for high frequencies, delivering clear and powerful sound. The IP67 water and dustproof rating ensures it can withstand various outdoor conditions. With up to 12 hours of playtime and features like PartyBoost and JBL Portable App personalization, it's ideal for music enthusiasts who enjoy on-the-go entertainment. Its compact design and robust sound make the JBL Flip 6 a top choice for a versatile and reliable portable speaker.

Specifications of JBL Flip 6

Sound Quality: Racetrack-shaped woofer and separate tweeter for clarity.

Durability: IP67 water and dustproof.

Battery Life: Up to 12 hours of playtime.

Additional Features: PartyBoost, JBL Portable App.

Design: Compact and portable.

Pros Cons High-quality sound with clear output Battery life could be longer Robust and durable (IP67 rating)

7. JBL Charge 4

The JBL Charge 4 is a fantastic Christmas gift for those who appreciate a blend of signature sound quality and practicality. This wireless portable Bluetooth speaker delivers the renowned JBL sound with powerful bass radiators, making it ideal for music lovers. It offers an impressive 20 hours of playtime, ensuring long-lasting enjoyment. The Charge 4's IPX7 waterproof design adds to its versatility, making it suitable for outdoor use. Its unique JBL Connect+ Technology allows for the pairing of 100 JBL speakers, creating an expansive sound experience. Additionally, the built-in power bank with a high-capacity 7500mAh battery is a convenient feature for charging devices on the go.

Specifications of JBL Charge 4

Sound Quality: JBL Signature Sound with bass radiators.

Battery Life: 20 hours of playtime.

Waterproof Design: IPX7 rating.

Connectivity: JBL Connect+ for pairing multiple speakers.

Power Bank: 7500mAh battery for device charging.

Pros Cons Excellent sound quality with deep bass Bulkier compared to smaller models Long battery life (20 hours)

8. boAt Stone 1800

The boAt Stone 1800 is an excellent Christmas gift choice for those who enjoy powerful sound and vibrant aesthetics. This Bluetooth speaker boasts a remarkable 90W RMS output, ensuring every beat is heard with clarity and depth. Its 5-hour playtime is adequate for short outings and gatherings. The speaker's IPX6 splash resistance makes it ideal for outdoor use. The EQ modes for sound customization are a unique feature, allowing users to tailor the audio to their preferences. Additionally, the RGB LEDs create a lively atmosphere, complementing the audio experience. The boAt Stone 1800’s multi-connectivity options and power bank function add to its appeal as a versatile and enjoyable gift.

Specifications of boAt Stone 1800

Sound Quality: 90W RMS output.

Battery Life: Up to 5 hours of playtime.

Splash Resistance: IPX6 rating.

Lighting: RGB LEDs for dynamic effects.

Connectivity: Bluetooth v5.3, AUX, and USB.

Pros Cons Impressive 90W RMS sound output Shorter battery life (5 hours) Splash-resistant (IPX6)

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 JBL PartyBox 110 160W JBL Pro Sound Dynamic Light Show 12 Hours of Playtime Bose SoundLink Revolve+ 360-degree Wireless Surround Sound 17 Hours Battery Life Water and Dust Resistant (IP55) Sony SRS-XP500 Powerful Sound with Front Tweeters 20 Hours Battery Life IPX4 Splashproof Protection Marshall Middleton True Stereophonic Multi-directional Sound 20+ Hours of Portable Playtime IP67 Dust- and Water-Resistant Marshall Willen Compact and Portable Design 15+ Hours of Playtime IP67 Dust- and Water-Resistant JBL Flip 6 Quality Sound with Separate Tweeter 12 Hours Playtime IP67 Water & Dustproof JBL Charge 4 JBL Signature Sound with Bass Radiators 20 Hours of Playtime IPX7 Waterproof and Built-in Powerbank boAt Stone 1800 90W RMS Sound Output RGB LEDs with EQ Modes IPX6 Splash Resistance

Best value for money

The JBL Charge 4 stands out as the best value for money. It combines JBL's signature sound quality with a robust 20-hour battery life and practical features like a waterproof design and a built-in power bank. The ability to connect multiple speakers via JBL Connect+ adds value for users looking to create a more expansive sound experience. The Charge 4 strikes a perfect balance between price, performance, and features, making it an excellent choice for budget-conscious consumers.

Best overall product

The Bose SoundLink Revolve+ (Series II) emerges as the best overall product. It delivers an unmatched 360-degree surround sound experience, ensuring consistent, high-quality audio in every direction. Coupled with a remarkable 17-hour battery life and an IP55 water and dust-resistant build, it's suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. Its premium build quality, along with additional features like a built-in microphone and voice prompts for easy connectivity, makes it a top-tier choice for those seeking superior performance in their Bluetooth speaker.

How to find the right Bluetooth speaker for Christmas gifting?

Finding the right Bluetooth speaker for Christmas gifting involves considering the recipient's lifestyle and preferences. Firstly, assess the sound quality and volume needs. For audiophiles or outdoor gatherings, choose speakers with higher wattage and superior sound quality. Secondly, consider portability and durability. If the gift is for someone who loves outdoor activities, look for compact, rugged speakers with waterproof ratings. Battery life is also crucial for continuous playtime. Thirdly, think about additional features like voice assistants, light shows, or the ability to connect multiple speakers. Lastly, consider the design and aesthetics of the speaker, as it should resonate with the recipient's taste. Balancing these factors will help you choose a Bluetooth speaker that delights your loved one this Christmas.

FAQs

Question : What is the importance of an IP rating in Bluetooth speakers?

Ans : An IP (Ingress Protection) rating indicates how resistant the speaker is to dust and water. Higher IP ratings mean better protection against the elements, making the speaker suitable for outdoor use or near water bodies.

Question : What should I consider when choosing a Bluetooth speaker for a gift?

Ans : When choosing a Bluetooth speaker as a gift, consider the sound quality, battery life, and portability of the speaker. Additional features like waterproofing, connectivity options (such as NFC or Wi-Fi), and compatibility with voice assistants can also be important, depending on the recipient's preferences and lifestyle. Design and aesthetics might also play a role if the speaker will be used in home environments.

Question : Can Bluetooth speakers be connected to multiple devices simultaneously?

Ans : Many modern Bluetooth speakers offer the ability to connect to multiple devices simultaneously. This feature, known as "multi-connect" or "multi-point pairing," allows easy switching between different audio sources. However, this capability varies by model and brand, so it's important to check the specifications of the specific speaker.

Question : How does battery life impact the usability of a Bluetooth speaker?

Ans : Battery life is a critical factor in the usability of a Bluetooth speaker, especially for portable use. Longer battery life ensures uninterrupted music playback during outdoor activities, travel, or extended periods without access to a power source. It's advisable to choose a speaker with a battery life that matches the user’s needs.

Question : Can Bluetooth speakers be used for purposes other than playing music?

Ans : Yes, Bluetooth speakers can be used for various purposes beyond playing music. They can serve as amplifiers for video or gaming audio, provide enhanced sound for podcasts and audiobooks, and facilitate hands-free calls with built-in microphones. Some speakers also have the capability to connect to voice assistants, making them useful for smart home control and voice commands.

