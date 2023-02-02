Samsung has unveiled its new flagship mobile phone device Galaxy S23 Ultra along with Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus. It is obvious that the new device is going to cause ripples if not waves in the tech circles. The first curiosity for any tech enthusiast will be the comparison of the Korean brand flagship with the the best in class Apple iPhone.

So here is a comparison of the top notch phones of both the leading tech giants Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Specifications Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Display 1290 x 2796 pixels (6.7 inch) Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion 1440 x 3088 pixels (6.8 inch) QHD+ Edge*Dynamic AMOLED 2X Super Smooth Display Processor Apple A16 Bionic (4 nm) Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Storage 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB Operating System iOS 16, upgradable to iOS 16.3 Android 13 based Samsung One UI 5.1 Rear Camera 48MP main camera + 12MP ultra-wide + 12MP telephoto lens 200 MP Wide Camera + 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera + 10MP Telephoto Camera + 10MP Telephoto Camera Front Camera 12 MP 12MP RAM 6 GB 8 GB, 12 GB Battery 4324 mAh 5000 mAh Price ₹ 1,39,900 $1,199 (approx. ₹ 98,270)

Key comparisons

Rear camera

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is offering a cutting-edge technological experience for its users with a much higher resolution of camera as compared to Apple's iPhone 14 Pro Max.

With 200 MP rear camera with well developed night mode (nightography) S23 Ultra is setting the bar very high for the upcoming models.

It will be interesting to note that OnePlus is going to release its flagship OnePlus 11 on 7 February which also endorses a best in class camera.

Display

Galaxy S23 Ultra is offering a much sharper display than iPhone 14 Pro Max with respect to pixels. Against Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max's 1290 x 2796 pixels display of Apple in a 6.7 inch screen, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is offering 1440 x 3088 pixels display in a 6.8 inch curved screen.

Battery

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is packed wwith 5,000 mAh battery against Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max's 4,324 mAh battery, although given the chipset and power of the device it will be hard to say that which device will last longer without hands-on tests.