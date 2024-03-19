The clearance sale on Amazon is the ideal time for you to bring home a new single door refrigerator. Check out the top discounts and grab an attractive deal. Read on to know more about the products on offer.

Amazon's Clearance Sale is bringing an unmissable opportunity to enhance your kitchen with the latest single door refrigerators at discounts of up to 30%. This sale features a selection of the seven most sought-after models that blend cooling efficiency, design, and smart storage solutions to suit every household's needs. From compact fridges ideal for smaller spaces to those designed for larger families, each refrigerator on sale is selected for its superior performance, energy-saving technology, and durability. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Brands like Samsung, Whirlpool, and Godrej are part of this exclusive line-up, offering advanced features such as inverter technology for reduced power consumption, toughened glass shelves for durability, and smart connect options for uninterrupted cooling. With additional benefits like fast ice-making, moisture control drawers to keep produce fresh, and sleek designs that elevate any kitchen decor, these refrigerators are not just appliances but a step towards a smarter, more efficient home. Don't miss out on the chance to upgrade your kitchen appliance at significantly reduced prices, ensuring you get outstanding value without compromising on quality or the latest features.

1. Whirlpool 190 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator Appliance

This Whirlpool refrigerator, available during the clearance sale, is a standout choice for those looking to enhance their kitchen with a blend of style and efficiency. Its 190-litre capacity is perfect for small to medium-sized families, and the 4-Star energy rating ensures significant savings on power. The appliance features Insulated Capillary Technology for extended cooling during power outages, up to 9 hours. Additionally, the spacious storage and Auto-Connect to Home Inverter make it a practical choice for modern households.

Specifications of Whirlpool 190 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator:

Capacity: 190 Litres

Energy Rating: 4 Star

Technology: Insulated Capillary Technology

Special Features: Auto-Connect to Home Inverter, Floral Pattern

Interior: Large Vegetable Crisper, Toughened Glass Shelves

Warranty: 1 Year on Product, 10 Years on Compressor

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 4 Star energy rating for efficiency Limited freezer capacity Extended cooling retention during power cuts

2. Samsung 198 L 4 Star Inverter Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator

Available in the clearance sale, the Samsung 198 L refrigerator is an excellent pick for those seeking a reliable, energy-efficient cooling solution. With a 4-Star rating, it promises to keep energy consumption low without sacrificing performance. The inverter technology ensures a quiet operation and durability, making it a smart investment. Suitable for small families or bachelors, its spill-proof toughened glass shelves are designed for hassle-free maintenance and robustness.

Specifications of Samsung 198 L 4 Star Inverter Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator:

Capacity: 198 Litres

Energy Rating: 4 Star

Compressor: Digital Inverter

Special Features: Spill-proof toughened glass shelves

Warranty: 1 Year on Product, 20 Years on Compressor

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High energy efficiency with 4-star rating May not be suitable for larger families Durable design with spill-proof shelves

3. Whirlpool 190 L 3 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

The Whirlpool 190 L refrigerator, a highlight of the clearance sale, combines functionality with energy savings. Its 3-Star rating and Insulated Capillary Technology ensure efficient cooling and better compressor efficiency. The model boasts up to 9 hours of cooling retention, making it resilient during power outages. The honey comb lock-in technology maintains optimum moisture for your vegetables, keeping them fresh for longer. This refrigerator is a great addition for those prioritizing cooling efficiency and innovative vegetable preservation.

Specifications of Whirlpool 190 L 3 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator:

Capacity: 190 Litres

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Special Features: Honey Comb Lock-in, Insulated Capillary Technology

Interior Features: Spill-proof toughened glass shelves, Large vegetable crisper

Warranty: 1 Year on Product, 10 Years on Compressor

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Efficient cooling with 3-star energy rating Slightly lower energy efficiency than 4-star models Cooling retention up to 9 hours

4. Godrej 185 L 4 Star Direct Cool Inverter Cool Lock Technology Single Door Refrigerator

The Godrej 185 L refrigerator, featured in the clearance sale, offers exceptional cooling efficiency with its 4-Star rating, ensuring energy savings. It integrates advanced inverter technology with Cool Lock Technology to keep your food fresh longer. Proudly Made in India, this model supports a small family with its ample storage and 150 kg load-bearing toughened glass shelves. The refrigerator's design is both practical and stylish, featuring a base drawer for additional storage of non-refrigerated items.

Specifications of Godrej 185 L 4 Star Direct Cool Inverter Cool Lock Technology Single Door Refrigerator:

Capacity: 185 Litres

Energy Rating: 4 Star

Special Features: Advanced inverter technology, Cool Lock Technology

Interior: Toughened glass shelves, Largest vegetable tray

Warranty: 1 Year on Product, 10 Years on Compressor

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High energy efficiency with 4-star rating May not meet the needs of larger households Advanced cooling technology for longer freshness

5. Whirlpool 190 L 3 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator Appliance

Whirlpool's 190 L Direct Cool Refrigerator is an ideal pick for those seeking a blend of affordability and efficiency. With a 3-Star rating, it offers jumbo storage, accommodating up to three 2L-bottles and five 1L-bottles easily. Its Insulated Capillary Technology ensures faster cooling and prolonged coolness, making it reliable during power interruptions. The vegetable crisper with honey comb moisture lock-in technology keeps produce fresh for extended periods, epitomizing efficiency and convenience.

Specifications of Whirlpool 190 L 3 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator Appliance:

Capacity: 190 Litres

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Special Features: Insulated Capillary Technology, Honey Comb Moisture Lock-in

Interior: Spill-proof toughened glass shelves, Large vegetable crisper

Warranty: 1 Year on Product, 10 Years on Compressor

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Efficient cooling and moisture retention 3-star rating, less efficient than 4 or 5-star models Jumbo storage for large bottles

6. Godrej 195 L 4 Star Inverter Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator

The Godrej 195 L refrigerator, available in the clearance sale, excels in energy efficiency with a 4 Star rating and is perfect for small families. It showcases Cool Lock Technology and a base drawer for extra storage, maximizing its utility. The inclusion of Advanced inverter technology ensures energy savings and silent operation. This model, made with pride in India, features the largest dry storage area and toughened glass shelves, making it a versatile and durable option for any home.

Specifications of Godrej 195 L 4 Star Inverter Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator Appliance:

Capacity: 195 Litres

Energy Rating: 4 Star

Special Features: Cool Lock Technology, Largest Dry Storage, Base Drawer

Interior: Toughened glass shelves, 2.25L Aqua Space

Warranty: 1 Year on Product, 10 Years on Compressor

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High energy efficiency and advanced cooling technology Limited capacity for larger families Extra storage with base drawer

7. Samsung 225L 4 Star Inverter Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator

In the clearance sale, Samsung's 225L refrigerator stands out for its efficient cooling and stylish design. Its 4 Star energy rating ensures that it's not only good for the environment but also light on your electricity bills. The Digital Inverter Technology adjusts cooling demand, making it efficient and durable. The refrigerator's capacity is ideal for small families or bachelors, with special features that include a 20-year warranty on the compressor, underscoring Samsung's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

Specifications of Samsung 225L 4 Star Inverter Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator:

Capacity: 225 Litres

Energy Rating: 4 Star

Special Features: Digital Inverter Technology, 20-year compressor warranty

Interior: Spill-proof toughened glass shelves, Large vegetable box

Warranty: 1 Year on Product, 20 Years on Compressor

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Superior energy efficiency with 4-star rating May require manual defrosting Long-lasting performance with digital inverter compressor

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Energy Efficiency Cooling Technology Special Feature Whirlpool 190 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator 4 Star Insulated Capillary Technology Auto-Connect to Home Inverter Samsung 198 L 4 Star Inverter Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator 4 Star Direct Cool Digital Inverter Compressor Whirlpool 190 L 3 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator 3 Star Direct Cool Honey Comb Moisture Lock-in Technology Godrej 185 L 4 Star Direct Cool Inverter Cool Lock Technology Single Door Refrigerator 4 Star Direct Cool Cool Lock Technology Whirlpool 190 L 3 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator Appliance 3 Star Direct Cool Insulated Capillary Technology Godrej 195 L 4 Star Inverter Direct Cool, Cool Lock Technology With Base Drawer Single Door 4 Star Direct Cool Largest Dry Storage Drawer Samsung 225L 4 Star Inverter Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator 4 Star Direct Cool Digital Inverter Technology

Best value for money The Godrej 195 L 4 Star Inverter Direct Cool Refrigerator stands out as the best value for money. It combines high energy efficiency, innovative cooling technology, and practical features like the largest dry storage drawer. Suitable for small families, it offers robust construction and advanced inverter technology at a competitive price, making it an excellent investment for those seeking quality and reliability without breaking the bank.

Best overall product The Whirlpool 190 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator is the best overall product, offering a perfect balance between energy efficiency and innovative cooling technology. Its Insulated Capillary Technology ensures faster cooling and 9 hours of cooling retention, making it highly reliable during power cuts. The addition of an auto-connect to home inverter feature further enhances its utility, making it an indispensable appliance in every household.

How to find the best single door refrigerator? Finding the best single door refrigerator involves considering several key factors. First, assess the appliance's energy efficiency, as a higher star rating can significantly reduce electricity bills. Next, evaluate the cooling technology and capacity to ensure it meets your household's size and food storage needs. Look for additional features that enhance convenience and food preservation, such as moisture control, auto-defrost, and connectivity with home inverters. Additionally, consider the refrigerator's design and whether it complements your kitchen space. Reading customer reviews and comparing warranty terms can also provide insights into the refrigerator's reliability and the manufacturer's customer service quality.

FAQs Question : What does the star rating on a refrigerator indicate? Ans : The star rating indicates the energy efficiency of the refrigerator, with a higher star rating meaning lower electricity consumption. Question : Can I connect my single door refrigerator to a home inverter? Ans : Yes, many modern refrigerators come with an auto-connect feature that allows them to run on a home inverter during power cuts. Question : How does Insulated Capillary Technology benefit a refrigerator? Ans : This technology enhances cooling efficiency, ensures faster ice-making, and maintains cooling for longer periods during power outages. Question : Why is a digital inverter compressor preferred in refrigerators? Ans : Digital inverter compressors adjust their speed based on the cooling demand, offering quieter operation, increased energy efficiency, and longer lifespan. Question : Is it important to have a moisture lock-in technology in my refrigerator? Ans : Yes, moisture lock-in technology helps maintain optimum moisture levels in the vegetable crisper, keeping your fruits and vegetables fresh for longer periods.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act of 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!