The Clubhouse app will soon introduce a new Music Mode which will enhance the user experience while playing and listening to live music.

The new feature will provide better optimisation with Clubhouse's music in order to provide higher quality sound with stereo output.

So far, Clubhouse hasn't clarified what exactly will make this new feature provide better sound quality or on what parameters will it be improved. However, the app has disclosed that users will be able to attach professional equipment with their devices in order to enhance quality during the broadcast.

The new feature comes two months after Clubhouse introduced the spatial audio feature. As the name suggests, the spatial audio feature provides a sound effect that mimics sound produced in room full of people, giving it a more concert-like feel.

In order to access the feature, the user will just have to click on the three dots on the corner of the room. The user can then select the audio quality and then choose Music.

The app also launched a Clips feature that allows users to capture 30 second audio which supports stereo sound. Music Mode will initially only be available on iOS, but Clubhouse says that the rollout to Android will follow shortly behind.

