CMF Phone 1 by Nothing confirmed to launch soon: Expected specs, India price and all we know so far
CMF Phone 1, a budget smartphone by Nothing's sub-brand, may feature a 6.67 inch OLED display, dual cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, 8GB RAM, and 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Expected to be priced around $249 for 128GB and $279 for 256GB variant.
Amidst a whirlwind of rumours and leaks about the CMF Phone 1, Nothing has officially confirmed the existence of the device, while also sharing an image of the back. Notably, CMF is a Nothing sub-brand aimed at delivering more budget-focused products and has so far only launched accessories such as a smartwatch, charger and TWS.