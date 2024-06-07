CMF Phone 1, a budget smartphone by Nothing's sub-brand, may feature a 6.67 inch OLED display, dual cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, 8GB RAM, and 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Expected to be priced around $249 for 128GB and $279 for 256GB variant.

Amidst a whirlwind of rumours and leaks about the CMF Phone 1, Nothing has officially confirmed the existence of the device, while also sharing an image of the back. Notably, CMF is a Nothing sub-brand aimed at delivering more budget-focused products and has so far only launched accessories such as a smartwatch, charger and TWS. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The news comes shortly after Nothing CEO Carl Pei recently confirmed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the company's flagship smartphone, the Nothing Phone (3), will be released next year

“Expect this to be improved and gradually introduced, starting with Phone (3) next year. It’s important we get the product right, integrating hardware and AI in a way that is both useful and brings a smile to people’s faces." Pei recently said in a post on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While Nothing hasn't confirmed when or if the phone will launch in India, it's a good indication that the Nothing India handle retweeted CMF's post confirming the presence of Phone 1. Moreover, given how aggressively Carl Pei and Co. promoted the Nothing Phone (2a) in India just a few months ago, it seems highly unlikely that the company will not bring a budget-focused smartphone to the country.

CMF Phone 1 specifications: As per a report by Fonearena, the CMF Phone 1 could feature a 6.67 inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The mid-rane phone could come with a dual camera setup to the back including a 50MP primary sensor and there could also be a 16MP shooter on the front for handling selfie and video call related requirements.

The CFM Phone 1 could run on the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC and could be paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The mid-ranger could pack a 5,000 mAh battery pack with support for 33W fast charging, a minor downgrade from the 45W charging capabilities of the Nothing Phone (2a). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CMF Phone 1 Price: The report states that CMF Phone 1 could launch around the $249 mark (around ₹21,000) for the 128GB storage variant and $279 (around ₹23,290) for the 256GB storage variant.

