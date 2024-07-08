CMF is all geared up to launch its first ever smartphone in India and global markets today. The CMF Phone 1 will likely be the most budget-friendly device from Nothing and may compete with the likes of OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, Vivo T3, iQOO Z9 and Realme P1.

When and where to watch CMF Phone 1 launch?

CMF Phone 1 will be launched at 2:30 PM today, and it is likely to be streamed live via the company's social media handles and YouTube channel.

CMF Phone 1 expected specs:

Rumours suggest that the CMF Phone 1 will feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ LTPS AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 2000 nits (800 nits in high brightness mode) and a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The upcoming Nothing is likely to have an IP52 rating for splash and dust resistance and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset with support for up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. There could also be support for expandable 2TB storage via the microSD card slot.

In terms of optics, the phone is expected to come with a 50MP primary sensor and a depth sensor. The CMF Phone 1 could come with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It is likely to run on Nothing OS 2.5 based on Android 14, with promised support for 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches.

CMF Phone 1 expected price:

Tipster Yogesh Brar had earlier suggested that the CMF Phone 1 will be priced at ₹15,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant and ₹17,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant.

Now, a leaked screenshot has started doing the rounds on social media suggesting that the ₹17,999 variant of the Phone 1 could be available at an effective price of ₹14,999 as part of the launch offers.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!