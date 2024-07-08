CMF Phone 1 India launch today: Expected price, specs, when and where to watch LIVE and more
CMF Phone 1 India launch today: CMF Phone 1 will be launched in India today. The smartphone has been confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor and is likely to be priced under ₹20,000 in India.
CMF is all geared up to launch its first ever smartphone in India and global markets today. The CMF Phone 1 will likely be the most budget-friendly device from Nothing and may compete with the likes of OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, Vivo T3, iQOO Z9 and Realme P1.