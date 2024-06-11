CMF Phone 1 India price leaked ahead of launch: Everything we know so far
Nothing to launch budget CMF Phone 1 globally, first smartphone by CMF with GaN charger, smartwatches, and TWS. Leak suggests price of ₹19,999 for 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant, actual retail price to be revealed at launch.
Nothing has already confirmed that its budget oriented CMF Phone 1 will soon launch globally. Notably, the upcoming device will be the first smartphone launch by CMF which has launched GaN charger, smartwatches and TWS till now.