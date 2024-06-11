Hello User
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  CMF Phone 1 India price leaked ahead of launch: Everything we know so far

CMF Phone 1 India price leaked ahead of launch: Everything we know so far

Livemint

Nothing to launch budget CMF Phone 1 globally, first smartphone by CMF with GaN charger, smartwatches, and TWS. Leak suggests price of 19,999 for 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant, actual retail price to be revealed at launch.

CMF Phone 1 is likely to be priced under 25,000.

Nothing has already confirmed that its budget oriented CMF Phone 1 will soon launch globally. Notably, the upcoming device will be the first smartphone launch by CMF which has launched GaN charger, smartwatches and TWS till now.

Also Read | Realme GT 6 confirmed to be powered by Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip, feature 5,500mAh battery: All we know so far

CMF Phone 1 price:

As per a leak by tipster Yogesh Brar on X (formerly Twitter), CMF Phone 1 will have a box price of 19,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant. Moreover, the leak suggests that the actual cost of the phone may be around the 17,000 - 18,000 mark.

Do note that this is the tipped price of the device and the actual retail price will only be revealed during the official launch.

Also Reas | Best phones under 15,000 in June 2024: Motorola G64, Samsung Galaxy F15 and more

CMF Phone 1 specifications:

Reportedly, the CMF Phone 1 is likely to be rebranded version of recently launched Nothing Phone (2a) with a less powerful chipset and no glyph interface. The upcoming smartphone could feature a 6.67 inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The mid-rane phone could come with a dual camera setup to the back including a 50MP primary sensor and there could also be a 16MP shooter on the front for handling selfie and video call related requirements.

Also Read | WWDC 2024: Apple Intelligence, ChatGPT in Siri, iOS18 and other major announcements

The CFM Phone 1 could run on the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC and could be paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The mid-ranger could pack a 5,000 mAh battery pack with support for 33W fast charging, a minor downgrade from the 45W charging capabilities of the Nothing Phone (2a).

