Nothing has already confirmed that its latest budget-focused smartphone under the CMF banner, the CMF Phone 1, will be launched in India and other global markets on July 8. However, just weeks before the launch of the CMF Phone 1, a new leak has revealed much of the device's specifications along with its expected price.

Recently, Nothing has confirmed the presence of a rotating screw on the back of the CMF Phone 1, suggesting that the company will likely allow users to change the back of their smartphone.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G first impressions: New colours, same processor

CMF Phone 1 expected specifications:

According to tipster Yogesh Brar, the CMF Phone 1 will feature a 6.7-inch Full HD+ LTPS AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 2000 nits (800 nits in high brightness mode) and a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The latest Nothing is likely to have an IP52 rating for splash and dust resistance and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone is likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset with support for up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. Support for up to 2TB of expandable storage via the microSD card slot is also expected.

Also Read | Poco F6 review: New benchmark for smartphones under ₹30,000

In terms of optics, the phone is expected to come with a 50MP primary sensor and a depth sensor. The CMF Phone 1 could come with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It is likely to run on Nothing OS 2.5 based on Android 14, with promised support for 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of security patches.

CMF Phone 1 expected price:

The tipster suggests that the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant of the CMF Phone 1 could be priced at ₹15,999, while the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant of the could be priced at ₹17,999. However, Brar points out that these prices are likely to be inclusive of all bank discounts.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!