CMF Phone 1 price and specifications leaked of July 8 India launch: Everyting we know so far
Nothing is set to launch CMF Phone 1 budget smartphone in India and global markets on July 8. Leaks reveal specifications including a 6.7-inch display, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, 50MP camera, 5,000mAh battery, and Nothing OS 2.5 based on Android 14.
Nothing has already confirmed that its latest budget-focused smartphone under the CMF banner, the CMF Phone 1, will be launched in India and other global markets on July 8. However, just weeks before the launch of the CMF Phone 1, a new leak has revealed much of the device's specifications along with its expected price.